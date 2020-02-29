The Other Sex Drug Women Wish Men Would Learn About

For more than forty years I have been helping men, and the women who love them, improve their sex and love lives. When I was doing research for my books, Male Menopause and Surviving Male Menopause: A Guide for Women and Men, I reported on an experimental drug that showed promise in treating erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. Male Menopause was released in 1997. The drug, later to be called Viagra, was made available to the public in 1998. Since then, a number of other drugs have been created to help with ED and ED medications have helped millions of men and their partners.

But there’s another problem that has gotten much less attention than ED. It’s called premature ejaculation or PE for short. PE affects men of all ages, not just the young and inexperienced. In my years as a marriage and family counselor, I have treated young men, middle-aged men, and older men. What exactly is PE?

Studies reported by Harvard Medical School concluded:

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man reaches orgasm and ejaculates too quickly and without control. In other words, ejaculation occurs before a man wants it to happen. It may occur before or after beginning foreplay or intercourse. Some men experience a lot of personal distress because of this condition.

According to the American Urological Association, which has more than 20,000 physician members and has been providing help for more than 100 years, “In the U.S. about 66% of men 18 to 59 years old have had problems with PE. The problem is often thought to be psychological, but biology may also play a role.” They go on to say that PE can happen at any age. PE affects men worldwide and is the most common sexual dysfunction in men.

Although it was once thought that PE was purely a psychological problem, triggered by anxiety, stress, worry, or other emotional issues, it is now recognized that PE can have physiological causes as well. “There is growing evidence that biological factors can make some men more prone to experience premature ejaculation,” the Harvard report concludes.

The Discovery and Success of Promescent to Treat PE

In a recent article titled, “New Sex Drug for Men in Too Much of a Hurry,” CNBC reporter Jane Wells quips, “Call it the anti-Viagra. It’s not a product for the man who can’t get the party started. It’s for the man who ends the party too soon.” Some may call it the “anti-Viagra” drug, but I’ve found that PE and ED can often go together. A man may ejaculate too quickly or he may have difficulty getting and keeping an erection, or both can occur. They are not necessarily opposites.

Promescent is a climax control spray. It was invented by Dr. Ronald Gilbert, a well-known urologist with a practice in Newport Beach, California. Growing up, Ron Gilbert had dreams of becoming a doctor. He went to U.C. Santa Barbara and earned his degree in biology in 1983, graduating with the highest honors. Ron’s interest in men’s health mirrored my own. I, too, went to U.C. Santa Barbara and later went on to medical school.

Over the next ten years, Ron completed his education at the University of California, Irvine where he graduated from medical school in 1987 and completed his urological residency in 1993. He liked to see people’s lives improve and from 1993 until his death in January 2013, Ron saw patients and their families every day.

Ron went into urology because he liked to see his patients get better,” his wife, Ellie, told me. “He loved helping people. He even loved playing piano for the people who came to see him.” I asked her about Promescent and I could hear the pride in her voice. “Ron always listened to and cared about the patients and their families. He listened to their desires and more than anything he wanted to develop a product that would help strengthen relationships and increase self-worth.

Ron spent years perfecting Promescent. Developing a product that would improve the joy a couple experienced while making love was a dream Ron committed to fulfilling. Ellie said one of the great joys of Ron’s life was seeing what Promescent could do to bring couples together.

Throughout his life, the well-being of his patients was a priority for him,” she told me. “People will benefit from Promescent for pleasure or for need.

Ron Gilbert’s spirit will always live on in the company in helped found. You can learn more about Promescent and the other resources for men and their families by searching online. As always, your questions and comments are welcome. To read more articles about men’s health you can read my weekly posts here.

