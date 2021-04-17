Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Pitfalls of Believing Ourselves ‘Good Men’

The Pitfalls of Believing Ourselves ‘Good Men’

To be better men, we must be ready to fail and then fail again.

The simple fact is, as men, we can never fully comprehend the vast and nuanced ways women get silenced, spoken over, harassed, abused, assaulted. Too many times I’ve spoken up without understanding the tone, context, wider implications of the moment. This is where most of my learning takes place.

My blind spots also apply to race, sexual identity, gender non-binary folks, immigrants, other religions and so on. If these are not my lived experiences then I’m never going to completely understand, I can only attempt to.

Learn to listen first, brothers. Prove we can. Foster trust. Be invited in. When we misstep in those spaces, admit it. Offer an apology. It’s not so hard. Exchange humility for our fear of ever being wrong. Take a breath. Grow.

