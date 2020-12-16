The Post-Truth Gender Theory of Rural American Men

It’s not me, personally, that is threatening their vision of themselves. In fact, if I only said, “I’m a woman”, they would be very happy. But, when I add “cis female” to that and thereby acknowledge that there is more than one type of woman, it is suddenly an almost violent threat to all they hold dear.

Recently, a friend and I were having a discussion (read: debate) about something mostly unrelated to gender or gender identity. During the said discussion, he asserted that the problem is when people on the left vehemently reject objective truths based on biological facts.

He went on to tell me how frustrating it was because those same people “who use science to make claims about climate issues” (climate was also not our topic of discussion) are attempting to, “make us believe that there are more than two genders”.

Though again, gender was not our topic of discussion, I felt compelled to respond to that statement. I shared that it wasn’t that there were more than 2 genders, but that not everyone born one sex fits or identifies with that assigned gender and that we, therefore, need more than two ways to label or express gender identity. I also asked why he and others cared so much about how another human identified or expressed their gender.

I recognize that this response doesn’t meet community standards and is, in fact, not entirely correct. One purpose of this article is to address what I missed in my response to him.

My next purpose for this article is to look at and discuss his response, quoted here:

I don’t care on a one on one level. I’d call people what they want to be called out of kindness and manners. However, it’s when compelled speech laws and the undermining of objective reality gets involved is [sic] when I care.

And, finally, I would like to open up the discussion to include men like my friend and see if maybe, just maybe, we can’t move forward to a better place for all of us.

It no longer serves us to place ourselves or others in a box based on biological sex or even gender identity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sex ~ Sexual Orientation ~ Gender Identity ~ Gender Expression

First, a few definitions and explanations of usage:

(BIOLOGICAL) SEX

A noun defined by Merriam-Webster: either of the two major forms of individuals that occur in many species and that are distinguished respectively as female or male especially on the basis of their reproductive organs and structures

“On the basis of their reproductive organs and structures” — so the anatomy of a person. That’s what I’ll be using sex to refer to in this article.

SEXUAL ORIENTATION

A noun defined by Merriam-Webster: a person’s sexual identity or self-identification as bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, pansexual, etc.

To me, this is not entirely sufficient. For the purposes of this article, I will use the term sexual orientation when referring to the internally held knowledge a person has about how they are physically, emotionally, and romantically attracted to.

GENDER IDENTITY

A noun defined by Merriam-Webster: a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female

Notice the definition is not the same as the definition of sex.

GENDER EXPRESSION

A noun defined by Merriam-Webster: the physical and behavioral manifestations of one’s gender identity

Or, how one chooses to show their gender to the world around them.

How we made the boxes

The masculine and feminine archetypes, formed by human being’s innate ability to notice patterns and differences, have persisted through ages of human development and across many cultures and they continue to persist because they do contain some truths. They have assisted humanity in achieving mastership over our world and helped ensure the survival of our species. These facts can not be, with any honesty, disputed.

They have since led to a domineering patriarchal system that suppresses whole swaths of humanity by continuing to attempt to force us all to fit into a box labeled boy/girl from birth and to assume the appropriate role that goes with those labels.

There is ample evidence of gender diversity throughout the ages, and our world today is much different than it was when our species was fighting for survival at the dawn of the age of humans. In the Western World today, we live with relative ease and the necessity for such rigid gender lines has long since been erased. Today, a lot of people operate somewhere in the middle. They can and do embrace both their masculine and feminine archetypical tendencies. It no longer serves us to place ourselves or others in a box based on biological sex or even gender identity.

How I was incorrect

My statement to my friend still missed the mark in that it seemed to ignore or invalidate the possibility that a person may not identify with either gender or may identify with both. While my box was bigger than the one my friend sought to place people in, it was still a box. That miss was unintentional but present, and for that, I apologize.

Breaking the box

The Greek myth of Caeneus tells of a woman who asks the god Poseiden to make her a man. The Egyptian pharaoh, Hatshepsut, required her artists to depict her in sculpture as a man. Ancient texts, depictions, and graves tell us that the Ancient Egyptians believed there to be a third gender. The Kama Sutra describes the third nature as part of the natural order and Hindu lore is full of stories of transgendered and androgynous people and gods. The idea that humans might not fit within the confines of those rigid male/female archetypes is not new.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What is “new”, is the changing of the language around it and, perhaps, the raising of voices demanding recognition for the people of the world who do not fit in the box.

To my friend’s point

My friend’s assertion is, simply, that there are two sexes and therefore two genders, and saying anything else goes against “objective truths that are based on biology” (how that hurts him is still up in the air).

He argues that biology should dictate our definitions and ideas. To that point, I would say, “okay, please read on”.

The binary delusion

“Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus”. Right?

We are polar opposites with nothing in common and no similar or shared traits.

Wait….

We know that’s not true. So why does this proposition continue to be shared anytime we don’t understand one another?

We hold on to a binary system, defined as ‘relating to, composed of, or including two things’ because that’s how it’s always been. I mean, sort of. Except for those times it wasn’t, but if you ignore all those, then that’s how it’s always been.

I would guess, based on his argument that my friend believes that biologically the only options for the sex of a human being are male or female. Penis or vagina.

That is simply not true. A child born with ambiguous genitalia may have underdeveloped external sexual organs or have a combination of male and female internal and external sexual organs. Intersex children can be born with a combination of both male and female sex organs, either external or internal (penis and ovaries, vagina and testes, etc).

We won’t even get into hormones in utero, hormonal imbalances later in life, and other environmental concerns that may cause a person’s biological sex or gender identity to be difficult to squish into a box with only two options.

A non-binary gender system does not deny objective truths based on biology, it actually aligns with the science much more accurately than the binary system ever did.

How a non-binary gender system harms men

Oh, wait … it doesn’t.

You see, if you were born with male genitalia and assigned the male sex at birth AND you identify with the male gender model, you can be you. How another human chooses to express their gender identity does not actually harm you or do any damage to your male-ness at all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let’s take a real-life example: I was born with a vagina and identify as cis-female. I am considered by many to be relatively “girly” because I love to wear dresses, I wear makeup daily, and my hair is long. In business I often exhibit more “male” qualities, I still wear skirts, but I am assertive, I dominate conversations, and I’ve been called a ‘go-getter’ in many a meeting. I prefer the pronouns she/her.

I have an acquaintance who I met as Kristy* and knew for a good number of years as a queer woman. They now go by Keith* and prefer the pronouns they/them. They are gender fluid. This does not affect my femininity in any way. My womanhood is not lessened because they choose to wear coveralls and converse most of the time and have short hair. It is not even threatened when they look better in a summer dress than I do.

A binary gender system combines biological sex, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation and creates a very rigidly structured set of options: male/female and gay/straight. The problem, of course, is that not everyone fits so neatly into those categories, and saying that they should or denying that they don’t is harmful, hurtful, and just plain wrong.

What you, the reader, should know about the rural American men I am writing about today

While it is true that they believe I should be “woman” and they “man” and that those are the only options and that any alteration is … well, bunk; that does not make them bad people.

They are hard-working providers who would do near anything for their neighbors, friends, and family. They are honest, diligent, and they are kind in their day to day lives.

They do not maintain that there are only two genders out of hatred, not even really out of fear. If someone with an open heart and mind who is willing to engage in the discussion of gender diversity is considered gender literate, these men can be considered gender illiterate. They do not understand because they have not lived it personally, they have not lived in a place where it is common to see or experience, and (this is key) they have not been given the tools to analyze their own thoughts and experiences well enough to understand it.

If we are to alter the hearts and minds of men like these, we can not simply ask them to lean in. They do not know how to.

My hope is that by acknowledging their goodness and asking them to join the discussion we can begin to provide the tools needed because I know these men. They are good, loving people capable of immense growth.

NOTES: In his argument, my friend also mentioned “compelled speech laws”. That will have to be another article entirely. I will come back and link it here once it’s written. Suffice to say, he was given false ‘truths’ about the effect of a law of another country outside of the US. It would be laughable if it weren’t true. The law, which we did discuss because it was rallied against by Jordan Peterson (who was, point in fact, the topic of our debate), is a Canadian Law that does not compel any speech.

—

Previously published on medium

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: on iStock