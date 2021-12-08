The Perfect Christmas Gift for the Woman in Your Life

Maybe you’ve only been with her a few months, but there’s a voice inside you whispering she could be “the one.” Maybe just the opposite is true. Maybe you’ve been with her so long the only thing you can remember about your first Christmas together is how stunning she was under the holiday lights.

No matter your relationship status, if she’s the lady of your heart, you definitely want to make her feel super special at Christmas.

After all, she’s the one who sees you for who you are and loves all of you (broken pieces included).

So what can you do at Christmas to let her know she’s your princess, your rock, and your sanctuary all rolled up into one?

I’ve got an idea.

And I think she’ll be the happiest girl in the world if you follow my advice and give her this extra special gift.

The gift

You’ve been scouring Amazon and hanging on her every word for weeks, trying to find a gift she’ll love. Maybe you’ve even asked her what she wants.

I’m guessing if you did, her response was probably something sweet like, “Having you is the best gift of all.”

And while that kind of answer is why you love her, it’s doing zero to help you come up with gift ideas.

So, let me help you find the perfect gifts to make her smile.

Please note that in the sentence above I said gifts — not gift.

But don’t be worried if your wallet is a bit skinny at the moment. Many of these presents require little to no money.

The secret behind the perfect gift

No matter what ideas have been rolling around in your head about what to get your special woman, keep the following quote by authors Allan and Barbara Pease in mind about what women really want. They state:

[Women really want] to be loved, adored, respected, trusted, needed, pampered, praised, hugged, complimented, supported, consoled, charmed, protected [and] embraced.

Now that you know what she wants (it’s a lot, isn’t it), give it to her.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trust me, you can cover almost all of her desires and not live on pennies and Ramen in January.

Here’s how.

The gift bag (and what goes in it)

Two mason jars

Write out one thing you love about her on a strip of paper. Then another thing on a separate strip. Do this until you fill the jar. That way, she can pull them out one by one and feel increasingly special.

And while this Mason jar “love letter” will make her feel amazing, do a little more work to add to the joy.

Get another Mason jar (or if you want to switch it up, put it in another container such as a small Christmas tin, which you can buy at your local dollar store.) In the weeks before Christmas, go to people she loves and works with and have them write down what they find so special about her on strips of paper. Include this tin in the gift bag in addition to your own personal jar.

A “What I Love About Us” journal

Places like Amazon or your local bookstore carry inexpensive journals containing writing prompts you can fill in to show her your love. For example, one page of a particular journal has a prompt where you fill in a statement concerning your favorite photo of her and why (you can paste the photo on the page to make the effect more heartwarming). Give her this gift, and you can be sure there will be happy tears as she relives the special moments in your relationship.

A scent you find sexy (or that reminds you of her)

I’m a perfume junkie and very selective about what scents I wear. However, if my husband gave me a perfume that smelled of gasoline and told me he thought it was sexy, I would wear it (at least around him) and feel like a goddess. All because I know it turns him on.

Your girl likely feels the same.

So scour the perfume section of your local beauty store and find a perfume that intoxicates you. Then put it in the gift bag and tell her the smell makes you go wild.

Or you can go a different route and pick a scent that reminds you of her.

If your lover already has a “signature scent,” don’t buy her that exact fragrance. Instead, pick a different one that conjures up her essence when you smell it. If you choose to go this route, tie a note to the package that tells her why it reminds you of her.

Which one of these two things you do should depend on the type of woman you’re with.

Oh yes, and if she’s not a perfume wearer, you can do the same type of thing with body wash or soap.

A voice recorder

You want the person you love to always remember how much they mean to you, right? Then buy a recordable voice box and stick it into her Christmas goodie bag.

These recorders are extremely easy to use, with most of them allowing you to simply press a button, record a message, and release the button when you’re done. The recording time varies from recorder to recorder, with most of the less expensive ones (around ten dollars) giving you thirty seconds and the pricier ones (twenty dollars to thirty dollars) around fifteen minutes.

Need any ideas for how to use that recording time?

The simplest thing to do is just tell her what’s in your heart.

However, there are more creative ideas you can try:

Read her a love poem. It could be one you read and liked, or it could be a poem written by you. (I know, I know, but some of you out there have to be secret poets.)

It could be one you read and liked, or it could be a poem written by you. (I know, I know, but some of you out there have to be secret poets.) Impress her by telling her you love her in different languages. She’ll be impressed with your talent if you’ve practiced, or she’ll find it hilarious if you haven’t.)

She’ll be impressed with your talent if you’ve practiced, or she’ll find it hilarious if you haven’t.) Take her through a special memory you have of her. Explain what you felt the first time you saw her or the moment you realized you loved her. If you’re married, tell her what made you decide to “pop the question” or the moment you knew she was “the one.”

These are just a few ideas. Use them or be more imaginative (or even naughty) in what you record.

Most of the things I’ve discussed above are mix and match. Depending on the status of your relationship, she may find too many of these “lovey-dovey” gifts all at once a bit scary. On the other hand, if you’ve been together for a while, you can go for the gusto and use them all. It’s all up to you.

A gift card

Sounds unromantic, right? And if that’s all you’re giving her, it may seem a bit impersonal. However, when added to some of the more romantic gifts above, a gift card to her favorite coffee shop or store will make her day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are two reasons why.

For one, that gift card means you’ve been paying attention to her.

For example, I’m a makeup junkie, and it thrilled me last Christmas when my husband paid enough attention to my overflowing makeup drawer to buy me a Sephora gift card.

In addition, receiving a gift card is exciting.

Women love anticipating going into their favorite place and having a little fun without feeling guilty about spending money.

The bottom line:

When you think of your woman, think of this anonymous quote I saw the other day on Pinterest:

A little bit of sugar, a little bit of spice, a little bit of naughty [and] a little bit of nice.

Mix it up.

Make her feel loved. Make her feel sexy. Make her feel as if the world is a blurry vision, and she’s the only thing that stands out live and in color.

And you’ll give her a Christmas she’ll never forget.

Note: I have no affiliations and receive no compensation for mentioning any of the above products or links that contain these products.

This post was previously published on medium.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Gustavo Fring on Pexels