The Path to a Fairer, More Humane Immigration System

By DEBBIE LEAVITT

We have a humanitarian crisis that is impacting people across our nation due to our outdated immigration system.

Nationally, many cities and towns are responding compassionately and creatively to the influx of migrants due to climate disruption, civil war, and persecution but the situation is being exploited politically.

In my volunteer work, I’ve heard hundreds of heartbreaking stories of family separation, dislocation, and economic hardship. Here in New Hampshire, we aren’t recognizing the benefits that a diverse workforce could bring to solving our labor shortage. Highly motivated, hard-working, and law-abiding immigrants have an established record of expanding workforces, starting new small businesses, growing our tax base, and enhancing cultural diversity by contributing to community life.

Cities and towns as different as Lewiston, Maine, Framingham, Massachusetts, and Huron, South Dakota, attest to the reality of these effects. The positive economic and community impacts of immigrants are clear.

To provide a fairer and more humane immigration system, I suggest the following:

Provide a clear pathway to citizenship for more immigrants, including Dreamers. People I talk with say they recognize the need for immigrants, but they want to make sure they come legally. Most people are unaware just how limited those legal pathways are.Reduce the waiting period to obtain a work permit. The current 180-day waiting period combined with system backlogs for approval means most asylum-seekers must wait more than six months to a year for a work permit. It makes no sense to delay employment for people eager to work to support their families. Waiting for close to a year for work permits leaves these workers in limbo and dependent on others. Reduce the incarceration and surveillance of immigrants. Our overuse of detention is justified as a prevention of flight or harm to the community, but migration is an international right with established norms. Detention should not be used as a standard part of the process. We need more shelters, not detention centers.Encourage the training and hiring of more immigration lawyers and judges, especially bilingual ones, and expand legal services. Due to our backlogged immigration system, people are waiting years for resolution of their asylum cases. Asylum-seekers who have legal representation are much more likely to win approval but there are not enough lawyers and costs are prohibitive.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I have witnessed directly the harm to individuals and families by discriminatory, inhumane policies. We all experience the disruption of inadequate staffing in local businesses.

I encourage everyone to make this issue a priority to ensure intact families, a strong workforce, and welcoming, healthy communities throughout our state and nation.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: [email protected]. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.

—

Previously Published on newhampshirebulletin

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock