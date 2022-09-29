The Pain and Power of Teenage Idealism

[This post is excerpted from Why Smart Teens Hurt. To learn more, please take a look!]

Intelligence allows for abstract thinking. “I want the banana muffin that’s sitting there” is not an abstract thought. It is as concrete as concrete can be. “What is the fair distribution of that banana muffin?” is an abstract thought requiring the thinker to consider all sorts of things, many of them imponderable. Thinking about that might take her all the way to Marx and Lenin. “I want that banana muffin” is evolutionarily simple and exactly what we would expect our selfish genes to say. Bringing a word like “fair” into the mix leads to idealism, which, for a smart teen and the smart adult she becomes, will prove a lifelong challenge.

There is a direct connection between abstraction and idealism. When words like “fairness” and “justice” and “rights” and “equality” begin to percolate in a brain, it is a natural next step to think, “Yes, those are clearly righteous things,” followed by, “And I am for them and want them.” You might tell that smart teen, “Ah, that is so romantic, imagining that there could ever be justice!” or “Come on, don’t be a fool, fairness is unrealistic and even un-American.” But that teen will shake his head and reply, “Sorry, romantic or not, realistic or not, I’ve got to cast my vote for the good.”

Idealism is wonderful and terrible. It is wonderful that a human being decides to side with the good. It is terrible how much pain can follow as one encounters the real world. There is the pain as one encounters the real world and there is also the pain as one encounters one’s own conflicting needs and wants: the desire for justice competing with the desire for a house on the hill, the desire for freedom competing with the desire to fit in and get along, the desire for unselfishness competing with the desire to do selfish things. No human being is a selfless saint—and so inner conflicts rage.

And even if you aspire to be a selfless saint, ethics are complicated. Values and principles compete and collide. Will you volunteer to work for that pure like-minded candidate who has no chance of winning or that flawed like-minded candidate who can win? Will you betray your friend who has turned criminal? Will you go off to fight an anti-fascist war that you believe needs fighting when your ailing parents need you at home? Idealism is bound to smack up against such realities. What will you do?

It isn’t that a smart teen is picturing utopia. Indeed, a dystopian vision of life may well make more sense to her. She may be very clear that might makes right and that life is unfair. She is not picturing utopia and she is not being unrealistic or overly romantic. She simply wants to stand for the good. And that will not prove easy. She will want her car, even if riding a bicycle is environmentally purer. She will want bacon, even if she sympathizes with pigs. She will forget her ideals in the face of real-world blandishments. That is, she will be human. And her idealism will haunt her—and never really leave her.

For Parents

What stance do you want to take with respect to your teen’s idealism? Say that the following happens. Your teen comes home and announces that it is completely unfair that her math teacher always calls on the boys to answer his questions. She wants to mount a protest. You admire her values and her pluck but you also know that such a protect would likely—and maybe even certainly—harm her in the long run, maybe in terms of her math grade, maybe by her getting labeled a trouble-maker, maybe in terms of college recommendations. How do you want to play this?

Take this matter a step further and think about your answer to the following question: “What is my fundamental stance with regard to my teen’s idealism?” Is it clearly one thing? Is it clearly another thing? Is it necessarily contextual? Picture a variety of scenarios, from your smart teen wanting to volunteer for the equivalent of the Peace Corps to her wanting to become an inner city public school teacher. What do you think? How do you feel?

Your smart teen may suddenly turn idealistic out of a clear blue sky, because of a thought she’s had or because of something she’s encountered. Get ready for that vegan from nowhere, that pacifist who looks just like your daughter, that sudden environmental activist wearing the clothes of your son. He or she will be very adamant—and isn’t that wonderful?

For Teens

We dearly need words like fairness, justice, and equality and phrases like human rights and civil rights to mean something to you. You are the next generation, the next round of human beings tasked with keeping freedom and civilization afloat. We must encourage your idealism and rein in our own cynicism and pessimism. But at the same time, we must warn you: idealism is not easy.

To teach inner city kids or to defend the indigent are not walks in the park. We can’t in good conscience sell you on idealism without acknowledging its hardness. It will be hard. The sharpies and realists will make the big bucks, live in the big houses, swim in the big pools, and laugh at your idiotic romanticism. Oh, they will let you play Don Quixote as long as you don’t interfere in the slightest with their self-aggrandizing schemes. But if you do dare interfere, watch out!

So, don’t be surprised if your parents find it hard to share your enthusiasm for inner city teaching, public defending, civil rights lawyering, environmental activism, volunteering in Africa, or jousting with windmills. They want to share your enthusiasm—but they also want an easier life for you than one premised on idealism. I want that easier life for you, too. But I also want and need your idealism. Of course, this issue may put you of two minds. Really, how can it not?

