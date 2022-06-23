The Power of a Personal Mantra

Sic Parvis Magna

These are the three words that saved my life. A few years ago I became aware of a restlessness within my soul. I was lacking substantive direction both creatively and professionally. I didn’t take care of myself and my general attitude had grown considerably nihilistic. The worst part, however, was how toxic my relationship with myself had become.

Although I took some steps to begin changing my path, I struggled to process and work through years’ worth of negative thought patterns and self-speak. It was a common occurrence to have panic attacks on the way to work each morning. In the evenings, I would try to numb myself to a growing sense of self-loathing. I rationalized this behavior in any number of ways but the fact remained that I was lost.

Recognizing the need for a change, I started going to therapy. And while that did help, it more so served as a lifeline to keep me from drifting any further out to sea, so I largely just idled in that “stuck” place. The turning point only came when I took an active role in my own rescue.

At the heart of my self-hating core there still burned a belief — as slight as it might have been — that I possessed great potential. As a kid, the Uncharted series made a big impression on me. The story followed a man named Nathan Drake who came from humble beginnings to unearth lost cities filled with unimaginable treasures, achieving “greatness” he’d only dreamed of as an orphaned child. Although Drake proclaims himself to be an illegitimate descendant of the legendary explorer, Sir Francis Drake, his journey to greatness was anything but easy. He thus adopted Drake’s personal mantra, Sic Parvis Magna, or “Greatness from small beginnings.”

I hoped to do the same, only without the lost cities, ancient curses, bloodthirsty mercenaries and, you know, pirates.

At some point, I even bought a replica of the Frances Drake ring Nathan Drake wears around his neck in the game. That was a couple of years before my slide into depression, granted, but you can bet I gravitated back to the mantra imprinted on the ring in my time of need.

Collectible or not, I began wearing the ring around my neck each day. If at any point I felt swept away by negative thoughts or feelings, I’d clutch it tight and recite the mantra.

“Greatness from small beginnings. Greatness from small beginnings. Greatness from small beginnings.”

I was trying to remind myself that there was something in me worth fighting for, a small flame I couldn’t sacrifice to the darkness. Admittedly, it was hard to tell how much it helped at first, but I kept wearing it nonetheless.

Soon enough, I began the reclamation project of myself, beginning with the adoption of a regular workout regimen. I figured the best way forward was through a concerted physical effort, particularly since I was trying to prove that I was willing to fight for the me I wanted to be.

This was an important first step as exercise flushes out the cortisol, the chemical responsible for stress, from the mind. It also releases endorphins and Anandamide, which gives you that “runner’s high.” After a few weeks, I began to feel a bit better about myself. The number on the scale might not have changed all that much but I could at the very least say I was fighting.

In the weeks that followed, I adopted more mindful practices, including meditation, journaling, and other creative practices. The once modest results soon began to compound, becoming major milestones of growth.

The weight fell off at an incredible rate. To date, I’ve lost 75 pounds and am in the best shape of my life. I’ve virtually eliminated the negative self-talk that once plagued me, becoming a friend to myself in the process. I built up my emotional resilience and effectively graduated from therapy just a few months after fully implementing my self-care routine.

Throughout it all, I kept wearing the ring, watching as that little flame of belief swelled into a brilliant bonfire. Recognizing just how impactful those had been in my life, I had them tattooed over my heart. Well, more so my left pectoral. You get the idea.

As I wrapped up the last of my studies, thereby completing the long-desired career pivot, I found that I’d accomplished everything I’d set out to do.

By no means am I saying my life is nothing but rainbows and sunshine now, but I’ve managed to build considerable emotional resilience along with newfound confidence to face whatever obstacles life throws my way.

I searched for something that could pull me from the dregs of depression. Remembering three Latin words from a video game franchise I’d played as a child, I found a lifeline: one I could not only grab hold of but use to pull myself to safety.

Whether or not those words mean anything to you, the power of personal mantras or deeply held beliefs can absolutely serve you in moments of need.

If you don’t have a mantra already, consider establishing one. It doesn’t have to be wholly original. Mine came from a 2007 video game.

Look within yourself and figure out what message, theme, or belief you wish to live your life by. It doesn’t have to be grandiose but boil it down to its simplest expression and then turn to it whenever you find yourself in need.

It worked for me. Is there any reason it can’t work for you too?

