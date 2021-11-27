The Power of People Connections

It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.

The world is built on relationships. Those relationships can help form alliances, collaborations, partnerships, or networks which are core foundations in developing bonds, connecting with others, and creating experiences that shape our lives. It has been said:

You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.

Depending on who is positioned within your circle of influence determines what opportunities become available to you. Is this true? Dale Carnegie, a former public speaker and author of the best-selling book How To Win Friend and Influence People, sets out a range of principles that will get people aligned with your message. Critics have called it insincere and manipulative. However, the principles have been used by many successful people since its publication in 1936.

You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you. –Dale Carnegie

Let’s talk honestly: initiating a conversation for some people sends them spiralling into cold sweats. Self-doubt abounds, and social anxiety takes over. These pressures are particularly relevant at industry networking events. Scan the room. The body language is a real giveaway. Do you see someone scrolling on their phone, avoiding eye contact, and constantly loitering by the coffee stand? They are attending because they have to.

There is no motivation to make any meaningful connections while they shove another doughnut into their mouth. How will you engage in any form of conversation without using your ears or mouth? Getting out of your comfort zone takes courage. Putting yourself into situations that challenge your fears is one of the best methods to use.

Networking is a real skill set that needs to be learned, practiced, and developed as forms of communication evolve. The use of technology is changing how we build our tribe. From online zooms, webinars, social media, face time, emails, or WhatsApp, the mediums are changing rapidly.

The single greatest people skill is a highly developed and authentic interest in the other person. –Bob Burg

When was the last time you had your car fixed, home improvements completed, hair styled, restaurant selection chosen, socializing for drinks, must-watch Netflix documentaries, volunteering, or anything else you can think of that didn’t come through a referral from someone in your network? We crave to become part of something. It’s built into our DNA.

Social movements are created when like-minded people coalesce behind a common cause. History reminds us how injustice is challenged when motivated, passionate, and courageous people step out from the shadows, take action and build momentum. The power in the collective, unified, and determined should never be underestimated.

We all have values, traits, and identities that are shaped by the environments in which we live. These direct where you put your time and energy. More importantly, they should guide you in locating those you want to spend time with. These can shift through life as we mature, start families, or leave neighbourhoods. We all want to be Peter Pan. Unfortunately, the hands on the clock always move forward. Make the most of your journey by surrounding yourself with people who lift your spirits, show up when you need them, and help you be the best version of yourself. Being everyone’s cup of tea is a hard path to follow. Do your own thing, and attract those who want to be part of it.

Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind. –Bernard M. Baruch

In the world of self-help, you will often hear the term: mastermind groups. Simply put, these are individuals who come together to support, cajole, and inspire each other to reach their potential. Wow, sounds amazing. Don’t get too excited, their intelligence is not at neurophysicist levels. No, what they excel within is self-promotion and building their brand. Why don’t you start your own? Wait. You’re probably part of one now, but don’t refer to it in such grandiose terms.

Examine closely what happens in Government. How are decisions made? Who are the beneficiaries? Networks can be both meaningful and divisive depending on the desired outcome. Influence carries real weight. Be mindful of whose back you’re scratching. The boys club can promote and destroy in equal measure. Not getting trapped in the dark side of networking requires diligence and a solid understanding of power dynamics.

Your network is your net worth. –Porter Gale

Expanding your network takes time, discipline, and effort. The easiest way to achieve this is through altruism towards others. Take the ego out of the equation and contribute to assisting those less fortunate. Adding value is a huge component in wellbeing, happiness, purpose, and fulfillment. Selfless acts of kindness help you develop influence. People connect with people. What’s your story, and how can you use it to inspire? We all want to belong to a movement that sparks those endorphins to soar. Take some time and write down who pulls on most of your day. Negative influences should not be tolerated. Remember our years are not limitless. Make the most of yours through relationships and connections that matter.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock