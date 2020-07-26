The Only Engagement Metric That Matters For Small Business Coaches

One of the problems that experts with coaching businesses encounter as they try to build their businesses is this: having to choose from a glut of information online. There are influencers and courses that promise to make you an instant authority by growing your social media following, email lists, and your website page views.

All of these things are amazing and provide great social proof. However, the only engagement metric that matters (or should matter) in your business is this: revenue.

Having paid clients is the ultimate evidence of running a profitable business. Not your social media following, not your 10,000 member email lists, and definitely not the large number of page views your website gets.

When your business is profitable, it gives you the freedom to explore other ways to scale your business. When you have clients who are consistently paying for your services, it is certainly not too late to spend lots of money to grow your online following and maybe explore becoming a social media influencer.

While chasing social media clout is not inherently bad, focusing too much on that, in the beginning, can have negative effects on your business. Here are three things that could happen if you chase the wrong numbers.

1. You become muted to your audience’s CURRENT desires.

Focusing too much on growing your social media following instead of sales and marketing makes you muted to your audience’s CURRENT desires. Because you have not put in the work to establish two-way communication with your audience, you will fail to pick up on the subtle changes in the problems your ideal clients are currently experiencing.

When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality for many businesses and consumers alike in March, several companies made the pivot to provide goods and services that were desperately needed.

Some pivots were unnoticeable while other businesses drastically overhauled their processes overnight. Conferences were canceled and event companies had no choice but to offer virtual experiences to their audiences.

The lesson here is this: you can’t stay too tethered to your niche or what your clients needed a year ago. Life will happen, and when it does, you will want to revisit your coaching programs to evaluate how practical they still are.

2. You create dissatisfied customers and clients.

While you have taken adequate time to gather the skills needed to succeed as a coach, failure to listen to the demands of your audience can lead to a change in how they perceive your expertise.

Instead of becoming an expert with a waiting list of prospects willing to work with you, all you now have is a beautifully designed social media platform that converts zero clients. You become a curator of content that showcases your knowledge while severing the connection you’ve worked so hard to establish.

Adhering to your editorial calendar isn’t bad. Being intentional about your brand on social media isn’t evil. But if you lose sight of what matters as a small business coach, you will lose your audience to another coach who is a better listener than you are.

3. You disrupt your sales conversion process.

One minute, you’re deeply tuned in to your prospect’s problems and desires, and the next minute, you’re neck in the woods tinkering with your SEO tools, your pagination, your website font, and colors.

These things are great, in fact, nice to have. However, what makes you a great coach isn’t just how excellently primed for Google your website is. It isn’t how up-to-date your technical SEO skills are.

Your success as a small business coach depends on how deeply your audience trusts you and how willing they are to invest in your programs. You can’t build a profitable business by cobbling together tips and tricks from several marketers.

Your revenue is the most important metric in your coaching business. You need a content marketing strategy that intentionally leads prospects to book coaching calls with you.

Your content marketing should focus on one thing and one thing alone: attract the right traffic and convert them into paying clients. The more you do this, the greater your chances of filling up your waitlist of prospects.

Content marketing on social media for likes and followership is great but not at the expense of getting more paid clients. While it is important for you to pay attention to your conversion numbers on your email lists and website, the only metric that matters is your revenue and profit.

Photo Credit: @andrewtneel on Unsplash