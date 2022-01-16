The Opposite of Man Is Not Woman

We may have destroyed the minds of an entire generation. It’s our fault — we let it happen. There’s no one else to blame. We stood aside and watched passively as the media glorified masculinity and attributed it to Manhood. We said nothing as society degraded femininity and wrapped it around Womanhood like a veil. Now, what’s left? False attribution and misunderstanding.

The Reason

We’ve fallen for a simple but devastating lie ‘man is the opposite of woman’ — and it’s ruining our lives. If you ask a person, male or female, what it is to be a man, what might they say?

A real man is forthright

A real man is courageous

A real man is trustworthy

But are these qualities unique to Manhood? No, and here lies the problem. If we believe that a man is the opposite of a woman, we need to define Manhood by qualities we feel are uniquely male and separate from Womanhood.

With this in mind, if you ask a person, male or female, what it is to be a man, what might they say?

A real man takes control

A real man doesn’t express emotion

A real man follows his own path

Now things are apt to go awry.

A Real Man Takes Control

“Give me a few minutes to talk away my face and I can bed the Queen of France” — Voltaire

A tall man around thirty-six years old is walking the streets of L.A. It’s summer, almost 30 degrees, but he’s wearing a long black cardigan, a Jamiroquai hat, and bangles on his wrist. There is a keenness in his eyes as if searching for something that others might not see — but what?

He notices a young woman around twenty-four years old walking towards him. He watches her for a moment — her face is all motion. A series of tics and peculiar expressions suggest some kind of internal symphony. Her eyelids keep the rhythm while her mouth breathes out the beat, her nostrils flare a high hat a timpani, her eyebrows crawl and dance to lick her black flame curls and those eyes — two ink pools. ‘I want to know all they know.’

He steps a little into her path and then corrects himself. He makes eye contact, smiles, walks a little past her and then stops. Before he speaks, the young woman has already turned her body around to face him, anticipating a conversation.

For most observers, this is a normal reaction on the young woman’s part based on the tall man’s body language. It’s natural, polite even, to welcome any attempts at interaction by meeting the other person halfway.

For the man however this is something significant. He even has a name for it‐indicator of interest (ioi) and it’s the first step in a bizarre formula that colours his interactions with women.

If delusion had a side hustle, I’m sure it would teach PUA techniques.

A Real Man Doesn’t Express Emotion

The Spartan society of ancient Greece has become glorified by many as a symbol of true masculinity. Countless teenage boys dream about studying the art of war under the tutelage of an experienced Spartan warrior. Perhaps not realising that sexual grooming and statutory rape were rife among these relationships. Not to mention the brutality shown to the Helot slave class that lived outside the city of Sparta. The Helot people far outnumbered the Spartans and, the accepted means of control was to carry out random raids, murdering and terrorising them as an act of supression— sometimes they would do it just for the hell of it.

Despite the sexual abuse and savage brutality, the Spartans had a way with words. When Philip II of Macedon was actively conquering Greek states left, right and centre, he sent a letter to the weakened Spartans.

“If I invade Lakonia you will be destroyed.”

The Spartans replied with one word

‘If’.

It’s from this brevity of wit that we deride the word laconic.

using or involving the use of a minimum of words : concise to the point of seeming rude or mysterious — Merriam-Webster

Think a sociopathic James Bond pushing a bad guy into an active printing press, seeing the blood stained headlines and smirking. “They’ll print anything these days.”

A Real Man Follows His Own Path

Elliot Rodger was young, handsome and wealthy. He seemed to have everything going for him. The son of respected filmmaker Peter Rodger, Elliot grew up in Los Angeles and went on to study at the University of California, Santa Barbra. In his own words Elliot was a ‘supreme gentleman’ and judged himself favourably in comparison to our society’s criteria for success based on attractiveness, wealth, and status. As a result he felt the good life was owed to him — one with money, sex, and power. It was not forthcoming. Feeling sexually frustrated and rejected by society, Elliot looked for answers.

Among the pokemon cartoons ‘liked’ on his YouTube account was a spattering of PUA videos. Perhaps this entitled and troubled young man had sought temporary solace in the pick-up artist fantasy. It didn’t last long. Elliot quickly became a member of the puahate.com forum — a community of men who claimed to be debunking the ‘PUA myth’ but in reality a home for those who shared the same PUA hatred of women but felt too inadequate to go out and seduce them.

Elliot also frequented a bodybuilding forum where his hate filled commentary was met by disdain.

‘women [prioritizing] brute strength just shows that their minds haven’t fully evolved.’ — Elliot Rodger

He was called out for his hypocrisy by another user.

‘So it’s perfectly acceptable when you are drawn to indicators of evolutionary fitness, but when women do it it’s because they are not fully evolved.’

Elliot went on to murder six people and injured fourteen others before dying from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Opposite of Manhood Is Boyhood

When thinking about the traits of a boy, what comes to mind? Perhaps, a tendency towards selfishness, impatience, outlandish behaviour — even deceitfulness. Of course, with love, discipline and education, these negative tendencies can be smoothened , and the boy’s path straightened. But what if that doesn’t happen? How might these traits look in Manhood?

Sociopath, Narcissist or Immature?

We are so quick to use terms from psychology when describing troublesome behaviour that we may have lost the power of language.

In 2001, I was seventeen years old. I had just started college and, my English tutor began a discussion about a word I had never heard before: abhorrent. I remember how shocked I was to learn that there was a word so heavy and with such deep meaning to describe a natural response to evil in the world. A few days later, two planes crashed into the World Trade Towers.

Abhorrent: causing or deserving strong dislike or hatred : being so repugnant as to stir up positive antagonism. — Merriam-webster

In England, at least, the word has lost all its weight. The reason? Tabloid journalism. Perhaps, the metrics showed this to be a keyword, one that sold more newspapers. The result was overuse to the point of devoiding the word of meaning.

A celebrity wearing an ugly dress on the red carpet became abhorrent. A waiter serving red wine with fish was now abhorrent. Your internet connection dropping during peak hours, you guessed it, abhorrent.

I see the same thing happening with the terms sociopath and narcissist.

A billionaire playboy makes an unthoughtful tweet, sending shares sky-high or plummeting them into the ground: narcissist. Your ex-boyfriend, who has a different account of your break-up, is a sociopath, a master in the art of gaslighting. The person you slept with a few times, who is now ghosting you and making moves on your friend, is, of course, a narcissist.

Do we need to steal the clinical terms of psychology to describe such behaviour? Are these men not merely immature — acting like boys?

A Time To Put Away Childish Things

In the apostle Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, he spells out to that early congregation of Christians a method of reaching maturity or Manhood.

‘When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.’ — 1 Corinthians 13:11 KJV

Although Paul was speaking here about spiritual maturity, it holds in the literal sense too. To reach full maturity, a man must not distance himself from Womanhood but leave behind the immaturity of Boyhood. Why? Because the opposite of a man is a boy, not a woman. Men and women are complimentary not opposites. We need to find ways of building each other up, not tearing each other down and stripping each of dignity.

