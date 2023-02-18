The Ownership Mindset: How to Take 100% Control of Your Life

If you’re living a life that’s less than ideal, it’s time to take control.

It’s not so much about the things going wrong in your life, but more about what you can do to improve them.

Winston Churchill said, “The price of greatness is responsibility.”

Taking complete control of your life will help you live a happier and more fulfilled existence. You deserve the best, and you want to be your best self.

The ownership mindset is about escaping the victim mindset: when you think you practically have no control over the direction of your life.

People with a victim mentality or personality believe their own thoughts, feelings, and emotions are not in their control. They also think they cannot change the trajectory of their lives.

“Most people do not really want freedom, because freedom involves responsibility, and most people are frightened of responsibility,” Sigmund Freud once said.

It’s easier to see everything wrong with your life and your insecurities than what you are capable of achieving for yourself.

Your life is yours alone to control. You dictate the direction, not society or your family. Once you identify with this new perception, more opportunities will open for you than ever before.

We live in an era where we have more choices than ever before but ultimately feel like we have less control. It seems like everything is out of reach and that there’s no point in trying because nothing will work out anyways.

But you don’t need magic to start taking 100% control of your life today.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Make a commitment to yourself this year. Teach yourself how to take ownership of your life.

Design your ideal future

“The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That’s the day we truly grow up. “ — John C. Maxwell

Become the architect of your future.

There are many ways to take ownership of your life, and they’re all a better way than staying a victim.

Find resources to improve your knowledge of yourself and become more self-aware of your thoughts, cognitive patterns and feelings.

Take control of your life and start taking responsibility for yourself.

It doesn’t matter how old you are or what stage in life you’re currently in; it is never too late to be the best version of yourself.

When you take responsibility for your own life, you give yourself the power to make changes. You can create the future you want instead of letting other people or random events dictate it for you.

It would be an understatement to say that life is a journey. We all experience highs, lows, and everything in between.

But what makes one person successful and another not so much? The answer: taking ownership of your life.

Taking 100% responsibility for your life means making better decisions for your future self, building productive habits, designing systems that can accelerate progress and doing more of what makes you come alive.

If you want to take back control of your life and design a better future, there are a few things you can do starting today.

For starters, make a list of what’s important to you.

Conduct a life inventory.

Where are you now and where do you want to go?

Are you on the right path? If not, what rituals, routines, behaviours, and actions do you have to change to get closer to the life you want.

What do you want in a job? A partner? A house?

Next, write down what needs to change for that thing on your list to happen. Maybe your health needs an overhaul, or perhaps all the work in your life makes it hard for you to focus on anything else.

Whatever it is, write down how you plan on making the changes and follow through. Writing things down can help you visualise your present life on paper and design a better path forward.

To take responsibility for your life, you need to understand that it’s yours. This can be a challenging idea to grasp because life happens whether you like it or not.

You don’t have any control over what your boss says and does, or how your parents feel about your life choices or the weather outside — those are just external forces outside our control. Don’t waste brain energy on them.

You control how you react to the external forces that impact your life. You can respond better to how your boss treats you at work.

You can either get mad, improve how you work, learn new indispensable skills and find a new job or do nothing and be miserable for a very long time.

Figuring out what you can do to make things better at work is taking responsibility. Learning a new work skill to improve your career prospects is taking 100% control of your life. Take ownership of your career.

Exercising, eating healthily, reading good books to upgrade your mind, learning how to control your emotions, becoming self-aware is taking charge of the aspects of your life within your power.

“Take responsibility of your own happiness, never put it in other people’s hands,” says Roy T. Bennett.

Today, right now, is the best time to take complete control of the direction of your life. Your future self depends on it. Don’t fail yourself.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com