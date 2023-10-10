The One Relationship Milestone You Should Aim For (It’s Totally Not What You Think)

You know the excitement when you meet someone new and it’s going well. You’re getting to know each other, your relationship is becoming deeper, and you’re discovering all the things you have in common.

You start hitting some of the notable milestones — becoming exclusive, meeting friends and family, and saying “I love you”.

But there’s one milestone that isn’t talked about enough and is a true test of whether or not you’re truly comfortable with the person.

What is it, you ask?

Your first fart.

Yup, that’s right — your first fart.

See, nothing screams “I’m super comfortable with this person” until you can let one rip in front of them.

For the first six months of my relationship, I had to stifle my flatulence, and let me tell you — it was stifling. I would have to escape to another room or hold it in until reaching an opportune moment.

But the day my efforts failed me and an audible sound escaped, was the day I became liberated. That day, we reached a milestone. No more holding it in, no more concealing my true self. And my friends, I’m never going back.

…

What happens after you reach the farting milestone

Mic.com surveyed 125 people in their 20s and 30s and found that most people wait between two to six months into a relationship before they let out a toot. And here’s what happens when you get to that milestone.

1. You reach a new level of comfort

It’s such a liberating feeling not to have to hide natural bodily functions. After all, it is natural, so why do we go to such great lengths to hide it? And it’s not just physical comfort, but when you can fart in front of each other, you reach emotional ease and comfort as well.

2. You get hella real and let down your guard

When you start dating, you put up your best front and self. You wear your best clothes and you clean up really nicely. But farting is the equivalent of showing up without makeup. When you reach this milestone, you show your partner who you really are — a real, perfectly imperfect person. And if your partner can accept your tooting, then there’s probably little else you can do to scare them away.

3. You laugh a hell of a lot more

I hate to admit this, but I, for one, am a very gassy human being. There have been so many times I’ll just let when rip when we’re doing the most random things and my partner will just look at me and laugh. A toot always creates levity for us, and I venture it will for you and your relationship too.

…

It’s time to let it out

Society is always gushing about the big, romantic milestones — becoming official, moving in together, and so on. Yet, farting is a milestone that seems to be neglected, yet speaks volumes about the true comfort, authenticity, and vulnerability in a relationship (dang, I just got really deep there about farts).

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to let it all go.

Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash