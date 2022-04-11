The One Lesson I Learned That Gave Me a Six-Figure Income

I was 18 years old and about to graduate High School.

My Dad gave me a book that would change my life forever.

It was a book by Robert Kiyosaki called “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”

I learned a lot of lessons from this book and decided that he was going to be one of my mentors.

Regardless if I met him or not, I would read a lot of his books and listen to a lot of his tapes.

This one piece of advice helped me earn a 6 figure income.

“When you are young, work to learn, not to earn”

— Robert Kiyosaki

I’m Street Smart, Not Book Smart

Whether you’re looking to build a business, side hustle or career, there are things that can only be learned through experience.

There’s nothing wrong with getting a college degree.

It certainly has its advantages especially if you want to become a Doctor or a Lawyer.

Personally, I just didn’t get the education I was looking for.

Since I’m a college dropout, I had to learn on the job.

Luckily, Google was already available during that time so it was a massive help.

After working in countless jobs in retail, customer service, sales, and tech support, I realised that I was learning valuable lessons in each organisation I worked for.

Out of all those experiences, Recruitment was the one that gave me valuable skills in life.

I was able to learn how to find new clients, make new relationships, learn how to find the right candidates and provided the best service I can give to so many people.

I didn’t learn most of these from books.

I had to learn it from my managers and through trial and error.

Although I wasn’t earning a lot in my first few years of working, I found the lessons very valuable which helped shaped me become the person I am today.

Learn continually, there’s always “one more thing” to learn — Steve Jobs

My first 6-figure income year

I’ve had this self-doubt when I was young that I can never earn 6 figures because I don’t have a college degree.

The knowledge I’ve learned from Robert Kiyosaki (and other mentors) made me realise that I can achieve my income goals as long as I kept learning and kept hustling.

It was in my 7th year working for a recruitment agency that I was able to accomplish my big milestone.

That was the time that I finally realised the importance of working to learn at a young age.

At present, I now work as a Talent Acquisition Lead in a fast-growing startup company.

Even though I have more than 10 years in this industry, I continue to learn.

As I learn more, I earn more.

Being consistent in my craft

I was able to continue to hone my skills in Tech recruitment because I continued to stay on this path.

Although my responsibilities evolved over time, I was considered a senior in my position.

Just like with any endeavour in life, if you want to be successful, you have to put in the work and be consistent.

I remember hearing this quote from Bill Gates.

“Most people overestimate what they can achieve in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in ten years.”

Conclusion

There are 2 other activities I wish to pursue in the long term.

My writing and my investing.

I know I can achieve my goals in these areas as long as I continue to put in the work and learn.

We can achieve great things in life. We just need to understand that it’s a marathon and not a sprint.

Keep hustling and keep learning.

Don’t focus too much on the money. Focus on creating the habits 😊

