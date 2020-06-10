The Optimism of a Father Searching for Adventure

“We can make it!” I said.

Those words are never true. It’s a lie you tell yourself right before you make a bad decision. No, you can never make it.

Your family believes them because your family believes in you. You are Dad, you are the all-powerful. You are the adventurer and the adventurer says that you can make it, nut up you sons of guns.

But alas, whether you utter those words while jumping Springfield gorge or while looking down a muddy dirt road, the words are empty and hollow. We cannot make it.

But maybe this time we can! We can make it down this muddy dirt road! This time, I’m sure of it!

My wife looks at me with doubt in her eyes. I find her most beautiful I have a chance to once again prove my worth. To impress her with my strength and the boldness of character.

“Drive, damn you! Drive!” I tell her. And she does. Because we can make it.

My three children cheer us on from the backseat of our mini-van. Our tires leave the pavement of the civilized world and enter the mud and the muck of the dirt road. I am hoping that our nice little bed and breakfast that we are looking for in rural Kansas is just over the hill. I say it is and the skulls on my mini-vans seat coves agree with me.

I breathe in the fresh manure air. We are on the hunt for family adventure! And the mini-van is making it, with my wife at the wheel and me barking out the commands. “Go faster! Turn a little! We’re going to make it!”

“Don’t stop, mother! Don’t stop!” Yup, I actually call her mother. I don’t know why, but I did. It seemed to fit our adventure. We would find our bed and breakfast and we would enjoy our quiet weekend but only after we slung some mud and fought for glory.

The children are cackling in the back to the soundtrack of Toy Story and Randy Newman. I am cackling in the front. My wife looks worried.

“More gas, give it more gas!” In my head, and this may be a serious flaw in my plan, I imagine that if we can gain enough speed then we can safely hydroplane right over the top of the muddy hill while our horn plays Dixie and I yell yeehaw. Victory, it’s so close. It’s just over the hill.

The minivan starts to slide as do my hopes. We start pulling to the right. My wife corrects the curvature but her heart just isn’t in it. Perhaps this is the moment that it all went wrong. She lost faith. It had nothing to do with my hydroplane plan, it was flawless. But it required a certain degree of moxie and sadly I was seeing the moxie go out of my wife’s eyes. My leadership was perfect.

“Gun it!” I scream with passion in my voice. If I know anything about driving in mud, and I don’t, it’s that if you give your car a crap ton of gas it should automatically give you traction and send you flying. Apparently, it does not. It digs you a hole.

We slide at a 45-degree angle and eventually come to a stop. My wife tries to give it some more gas, and we sink just a bit.

The phrase “we can make it” apparently means that we can make it about 50 yards with a good 100 to go. Uphill. I know what I have to do.

“Are we stuck?” my daughter asks.

“Yup,” I say.

“Adventure!” my son says. He is always the optimist, and the backbone of family morale.

I open the door and step in the mud with my flip flops. I have tennis shoes but they are buried in the back under all the baby gear. I’m sure my flip-flops will be fine. They can make it.

I go to the front of the car and put my hands on the hood, it’s warm from battle. I gather myself. This is my test, and my family is watching. My strength is pooling in my arms and in my soul.

I tell my wife to put the car in reverse, and I’ll push us out. In my flip-flops. In 2 inch deep mud (or field runoff, the manure stink was high). Glory. It’s there. You just have to go get it.

She guns it and I push.

My brand new flip-flops slide out from under me. One goes to the left, and I feel the strap on the other one break. My knees hit the mud. We move an inch.

Adventuring is not for the faint of heart. It’s not for the weak of soul. It’s not for those that cannot adapt to bad decisions. It’s not for those that quit. Glory does not always present itself to you. Sometimes, you have to go find it, create it, and embrace it until it submits itself to your will.

Shoeless, I dig my toes in the mud. My face is red with strain. I faintly hear my children cheering me on. They are laughing. I am laughing. Adventure kids, adventure. My wife guns it again, and I push. The minivan moves slowly backwards. Glory, go get some, you can make it.

But in case you can’t, always have a tow truck number on speed dial. From personal experience, they can make it but it takes them about two hours to get to you.

