The Outlaw Spirit Is Raging — Literally — Across the U.S.

Americans are known for being ‘cowboys.’ Americans are also known for being puritanical.

Americans are known for being boorish, self-centered, and greedy.

Americans are known for their admiration of outlaws.

Americans are known for being individualistic to the point of being antisocial. Americans are quite … bizarre.

Some of these American qualities seem opposite to each other — such as, being both lawless ‘cowboys’ and ‘puritanical.’ But I’m realizing that there’s an ugly common thread connecting these varied aspects of our American character — and that’s patriarchal dominator psychology.

The thing is, the U.S. was founded and settled primarily by outcasts and outlaws. It was founded by people fleeing persecution and domination — who then ended up following the persecutor-dominator path themselves.

The U.S. was created and built on a foundation of violence and genocide: the almost total extermination of Native American peoples. It was also built on the evil foundation of slavery: the intentional subjugation of dark-skinned Africans kidnapped from their homelands, perpetrated mainly by White folks enmeshed in dominator thinking and values.

The U.S. grew from, and was based on, genocide, persecution, slavery, and other crimes against humanity. Is it any wonder, really, that today’s ‘modern’ U.S. is still deeply enmeshed in these destructive, oppressive modes of thinking and acting?

Is it really any wonder that the U.S. is very much an ‘outlaw nation’ — and a nation of self-righteous outlaws?

Texas is the tip of a very nasty spear

This article was originally going to be about the horrendous, oppressive politics and social policies now emerging in the state of Texas. Then I realized: Texas is a horror show, for sure — but it’s just the tip of a very nasty spear.

What’s happening — and intensifying — now in Texas is just the most extreme version of the far-right, fascist oppression that’s spreading through the U.S. like wildfire.

Texas is the tip of the spear of oppressive, regressive ‘dominator psychology’ that’s now marauding across the U.S. — and is fully embodied in Donald Trump.

Once upon a time — several decades ago — the U.S. was well on its way to becoming a truly civilized country. Voting rights had been expanded and protected, women’s rights and freedoms were also expanding, and LGBTQ+ folks were moving toward full equality and protection under the law as well.

But then Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 — our first and only Black president — and the White-centric, dominator culture in this country went berserk. At the time, my partner (who was raised in south Texas) said there was NO WAY America’s power structure and political ‘representatives’ would let Obama accomplish anything — and during his entire eight years in office he was faced with relentless, implacable opposition.

The White-centric power structure went all-out to crush and destroy him, his administration, and any and all policies they enacted. (Recall the endless, ongoing attempts to gut or repeal so-called ‘Obamacare’ — which still continue to this day.)

Social progress must be actively REVERSED

But that was just the start of a tremendous right-wing dominator/patriarchal backlash. A fierce, aggressive ‘conservative’ counterattack quickly accelerated, focusing mainly on aptly named culture war issues.

The unstated, real objective? To undo and reverse all signs of social progress that afforded more rights and freedom to Blacks, women, Hispanics, immigrants, gays, and other ‘undesirables.’

And just getting rid of the outward signs of progress wasn’t nearly enough. No, progress had to be actively thrown into reverse, which called for new restrictions and new oppressive policies targeting minorities, immigrants, women, and LGBTQ+ citizens.

Next came the rapid ascent of Donald Trump and his not-very-subtly racist Make America Great Again movement — which threw jet fuel on the fiery dominator backlash that was already well underway.

Of course, MAGA is based on the idea that America’s glory days are long past — and occurred when Whites were fully in control, and before all those uppity Blacks (and women and gays!) gained more freedom and power. The MAGA movement is unapologetically racist, misogynist, homophobic, and patriarchal — and appeals to Americans’ very worst dominator instincts and beliefs.

Three front-page articles; Three horrific (Texan) trends

In the December 14 issue of the Austin-American Statesman, there were three front-page articles about three different horrific trends or recently-enacted laws in Texas.

One was about the aftermath of a deadly shooting spree in Central Texas last week that killed six people and wounded three more. Another focused on the Texas State Board of Education’s response to new laws that outright ban “sexually explicit” materials and severely limit “sexually relevant” materials in school libraries.

The third focused on the impact of Texas’ super-strict abortion ban, and the case of frustrated mother-to-be Kate Cox, who was forced to flee to another state to get her medically-necessary abortion — after the Texas Supreme Court affirmed the state’s strict ban, and denied that Cox was in imminent enough danger of death or severe bodily harm (despite her doctor’s and nurses’ medical judgments).

In the first case, a man prone to mental illness was able to buy a handgun — and later went on a shooting spree in which he first killed both his parents, in San Antonio, and then drove up to Austin and proceeded to drive around shooting people at random, killing four more and injuring three.

Despite the fact that he should never have been allowed anywhere near a gun — he got one, and the rest is now history. The truth is, it’s far easier to get a gun and go around shooting people in this country than it is to feel safe and adequately protected. Here gun rights trump both personal and social safety, every time.

That’s because the inherent lawlessness of the ‘American spirit’ is running rampant, and the violent, antisocial tendencies and tactics of our dominator culture are revered and even worshiped.

Yes, we Americans usually glorify violence and ruthless domination. It’s clear, by now, that we really do worship these things — and resist any limits on our gun-addicted, violence-prone ‘freedoms.’

Book bans, abortion bans, and other atrocities

In the second article about recent book bans, it’s quite clear that Texas is trying to clamp down on students learning about sexual freedom and ‘alternative’ lifestyles. Ostensibly, the law (which has been challenged and is under appeal) protects students from ‘obscene content’ — but even a cursory examination of the books that are now banned or slated for removal reveals that most of them revolve around feminist, LGBTQ+, mixed-race, or sexual freedom themes.

Here as well, the dominator/patriarchal ‘model’ of relationship and family structures has been challenged in these books and writings — and the aggressive right-wing reaction reveals that the dominator/patriarchal power structure is desperate to suppress and hopefully eliminate most of these alternative lifestyles from our society.

Sorry, but this puritanical ‘conservative’ project is lawless, oppressive, and downright cruel. It attempts to silence, persecute, and ‘disappear’ entire huge swaths of peoples’ human experience — and often the people themselves. This nasty, self-righteous maneuver reminds me of a fascinating 70s song titled “Cruel to be Kind” — except in this case, it’s being cruel to be … judgmental, deliberately oppressive, and deliberately cruel.

Finally, the third article shows just how far the oppressive, lawless elements within our society are willing to go to clamp down and re-assert their control over women, their bodily autonomy, their families, and any family planning they may have engaged in. GOP presidential hopefuls have been tiptoeing around this issue, and have been refusing to either approve or condemn Texas’ strict anti-abortion law and the recent Texas Supreme Court ruling affirming it.

However, the gusto with which Texas’ corrupt, mean-spirited Attorney General, Ken Paxton, went after this poor woman’s case and pushed to overturn a lower court ruling in her favor tells us all we need to know about Texas’ attitude toward women.

That attitude is heavily patriarchal, super-controlling, and intentionally dismissive and oppressive towards women in general. Texas’ strict abortion ban has become a model for many other state abortion bans, all around the nation, and at this point it’s safe to say: as goes Texas, so goes the rest of the (red) United States.

Our lawless, violence-prone dominator culture still … totally dominates

Now let’s return to my original thesis: that the U.S. was founded on dominator culture and extreme violence, and is currently embroiled in a desperate right-wing attempt to reinforce and promote patriarchal ‘dominator psychology’ and our violent dominator culture.

It’s quite obvious (if it wasn’t before) that right-wing elements within the U.S. generally hate our transition toward being a fairer, more humane, and multi-cultural society — and are now working overtime to turn back the clock and reinstate our former White-centric, male-dominated, racist, and openly violent American culture.

Today’s Texas is the tip of the super-controlling, oppressive ‘dominator culture’ spear. Texas reveals just how prevalent and powerful our lawless, violence-prone dominator culture still is in this supposedly ‘advanced’ nation.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

