An interesting little observation about professional peace-lovers, amateur troublemakers, and people who somehow find themselves in the middle of every storm they claim to avoid.

There is a very particular species of human being who will look you straight in the eye and announce, with the confidence of a spiritual guru, “I absolutely hate drama. I like keeping my life peaceful.”

And then, somehow, they know everyone’s business, have an opinion about every disagreement, remember conversations from three years ago, and possess an extraordinary talent for turning a minor misunderstanding into a five-season Netflix series.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Some people don’t like drama. They simply like being in charge of it.

They will tell you how much they value peace while casually carrying information from one person to another like a courier service nobody subscribed to. They will complain about people gossiping and then proceed to give you a detailed account of who said what, when they said it, what they were wearing, and what their facial expression allegedly meant.

At this point, one has to wonder whether they dislike drama or simply dislike not being involved in it.

They are the self-proclaimed ambassadors of peace.

We have all encountered someone who insists they are too mature for unnecessary arguments. They don’t entertain negativity, they don’t like confrontation, and they certainly don’t have time for childish behaviour.

So beautiful and admirable. Inspirational, even.

Until you realise that they have somehow managed to upset three people, misunderstand two others, and create an atmosphere so uncomfortable that even the furniture seems to want to leave.

They don’t necessarily start arguments directly. Sometimes, they prefer the indirect approach. A carefully delivered comment here, a conveniently omitted detail there, a little “I’m not saying anything, but…” followed by a statement that says absolutely everything.

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And when the consequences arrive?

“Oh, I don’t understand why people are making such a big deal out of this.”

Of course. The theatre is burning, but the person holding the match is wondering why everyone is being so dramatic.

They know the magical art of being innocent in every situation. One of the most fascinating qualities of habitual drama-makers is their ability to remain the victim in every version of the story.

They can say something hurtful and insist they were only being honest. They can cross someone’s boundaries and accuse that person of being too sensitive. They can interfere in situations that have nothing to do with them and then act personally attacked when someone asks them to mind their own business.

Accountability, apparently, is a foreign language.

And perhaps the most exhausting part is that they rarely recognise their own contribution to the chaos. In their version of events, they are always the reasonable one surrounded by unreasonable people.

If everyone around you is supposedly dramatic, toxic, difficult, jealous, immature, or problematic, perhaps it is worth considering whether the common denominator deserves a little self-reflection.

Not every disagreement is someone else’s character flaw. Sometimes, it is an opportunity to examine your own behaviour.

People need to understand that not everything needs an audience.

We live in a world where people seem increasingly comfortable turning private disagreements into public entertainment. A personal conversation becomes a group discussion, a minor misunderstanding becomes a matter of public opinion, and a boundary becomes an insult, and someone’s decision to walk away becomes an invitation for everyone to investigate.

Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten that not every situation needs an audience, a jury, or a dramatic closing statement.

Sometimes, two people simply disagree. Sometimes, someone doesn’t like you. Sometimes, a friendship ends. Sometimes, a person chooses to distance themselves, and that is the entire story.

Not every silence is suspicious, not every disagreement requires a winner, and not every uncomfortable situation needs to become a family meeting.

There is a certain kind of maturity in knowing when to speak, when to listen, and when to leave a situation alone. Unfortunately, that maturity doesn’t always come with the loudest declarations about being peaceful.

Peace is a practice, not a personality announcement. Here is something worth remembering: being a peaceful person doesn’t mean constantly telling everyone how much you hate drama. It means being mindful of the chaos you might be contributing to.

It means not carrying stories that were never yours to tell. It means understanding that honesty without consideration can become cruelty. It means respecting boundaries even when they inconvenience you. It means having the courage to apologise without attaching a ten-minute explanation about why the other person made you do it.

Most importantly, it means understanding that you cannot demand a peaceful environment while continuously disturbing everyone else’s.

And no, this doesn’t mean avoiding every difficult conversation. Healthy confrontation is necessary. Calling out disrespect is not drama, setting boundaries is not drama, and disagreeing with someone is not drama.

There is a difference between addressing a problem and manufacturing one.

One requires emotional maturity. The other requires a surprisingly large cast.

Now here’s a final standing ovation for the professionals. Perhaps the funniest thing about people who constantly announce that they hate drama is that genuinely peaceful people rarely need to advertise it.

They don’t need to convince everyone that they are unbothered. They don’t need to narrate their every act of kindness or remind people how mature they are. They don’t need to turn every disagreement into a referendum on their character.

They simply behave accordingly.

So, the next time someone tells you that they hate drama, pay attention to what they do rather than what they announce. Watch how they handle disagreements, how they speak about people who aren’t present, and whether they take responsibility when they are wrong.

Because sometimes, the person complaining about the noise is the one playing the music.

And if you happen to recognise yourself in any of this, don’t panic. Self-awareness is free, and thankfully, the theatre doesn’t charge admission for it.

Just remember: you can love peace without constantly declaring war on everyone around you.

You don’t have to be the main character in every conflict. Sometimes, the healthiest thing you can do is leave the stage, switch off the lights, and let the show end.