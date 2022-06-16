The Only Relationship Book You Need to Tremendously Change Your Love Life

The first time I read the ‘Attached’ by Amir Levine and Rachel S. F. Heller, I was hooked.

For years I questioned why things in my love life didn’t work the way I wanted them to, regardless of how hard I tried.

I tried to be that “perfect” girl for the guy who wasn’t even sure about me. But for some stupid reason, I couldn’t see why he didn’t want me. I convinced myself if I try harder, he’d change his mind and commit to me.

For so long I either got busy blaming every guy who broke my heart or just chasing the next guy.

Reading the book made me realize the problem is never with those guys, but it’s me. I was the one who had issues.

This is why the book is life-changing because when you become aware of your own flaws, you’ll do whatever it takes to work on them. You no longer focus on the other person to be perfect or even expect them to fulfill your expectation anymore.

You’re just busy working on yourself.

What the book is about?

In the book, Amir and Rachel talk mainly about how attachment styles work. Knowing and learning your own attachment style helps you understand why you behave the way you do in a romantic relationship.

There’s a reason why you always seem to attract avoidant people and why you aren’t interested in a more stable relationship.

As someone with an anxious attachment style, this book has helped me figure out my behaviors and emotions better. I used to have this big fear that my partner would leave me. Therefore I found it hard to give him some space.

The problem with that mindset is I became so busy revolving my life around a man. It didn’t matter who, I always had the need to please them or do everything precisely what they told me because I didn’t want them to leave me.

No wonder the more I clung, the more the relationship suffered.

And the worst case of it all, anxious people tend to meet avoidant people. It’s called the anxious-avoidant trap. Most people fall for this and find the people with a secure attachment style very boring.

While in reality, a good healthy relationship isn’t the one that gives you an emotional roller-coaster. It’s the one that gives you a stable feeling.

It’s boring for those who get so used to being in toxic relationships with either avoidant or anxious people. Still, you’ll see that no such relationship will bring you lifetime happiness.

Here’s why you need it

“When it comes to conflict, it’s not always about who did what to whom, or how to compromise, or even how to express yourself more effectively.” — Amir Levine, Rachel S. F. Heller

This book is perfect for those who are still lost in the dating pool. Those who feel like they keep making the same mistake over and over again.

And those who can’t figure out why they can’t just walk away from toxic relationships knowing fully it’s bad for them.

According to the book, there are 3 types of attachment styles:

Anxious: those who crave intimacy, are

often preoccupied with their relationships, and tend to worry about their

partner’s ability to love them back. Avoidant: those who equate intimacy

with a loss of independence and constantly trying to minimize closeness. Secure: those who feel comfortable with intimacy and are usually warm and loving.

Each of them works differently, and there’ll be some questionnaire inside the book you can use to help you find out what’s your attachment style.

You’ll then know every behavior in a romantic relationship that each attachment style usually does and how it all will make so much sense in your head.

So moving forward, you’ll find it easier to find someone based on the attachment style compatibility. You no longer waste time with someone random just for the sake of it.

You know what type of people you should look for and whether you both can fulfill each other’s needs or not. Because there’s no point in being with someone who doesn’t care about your needs.

If you’re anxious though, it’s better to not date avoidant people because of how different you both are.

Sure, we’d like to think love will conquer all problems, but in practical life, you don’t want to be with someone who gives you headaches all the time. You need someone who can reciprocate your feelings and understand your needs so well you don’t have to beg for it.

This book has changed my love life forever — I hope it does the same to yours.

“When our partner acts as our secure base and emotional anchor, we derive strength and encouragement to go out into the world and make the most of ourselves. He or she is there to help us become the best person we can be, as we are for them.” — Amir Levine, Rachel S. F. Heller

—

