The Overwhelming Lack of Male Vulnerability Hurts Men

I have been exploring and writing about topics that are controversial or vulnerable lately. I don’t really have a specific reason why I chose to explore these topics but I think that there was an overwhelming need to find an outlet for most of these issues and writing helps me process them better.

When I first started writing about this, I was filled with the massive dread of appearing too soft on top of other insecurities I already have. I, therefore, started looking for male writers who were exploring these vulnerable areas of their lives here to try and find out how they approached the concept but I hardly found any.

I find men’s content lacking in substance. Most men that write on this platform about personal development and other non-fiction topics mostly give insights on how their readers can leave better lives, acquire more money …But they always stay away from sharing their own perspectives on controversial or vulnerable topics.

Comparing Our Masculinity To The Men Of The Past

There is an article written on here by a life & peak performance coach that talks about why men have become too soft. A part of the article goes on to make a distinction of how present-day men lack the masculinity and manliness that men of the past used to have.

First of all, I think there is a lot we can learn from the people of the past. But in the same light, there is a lot that we need to unlearn from the people of the past. There are reasons why people of that time stuck to their way of life. Some of those were beneficial while others were destructive.

There is little to no doubt about how almost all (probably all) past civilizations oppressed women. Men in those societies exerted their “manliness” by doing what was considered impossible for women but also oppressed women in the process to make sure they were not considered weak.

Therefore, as much as there is a lot we can learn from the genius and boldness of the men of the past, there is a lot we have to unlearn as well to help mark the true progress of humanity we claim to have made so far.

Masculinity Rooted In Insecurity

A lot of the masculinity that we think we should have also does look like insecurity to me.

…They knew what they wanted, and they went after it without apology or without fear. — Excerpt from an article about men of the past.

Yes and I think a lot of that is noble. People need to be strong, resilient, and ambitious in going after what they care about. Societies of the past and many societies today however do not give women this option.

Many societies put women under the care of a man and some still do. This made women property that men had to protect and provide for with little to no regard for what the woman’s dreams were.

If we are to score manliness and masculinity on men knowing what they want and going after it without apology or fear, I think the Taliban and other oppressive types would be considered the ideals that men should be.

This however is not masculinity. It is something else. It is base to think that knowing what you want and going for it at all costs(which is often at the cost of other people’s freedoms) is what being a man is all about.

Masculinity and Vulnerability

Being open with what you feel does not mean that you are weak. Or at least it shouldn’t make you feel that way. Being a man and a strong man requires that you are self-aware and have harmony in your emotions.

Men suppressing their emotions has resulted in messed-up manifestations when these emotions finally get released. We seem to forget that no human being can bottle up undesired emotions and pretend they do not exist.

Even the men of the past that we think were manly used to release their suppressed emotions through activities that would be inhuman today. Think Colosseum battles, or conquering lands, and so on.

People of today have a structure that is regulated to maintain the world in a balance of peace. This I believe has contributed to our developments as humans. But we men still have emotions that may seem weak or soft when expressed. We love, fear, have pet peeves, and all other forms of emotions that would be considered soft and we still have to let them through.

When they are not expressed, they just find creepy/unpleasant and sometimes destructive channels of expression. Expressing them however makes it possible to focus on what is truly important. It frees us from dissipating energy unnecessarily in bottling them up and slapping on the mask of braveness that we don’t always have.

Yes, there are people who do not care about your problems or challenges but many will care about how you are getting through them.

There are many women who want a “strong” man and will be put off by your whiney bit most especially if you make it your way of life. But accepting that you don’t always have your stuff together and being vulnerable sometimes is kind of freeing. Expressing what makes you uncomfortable instead of just keeping quiet also makes you stronger, braver, and so on.

Expressing Vulnerability Helps Us Navigate The Uncomfortable

We cannot just keep ignoring issues, slap on a false masculine mask, and sing along to the song of “norm”. How can you open up about your own opinions without being vulnerable?

And when you decide to express these emotions, there is a learning curve that you need to take in order to help you get your points across. This will improve your levels of empathy, understanding, and overall character. Men normally explore these uncomfortable areas by being defensive.

The idea is not to try to make the world see things through your eyes neither is it meant to make you see things through the eyes of others. I believe it’s about amicably finding common ground as much as you can. Not everything is going to be fair and that’s ok but at least trying to push for that ideal without masking our vulnerable emotions makes for a more authentic experience.

As a man, I hope you share what you care about more… Your dreams, goals, fears, hopes, and the steps you are taking to find harmony in these ideas or your reasoning about the way of life and your dissatisfaction about it.

After all, the male philosophers and poets of the past were just as strong a species of men as the gladiators.

Expressing your opinion and harmonizing your emotions frees you up to have more confidence in yourself, your work, and what you care about. It makes you more focused on getting to where you need to be. It minimizes the toes you need to step over to get what you want and your ambitious actions are hardly rooted in insecurity and I think this is the type of masculinity we need.

