The One Reason You Need To Take More Photos of Your Kids

Something about photography that has always fascinated me is its ability to tell vivid and rich stories. 5000 people could view the same image and have 5000 different experiences and emotions.

Today I was going through my vast collection (10,000) images that I have taken over the last 10 years, searching for one that might have missed my eye. As soon as I saw it, I froze. A smile slowly crept across my face as I took in the scene before me.

I remember the day well. My kids are giddy with the anticipation of seeing their favourite Disney Jr. characters come alive. The joy from the other children in the room is palpable. They were everywhere with infectious energy and are laughing, dancing, singing… being kids.

The parents sit on the floor, welcoming the reprieve from the long hot day at the parks with their young ones. Relief is plastered on their faces as they rest their sore feet knowing that for the next 30 minutes their kids will be entertained by someone else. 30 glorious air-conditioned minutes.

The anticipation builds and then it happens. Joy erupts and cuts through the buzz as the music starts up and our kids’ rock stars take the stage. I am on a bench in the back so I have a good view of the entire room. The children’s reaction to their favourite characters is not what I expected. I assumed they would be going wild, screaming, or running on stage like teenagers at an Elvis concert.

I’ve always been surprised by children. The unique and beautiful trait I have always loved about them is that they will always surprise you. I glance over at my daughter and son and chuckle to myself. Rather than being excited and raucous, they sit in silence while taking in every memorizing second of the show with only a slight occasional smile or laugh. I sit screaming in my head “LOOK IT’S MICKEY! IT’S FREAKING DOC MCSTUFFINS!! WHY ARE YOU JUST SITTING THERE?! HOW CAN YOU NOT BE LOSING YOUR MIND?! I’M LOSING MY MIND!!!” and at that precise moment, I notice it.

To me, the characters are just puppets on sticks. Images created to entertain children. For them, these iconic characters are magically alive and in front of them. They want to hear them, see them, and play with them. They are captivated.

I try to remember the last time I was truly captivated… Perhaps now? Captivated at their resolve and how they seem to absorb the experience and allow it to transport their minds and imaginations. To my kids they are not just puppets on sticks, they are joy. At 6 years old, these characters are their world.

I shake my head at the reminder of how fast time travels and I think that not so far in the future, the Disney Jr. Live on Stage show will be bypassed for Space Mountain. I begin to enjoy the present moment and notice my daughter is the only one standing. With the kids packed around her singing and sitting she stood soaking in every ounce of magic she could. I think about how at this moment in time, she is my little girl. Princesses and stuffed animal veterinarians are what capture her heart. Wanting to cherish the moment I pulled up the camera and snapped.

This is the one reason you need to take more photos of your kids. To preserve moments like this. A moment frozen in time, telling its story…forever.

