Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Only Engagement Metric That Matters For Small Business Coaches

The Only Engagement Metric That Matters For Small Business Coaches

When your business is profitable, it gives you the freedom to explore other ways to scale your business.

by Leave a Comment

One of the problems that experts with coaching businesses encounter as they try to build their businesses is this: having to choose from a glut of information online. There are influencers and courses that promise to make you an instant authority by growing your social media following, email lists, and your website page views.

All of these things are amazing and provide great social proof. However, the only engagement metric that matters (or should matter) in your business is this: revenue.

Having paid clients is the ultimate evidence of running a profitable business. Not your social media following, not your 10,000 member email lists, and definitely not the large number of page views your website gets.

When your business is profitable, it gives you the freedom to explore other ways to scale your business. When you have clients who are consistently paying for your services, it is certainly not too late to spend lots of money to grow your online following and maybe explore becoming a social media influencer.

While chasing social media clout is not inherently bad, focusing too much on that, in the beginning, can have negative effects on your business. Here are three things that could happen if you chase the wrong numbers.

1. You become muted to your audience’s CURRENT desires.

Focusing too much on growing your social media following instead of sales and marketing makes you muted to your audience’s CURRENT desires. Because you have not put in the work to establish two-way communication with your audience, you will fail to pick up on the subtle changes in the problems your ideal clients are currently experiencing.

When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality for many businesses and consumers alike in March, several companies made the pivot to provide goods and services that were desperately needed.

Some pivots were unnoticeable while other businesses drastically overhauled their processes overnight. Conferences were canceled and event companies had no choice but to offer virtual experiences to their audiences.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The lesson here is this: you can’t stay too tethered to your niche or what your clients needed a year ago. Life will happen, and when it does, you will want to revisit your coaching programs to evaluate how practical they still are.

2. You create dissatisfied customers and clients.

While you have taken adequate time to gather the skills needed to succeed as a coach, failure to listen to the demands of your audience can lead to a change in how they perceive your expertise.

Instead of becoming an expert with a waiting list of prospects willing to work with you, all you now have is a beautifully designed social media platform that converts zero clients. You become a curator of content that showcases your knowledge while severing the connection you’ve worked so hard to establish.

Adhering to your editorial calendar isn’t bad. Being intentional about your brand on social media isn’t evil. But if you lose sight of what matters as a small business coach, you will lose your audience to another coach who is a better listener than you are.

3. You disrupt your sales conversion process.

One minute, you’re deeply tuned in to your prospect’s problems and desires, and the next minute, you’re neck in the woods tinkering with your SEO tools, your pagination, your website font, and colors.

These things are great, in fact, nice to have. However, what makes you a great coach isn’t just how excellently primed for Google your website is. It isn’t how up-to-date your technical SEO skills are.

Your success as a small business coach depends on how deeply your audience trusts you and how willing they are to invest in your programs. You can’t build a profitable business by cobbling together tips and tricks from several marketers.

Your revenue is the most important metric in your coaching business. You need a content marketing strategy that intentionally leads prospects to book coaching calls with you.

Your content marketing should focus on one thing and one thing alone: attract the right traffic and convert them into paying clients. The more you do this, the greater your chances of filling up your waitlist of prospects.

Content marketing on social media for likes and followership is great but not at the expense of getting more paid clients. While it is important for you to pay attention to your conversion numbers on your email lists and website, the only metric that matters is your revenue and profit.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

 

Photo Credit: @andrewtneel on Unsplash

About Margaret Olatunbosun

Margaret Olatunbosun is the founder of Potter & Ink, LLC, a content studio dedicated to helping experts with coaching businesses attract high paying clients through minimalist content marketing strategies.

As a certified content marketing specialist and experienced ghostwriter with 7 years of experience, she has helped successful entrepreneurs transform cluttered mind maps into powerful messages and ready-to-publish content for their brands. As a speaker on careers and entrepreneurship, she has also spoken on how to thrive in creative fields at conferences and communities with thousands of women influencers and entrepreneurs.

Her thoughts on career and entrepreneurship have also been featured on Better Marketing, Business.com, The Good Men Project, Lifehack, Elephant Journal, TEDxLincolnsquare, Addicted2Success, Thrive Global, The Huffington Post, Career Contessa,, Inspired COACH magazine, and many more.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x