The Power of a New Word

What Deepens and Clarifies Our Readiness to Feel, Hold, and Cherish Our World Can Save Us

Learning a new word can galvanize our thinking and reveal feelings and realities once deeply buried. Of course, the ability to think, speak, and write in an organized language itself does this in extraordinarily complex and diverse ways. Language becomes such an integral part of us it can filter and augment all we experience. Once conceived and developed, human languages revolutionized all of history. Maybe, in a small way, learning certain new words can also be revolutionary.

Just recently, I have found this to be so. Susan Murphy, in her new book A Fire Runs Through All Things: Zen Koans For Facing The Climate Crisis, gifts us with important insights and powerful new words. One such word is hyperobject, coined by philosopher Timothy Morton. The term refers to unfolding processes that are beyond the scale to which our human comprehension has evolved. The processes are almost impossible to pin down and block our normal methods for sensing and responding to danger. But are all such processes dangerous? Aren’t many healing and creative?

The danger posed by climate change is one such hyperobject. In our new situation today, human life in large scale societies, maybe all life, is endangered by the climate shifts and instability that we’re already experiencing; and it’s getting worse.

But I’d argue that the danger posed by DJT, with his cronies and devotees, is a close second. The two are arguably inter-related, as the second increases the depth of the first. And in neither case can we, nor have we as a people comprehended the danger.

I don’t think many of us in the U.S., maybe more so for those of us privileged by this culture, have really comprehended what life under DJT would be like. Maybe many people of color, women, LGBTQ+ and others have unfortunately an easier time imagining the oppressive possibility. They might better imagine what life would be like with such a violent person in charge who’s trying to be a dictator, who expounds hate as a political tactic and puts his own cravings and image as more important than anyone else’s life or sanity.

Can we imagine a government that considers truth and science as unimportant or a threat? That rips away the rights and constitutionally protected political voice of the people? That destroys the rule of law and robs all of us who are not active supporters of DJT of the legal assumption of innocence unless proved guilty?

But at the same time, there’s enough of the “old” world left to provide the entertainments, consumerism, distractions that helped foster the crisis we face. There’s an entire virtual world available to encourage us to hide from reality. We can see, smell, and read about damaging fires, floods, hurricanes, wars, etc., notice the shifting and diminishing animal populations and extinctions. Notice the horrors of DJT threatening judges and their children and displaying manufactured images of President Biden in chains dumped in the back of a pickup truck.

And then we watch tv, a movie, or sporting event or get involved in social media and everything feels “normal” again. This can help our sanity but take great effort on our part to look beyond. Or better, we hear the sweet song of a purple finch, or we see a spring flower bloom and our perspective instantly deepens.

Murphy gifts us with another word that combines the need for solace, the sense of desolation, and a nostalgia for a sense of security. It’s solastalgia, meaning a grief for the loss of precious, beautiful places, landscapes, ecosystems, and wild beings.

Words, and our languaged imagination, allow us to both anticipate and ruminate, as well as dampen or heighten emotion. They’re abstractions. The same ability to abstract that fosters science, logical analysis, creativity can also foster the illusion of separation. Words can give us great power but can also be used to distance us from what we perceive or feel, like our solastalgia, and thus create horrors. They can create the illusion that we can separate ourselves from our environment, our community, and the universe, when we never really can.

So, we need to be mindfully aware of how words can both wake us up as well as deceive us. The ability to name the cough of a raven or the blossom of a crocus is one type of beauty. But seeing, hearing, smelling each of these is something far greater. What deepens our readiness and ability to feel, hold, and cherish others and our world; that deepens and fosters our sense that what others feel is tied to what we experience, and what happens to the climate is what happens to us can help save us.

Years ago, Buddhist teacher, activist, and writer Thich Nhat Hanh gave us another heart-opening word that names this relationship we all share in the world: inter-being. We all inter-be or inter-are.

There’s such power in these new words, but even more power in critically informed and compassionate action fueled by these words.

