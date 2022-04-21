The Pain of Perfect Little Parks

[Many of us are caught in the following predicament: we have tremendous pent-up wanderlust, but we don’t feel that it’s quite safe enough to travel yet. So, let me present you with some excerpts from my book A Writer’s Paris to help slake some of that wanderlust, while at the same time providing you with lessons of values to writers and all creatives. These essays also connect to my recent book Redesign Your Mind, as they present new ways of thinking about the creative process and the writing life.]

Parisian parks are blessed. They were invented for you, the writer—designed to embrace you, entertain you, and make you feel right at home. If the weather holds, write at least once every day in a Parisian park, varying your daily diet with venues off the beaten track. A day in the Place des Vosges or the Luxembourg Gardens is a given, but don’t miss writing in the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, the Parc Montsouris, the Parc de la Villette, or the Jardin des Plantes. Or the Parc Monceau.

The Parc Monceau is a beautiful, implausible park in the west of Paris, not far from the Champs-Elysées and the Arc de Triomphe, just off the Boulevard de Courcelles. It was designed two hundred years ago, by the artist and amateur landscape designer Louis Carmontelle (Carrogis), who received a commission from the Duc de Chartres to create a garden of dreams. Carmontelle created miniature interpretations of every conceivable architectural style. These architectural wonders, many of them fragments, include one and a half Roman pillars, a small Egyptian pyramid, and some stones resembling a miniature Stonehenge. At the very moment that you’re certain that you’ve encountered every possible folly, you come upon a covered bridge, then a Dutch windmill, then yet another new extravaganza. You love them because they are the perfect size to be enjoyed as you sit on a bench writing. An actual coliseum or pyramid would fill the sky and blot out your dreams. These pint-size replicas make you imagine.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The benches in the Parc Monceau are of a particularly uncomfortable shape. Another folly! More rounded than your average bench, they are designed for form, not function. If you’re a writer in Paris, you owe it to yourself to spend time in the Park Monceau, an army of gardeners clipping around you, children swinging in wrought-iron baskets for two beside you. If the populated lawns of the Place des Vosges look like Seurat paintings, so do the central fields of the Parc Monceau on any sunny afternoon.

One afternoon I’m wandering Paris, having written for a few hours at a café. I turn onto a narrow side street, stroll a bit, and suddenly encounter a beautiful postage-stamp-size park. Why is it there? Is it a relic of Napoléon’s plan to create a perfect city? The garden of some long-dead duke? Whatever it’s doing there, it is one answer to the question Why come to Paris to write? You come because these splendid parks do not exist in your neighborhood.

It is such a beautiful spot! Which makes it downright painful. The reason a perfect park pierces the heart: Everyday life just isn’t beautiful enough. A picture-postcard park of this sort speaks to that lack. The mind instantly analogizes to other lacks: the gorgeous novel you may never write, the joyous love you may never find, the excellent writing career you may never have. This beautiful park is an earthly delight and also a slap in the face.

Despite its dangers, let me lead you to the exact park I have in mind. Go to the Place des Vosges and write. When you’ve finished, leave the square by the northwest corner and turn right onto the Rue de la Tournelle. In a few blocks, the Rue de la Tournelle becomes tuxedo row, with tuxedo hawkers lurking in every doorway. Just before you get to the tuxedo salesmen, turn right onto the Rue Saint Gilles. Go a hundred feet down the Rue Saint Gilles, then turn left onto the dead-end-looking Rue Villehardouin.

This is the sort of street you might never take, because it looks so unprepossessing. At the end of the Rue Villehardouin the road jogs right, through an archway. Suddenly you will emerge on the Rue de Hesse. Voilà. At the intersection of the Rue de Hesse and the Rue du Grand Veneur you will find the Jardin Saint Gilles Grand Veneur, a perfect park and garden. It will take your breath away, the more so because it appeared out of nowhere, around a bend, off a street that suggested no wonders to follow.

Perhaps four or five young women from the shops will be sharing a picnic lunch. Perhaps the park’s cat, black with a green collar, will wind through your legs. You’ll find stone benches and the most beautiful trellised roses (trellis after trellis) as you sit surrounded by gorgeous, high-ceilinged, big-windowed apartments fit for royalty. Feel that complicated sorrowful joy that makes every creative person an Existentialist.

When we encounter masterpieces, we often experience an identical pain. A piece of music makes us want to cry—not because we feel joy, but perhaps because the music highlights our own mortality. Your own work, when you make it fine, may provoke this same prick of pain and come with an added danger—the fear that nothing else you do will ever seem (or be) quite as good. By creating something beautiful, you create something to compare your other work against. How many writers are measuring their current work against that unmatched piece from thirty years ago? Did depression regularly visit Hemingway when he mentally compared his latest short story to A Clean Well-Lighted Place?

If your current writing turns out poorly, you have one pain to weather, the pain of failure. If it turns out beautifully, you have two pains to endure—the experience of a highlighted reality and the anticipation of future failures. How much amusement we must provide the gods! Beauty puts reality in stark contrast and sets the bar very high. If you are not writing, it is therefore important that you ask yourself the following question: Am I afraid of beauty?

Try not to allow this fear to develop into a phobia. Beauty has its dangers, but also its phenomenal rewards. Come to this perfect park—not to have your heart broken, but to write poignantly and well. Perhaps, close to tears, you will conjure something beautiful. Maybe this writing moment will haunt you down the road as you try to match the experience and the result, but it is still worth the gamble. By rejecting beauty, you may spare yourself pain, but you may also deny yourself a world of possibility.

—

Shutterstock image