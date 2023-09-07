The Positive of Negative Attraction

What you seek is seeking you.

― Mawlana Jalal-al-Din Rumi

“I wonder what they see in each other?”

How many times have you heard someone say this about a romantically-linked couple? How many times have you said the same thing? Or thought this, but didn’t say out loud so as not to offend?

The answer, given or perceived, usually falls in line with what a couple has in common. Perhaps they both love hiking, or art, or wine, or sports, or music, or dogs, or on and on and on. There is the physical as explanation as well: what they see in each other is what they see, literally. As the old proverb goes: beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Character also counts. People are often drawn to (and stick with) a romantic partner because of their nature, disposition, temperament, mentality and makeup.

All of the above might be chalked up to “chemistry”. As defined in an article in Masterclass chemistry is “…an intense feeling of connection.” And good chemistry, according to the piece, can have the following beneficial effects on a relationship:

Ease: The mutual recognition of each others’ relationship needs and wants can make partnerships less challenging. When things can flow smoothly, both parties tend to be happier.

Excitement: Human beings like to feel excitement, and chemistry is an exhilarating feeling. When two people feel chemistry with each other, neurochemicals like dopamine can flood their nervous systems.

Respect: When people have chemistry, they see each other more deeply than they might otherwise. This understanding can help build up the mutual respect vital to successful relationships.

Safety: Feeling safe around another person is an additional effect of great chemistry. The sense that you are with someone who trusts you and who you can trust without fear of judgment will help grow a healthy relationship.

However, I believe non-beneficial elements, which I call “negative attractions,” also contribute heavily to many a couple’s chemical equation. And while these potentially-damaging desires might help pull people together, ultimately, if not addressed and resolved, they will push them apart.

***

So why do such lamentable and lurking love lures exist between some couples? According to Los Angeles-based psychologist Sarah Schewitz, in an article in Talkspace, the answer is in our upbringing. She says: “What shapes who we choose as a romantic partner is our relationships with our primary caretakers as kids. We’re unconsciously searching for somebody who has a conglomeration of negative and positive traits of the caretakers from our childhood.”

Jason Kurtz, a leading psychoanalyst in New York City and author of the acclaimed memoir, ‘Follow The Joy’, dives deeper into this concept. He writes:

“Every child has to adapt to the world they are born in, and learn how to deal with the personalities of their caregivers. A child who has an anxious parent, for example, may learn to be a soothing, reassuring presence. He may take pride in this ability, and feel good about being able to provide this assistance to his parent. A person like this, a comforter, may well grow up to date or marry a similarly anxious person. After all, this is the role they grew up with, and this is how they were able to “earn” their parent’s love. Like everything human, this repetition can be healing, or destructive, in a relationship. The seed of destruction lies in the likelihood that even though the child felt proud that they could offer this assistance to their anxious parent, they likely also felt some measure of frustration that they had to perform this function, as well as disdain for the parent who needed to rely on a child for comfort. This disdain will likely become transferred to their current romantic partner, and disdain, if left unchecked, can grow into contempt, which will eventually poison and destroy the relationship.

However, a person who is accustomed to this particular relationship dynamic may well become uneasy if their partner starts to become more self reliant. Even though they resented having to be the comforter, that role itself gave them comfort, because they knew their partner needed them. As the partner becomes more self assured, as they become less needy, the comforter has to learn other ways to be in this relationship. If this occurs, then the relationship can move into a more mutually supportive one, where each helps the other in more equal measure, where each respects the other, while also knowing that they can rely on each other.”

Thus, in the scenario laid out above by Jason, from pain comes gain – i.e. a healthier relationship. In other words, a crisis caused by a negative attraction can serve as a great opportunity for couples to heal, to bond, and to grow closer – a definite positive.

But this type of evolving usually requires communication, patience, vulnerability, acceptance, and trust.

I think it’s worth the effort. If you are together, be in it together. Start from a point of shared dedication to working through your problems and let that be your guide moving forward. And while I believe love does cure all, it’s much more potent an antidote for disconnect, dissatisfaction and other relationship maladies when combined with commitment. Buddha says the path to happiness is happiness. I say the path to a happy relationship is a happy relationship – regardless of the psychological path that brought you into each others’ hearts.

iStock image