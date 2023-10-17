Get Daily Email


The Path to a Fairer, More Humane Immigration System

We have a humanitarian crisis that is impacting people across our nation due to our outdated immigration system.

by Leave a Comment

 

By DEBBIE LEAVITT

We have a humanitarian crisis that is impacting people across our nation due to our outdated immigration system.

Nationally, many cities and towns are responding compassionately and creatively to the influx of migrants due to climate disruption, civil war, and persecution but the situation is being exploited politically.

In my volunteer work, I’ve heard hundreds of heartbreaking stories of family separation, dislocation, and economic hardship. Here in New Hampshire, we aren’t recognizing the benefits that a diverse workforce could bring to solving our labor shortage. Highly motivated, hard-working, and law-abiding immigrants have an established record of expanding workforces, starting new small businesses, growing our tax base, and enhancing cultural diversity by contributing to community life.

Cities and towns as different as Lewiston, Maine, Framingham, Massachusetts, and Huron, South Dakota, attest to the reality of these effects. The positive economic and community impacts of immigrants are clear.

To provide a fairer and more humane immigration system, I suggest the following:

Provide a clear pathway to citizenship for more immigrants, including Dreamers. People I talk with say they recognize the need for immigrants, but they want to make sure they come legally. Most people are unaware just how limited those legal pathways are.Reduce the waiting period to obtain a work permit. The current 180-day waiting period combined with system backlogs for approval means most asylum-seekers must wait more than six months to a year for a work permit. It makes no sense to delay employment for people eager to work to support their families. Waiting for close to a year for work permits leaves these workers in limbo and dependent on others. Reduce the incarceration and surveillance of immigrants. Our overuse of detention is justified as a prevention of flight or harm to the community, but migration is an international right with established norms. Detention should not be used as a standard part of the process. We need more shelters, not detention centers.Encourage the training and hiring of more immigration lawyers and judges, especially bilingual ones, and expand legal services. Due to our backlogged immigration system, people are waiting years for resolution of their asylum cases. Asylum-seekers who have legal representation are much more likely to win approval but there are not enough lawyers and costs are prohibitive.

I have witnessed directly the harm to individuals and families by discriminatory, inhumane policies. We all experience the disruption of inadequate staffing in local businesses.

I encourage everyone to make this issue a priority to ensure intact families, a strong workforce, and welcoming, healthy communities throughout our state and nation.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.



About New Hampshire Bulletin

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most.

This public service is free to readers, and other news outlets are free to republish our stories with proper attribution.

The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations.

We would love to hear from you. Send news tips to 72 North Main Street, Suite 200, Concord NH, 03301.

The Bulletin is accepting applications for our internship program. Please click here to see a full job description.

Launched in April 2021, The New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

