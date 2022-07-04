The Poet and the Black Jazz Aesthetics

I feel that I discovered jazz late in life, even though I was in my early 20s when I became an aficionado of this genre of music. I was studying at seminary at the time. I had gone to seminary straight from college. I listened to jazz while writing theological papers. I soon discovered that I was paying more attention to the music in the background than to the grand ideas in the books I was reading and the papers I was writing. I also recognized that instead of hanging out with my fellow seminarians, I preferred walking to the Princeton Records Exchange and spending the little money I had on jazz vinyl records.

One of the first records I purchased was Miles Davis’s Miles Smiles. I fell in love with it. Listening to the record, the songs conjured the image of Miles waltzing with the universe at times and playing with it, as if playing with a toy, at other times. There was something there in his music, and even though I couldn’t name it, I knew it was powerful.

I was more confident about this than with my stay at seminary. I thought of quitting during my second year. I also thought of disappointing my family with this decision and so I decided to stay. Not knowing anything about America’s educational system, my immigrant father remarked that having a degree from Princeton Theological Seminary would allow me to make a lot of money, when I had informed him of the decision to continue my studies after college. I graduated from seminary knowing that I did not want to work for the Church. I felt life calling me outside of this institution. I became a teacher and started to write more seriously around the same time.

Music saved me during my seminary years. It kept me sane—and brought about certain emotions I wanted to find a way to put into words. I chose poetry as the literary form to do this.

Throughout the years, I’ve gravitated toward the music of Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis, and Lee Morgan. (My mother and I danced to a live rendition of Rollins’s St. Thomas by saxophonist and friend Kwame Hall at my wedding in 2017.) The music of these and other musicians made me curious about the place of dissonance in my own work since it was present in their work. Their use of dissonance reminds me of the child-like yet intricate nature of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. It is Thelonious Monk sitting at the piano and toying with its keys as if he had forgotten how to play it right before remembering how to expertly do so.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dissonance reminds me of the freedom jazz embodies. It is not just the survival but also the thriving of the Black aesthetics. I try to capture this in my poetry and credit jazz for the lesson.

—

Shutterstock image