The One That Got Away Made Me a Better Person

The other day I went to watch the James Bond movie, No Time To Die, in the theatres with a friend. When the movie started with the now-popular title song sung by Billie Eilish, I started thinking of the time when I went to watch Skyfall with my ex.

I still remember that my ex loved watching movies of all genres, except thrillers and spy movies. I introduced her to the world of James Bond with Skyfall. Though, I recommended her to watch at least Daniel Craig’s movies as the iconic character from Casino Royale.

She introduced me to her unique world of music. She was a classically trained dancer and a great singer too. She used to dance like there was no tomorrow during concerts and functions. Since I was an introvert, I enjoyed everything I couldn’t do. In short, we learned so much about each other.

It is so strange, isn’t it, that ex-relationships are so bittersweet? You spend months and years telling each other little stories about each other & you don’t even realise how close you’ve gotten until one of you leaves to move on in life & you’re thinking now you’re never gonna see them again.

But then, I can never forget that she ditched me for a guy, after being in a relationship with me for 3 years, before I was going to propose to her for marriage. Well, life has its way of teaching us. And you can’t question the free will of your partner when he/she has decided to sever ties with you. All we can do is respect the decision and move on.

Yes, you will have a terrible heartbreak, but you will learn to deal with the consequences on your own. Trust me, it will make you stronger. A relationship requires strength, understanding, stability, and patience, and if any of these characteristics are absent, it is safe to assume that the relationship will not survive.

The fact that we learn so many things within a relationship and even after that, it makes us who we are today. Every bond in life teaches us something new and beautiful. It taught me to realise my inner strength and also taught me to value relationships in the future.

And for that, I am so very grateful.

