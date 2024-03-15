The Opportunity Cost of Systemic Racism

Though I don’t use it much, I have an economics degree, and one of my favorite concepts was “opportunity cost.” The technical definitions can get complex, but opportunity cost can be easily described as what you give up when making choices. A friend offers you $100 to help them move. You’ve promised your daughter you’d take her to the zoo that day. My friends rarely offer much more than Kentucky Fried Chicken to help move, but in this case, the opportunity cost of going to the zoo is $100.

Formula for Calculating Opportunity Cost

Opportunity Cost=FO−COwhere:FO=Return on best forgone optionCO=Return on chosen option​Opportunity Cost=FO−COwhere:FO=Return on best forgone optionCO=Return on chosen option​

The formula for calculating an opportunity cost is simply the difference between the expected returns of each option. Consider a company that is faced with the following two mutually exclusive options:

Option A: Invest excess capital in the stock market

Option B: Invest excess capital back into the business for new equipment to increase production

There may be an intrinsic value of taking your daughter to the zoo and negative ramifications from breaking a promise, so it isn’t only dollars and cents. But your decision has a measurable cost, which shouldn’t be ignored.

Systemic racism is usually looked at as something only hurting the victims while the perpetrators either go unharmed or prosper. If you are among those who don’t accept systemic racism as a thing. Feel free to skip the rest of this article, as you aren’t likely to gain anything. The goal of this article isn’t to prove systemic racism, which in your heart you know exists, but to outline the cost, even to those who impose it.

I will contradict myself before I get started by saying that systemic racism wasn’t invented by the many but by the few. The ones that put these practices and policies into law do benefit monetarily, though there are unintended consequences. Systemic racism can only be maintained if the majority permits it. What the few do well is convince others they are acting in their best interest while they are the only beneficiaries.

I’ll pick just a few categories of the many available as systemic racism permeates every area of life. Voter suppression is an example where systemic racism has always existed. Forget about race for a second and know that voting was initially only a right in America for land-owning males or, shall we say, the rich. Gradually, less wealthy men got to vote, then Black men, then women of most races, and lastly, Native Americans, though some of each had limited opportunities to vote throughout history. Who got to vote was always about maintaining power, and the rich backed themselves up by crafting a legal system and police force designed to protect their rights and property. Federal judges and Supreme Court Justices are installed by the rich and given lifetime appointments to safeguard them. How else could we arrive at corporations being people with all the rights bestowed?

Race didn’t become a central issue until Bacon’s Rebellion when Black indentured servants, enslaved Black people, and white indentured servants joined forces and burned down Jamestown, VA, in 1676. The thought of the lower classes was too much for the powers that be, so they scrapped the system and made enslavement of Black people the new economic model. Race became the means of enforcing the system by placing the lowest white man above the highest Black one.

We could argue that the intent for some of the laws passed didn’t have racist intent, while the results certainly were. The Supreme Court constantly takes that approach while affirming discriminatory laws because those who created them didn’t say they were for racist reasons. While Black people and others of color are certainly losers under this system, so are the non-rich white people who watch as laws and tax cuts are passed, benefitting mainly the wealthy.

Another example is in our criminal justice system. Police forces originated depending on location, either to control immigrants or the enslaved, along with protecting the property of the rich. A strong case could be made that little has changed. Never has a white community faced “stop & frisk” along with selective “broken windows” enforcement. One might think these policies only affect communities of color, but white people in the lower and lower middle classes are impacted as well. State and local governments have guaranteed private companies that the jails they own will maintain a minimum population, and that means white people as well, just not many wealthy ones.

The third area involving opportunity cost has nothing to do with economics, but the price people pay regarding their souls when they choose to persecute others. Racism has broken up families when people have allowed themselves to love outside their race against the wishes of family members. Churches have divided because of racist stances, with some members drawing the line while others press on. Political parties have revamped themselves, and schools have closed.

If you want to make the case that systemic racism is classism, where racism is just a tool, I might agree with you. If you are making the case that there’s no such thing as systemic racism, be prepared to absorb the opportunity cost of refusing to make change, which includes a divided country.

