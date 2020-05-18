Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Pandemic Has Exposed America’s Most Dangerous Virus

The Pandemic Has Exposed America’s Most Dangerous Virus

A nation finally says the quiet part out loud.

by Leave a Comment

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In other words, we are saying that people of color matter less (racism), the poor and working-class matter less (classism), the elderly matter less (ageism), and those with a preexisting health condition matter less (ableism) than our philosophy about the role of the state, even in moments of crisis.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Think about that. It’s not merely that we value some lives less than others, it’s that we value some lives less than an idea, less than our politics.

It’s a matter of saying that one is so committed to not having government help people, that they are willing to let lots of people die, just to avoid setting a precedent that might increase support for, God forbid, universal health care or better nutrition assistance.

Rather than moving slowly and paying people to get through the crisis using government funds — like Denmark is doing — we act as if the only choice is, as the saying goes, “your money or your life.” The fact that there is another choice, but we refuse to consider it, tells us a lot about America’s values — none of it good.

What it tells us is something black and brown folks always knew, even as most white Americans have denied it: namely, that we are a country divided not merely between the haves and have-nots, but between those deemed worthy of life itself and those deserving of death.

It has always been this way. And it always will be, until and unless we say enough.

I’m an antiracism educator/author. I Facebook & tweet @timjacobwise, podcast at Speak Out With Tim Wise & post bonus content at patreon.com/speakoutwithtimwise

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Tim Wise

Tim Wise is the author of seven books on racism and inequity in America, including White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son; Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority; and Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America. He is the host of the podcast, Speak Out With Tim Wise, tweets @timjacobwise and posts bonus audio commentaries for his podcast at patreon.com/speakoutwithtimwise

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.