We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Path of Conscious Fatherhood

The Path of Conscious Fatherhood

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Fatherhood is one of the most challenging parts of life. It can create a certain kind of helplessness that brings men to their knees. Men are taught to go it alone but you don’t have to. Today’s guest gives a path out of the old model of isolation and pain.

If you’re a parent, the duty of parenting is likely one of the most challenging parts of your life. The shift from taking care of your own needs to being responsible for another person (who has A LOT of needs) is a wake up call for many. Not only do your logistical priorities shift, but you have to face many emotional situations that can cause you to feel helpless and even bring you to your knees.

Many men try to go it alone and crumble under the pressure of adding fatherhood to an already full life. Today’s Man Alive guest, Curt Storring, supports dads to be Conscious Fathers. His own struggle with his transition to fatherhood led him to men’s work and becoming a breathwork facilitator.

In our conversation we discussed…

  • What kids need from us to grow up healthy and happy
  • Why we don’t have to be perfect parents
  • The two pronged approach to great parenting
  • What trauma is and how to know if you have been impacted by it
  • What happens when our kids get the kind of support from us that we did not get from our parents

We don’t always realize that when we become parents our old wounds arise. In a split second we can fall into feeling the pain of our own childhoods. Curt is a great guide for a man who wants to become a better dad while becoming the man he is inspired to be.

 

Curt Storring is the founder of Dad.Work, where he supports dads on their journey into Conscious Fatherhood. He’s been married to his wife Natalie for 10 years and has three sons. Curt is an entrepreneur, men’s group leader, breathwork facilitator and spent two years living abroad with his family.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

