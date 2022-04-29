The Power of Holographic Leadership

There is a lot more to life, love and leadership than just what is on the surface.

As a little girl it was clear to me that there was more to life than what many people paid attention to. After college I decided I needed to explore other cultures to check this out. I lived in Japan and learned Japanese, trekked in Nepal, visited ashrams in India and learned from the open hearted nature of Thai people. When I came home I moved from the East Coast to San Francisco to do a Masters program that combined spirituality and psychology. I’ve studied with dozens of teachers, learning dozens of practices that unlock and expand the body, breath, energy, heart, relational dynamics, and more.

What I’ve found is that there are unseen energetic, relational, spiritual, and even orgasmic realms that aren’t commonly taught in our Western culture. I came to see that they are all foundations of becoming a better leader and lover, and many of them are under the surface, or what I call the invisible influences.

When I met today’s Man Alive podcast guest I realized he was a brother on the soul path. As we explored how I could share about what he does, we came up with artist, shaman, inventor, activist, polymath, lover of life, unicorn coach, policy analyst, psychedelic guide, and builder! Anthony David Adams is a man who recognizes that how we do one thing tends to be how we do anything — that there is a holographic nature to life, love and leadership. Anthony has spent the last 20 years advising companies such as Google and BMW and serving as a transformational coach for figures from the tech industry to the art world to professional sports.

We talked about how recognizing the unseen realms and the holographic nature of life allows for a deeper, more alive and impactful experience. We also discussed…

How holographic leadership relates to a person’s soul curriculum

How to stop yourself from entering the vicious cycle and instead enter the victorious cycle

Creative vision as a spiritual path

The pain some visionaries feel as a result of having big dreams

The possibility of and right to be in love with your life, and why saving our planet depends on this

I often speak about the overlaps in love and leadership. As I support clients to grow in one area, they inevitably exhibit growth in the other. Anthony David Adams recognizes that there is no distinction between the unseen realms and the success we want to create in the concrete realms of our lives. If this speaks to you I highly recommend checking out this conversation!

—

Anthony David Adams is an American visionary, artist, activist, entrepreneur and coach.

In 1991, at the age of 10, Anthony created and internationally sold his first self-help product, a computer app named Virtual Journal.

Anthony earned a BA in Psychology from Edinboro University and an MS in Urban Planning from Wisconsin. He holds a self-authored US Patent, is a former World Games Invitee, was named Top 25 Bloggers in the World by TIME Magazine, and is credited with being the inspiration and founding co-host of Summit Series.

As a transformational coach and creative advisor, Anthony’s clients include Google, The United Nations, BMW and his work has been featured in hundreds of outlets from The New York Times Magazine to Forbes to BusinessWeek.

AnthonyDavidAdams.com

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com