The Power of Relationship Principles and the Role of Notion

There’s a fine line that separates a good relationship from a great one. It’s the conscious effort and the forethought invested in fostering shared understanding, communication, and respect. Today, we’d like to introduce you to a tool that we, the founders of MD Meets Techie, have used to shape and solidify our relationship: Notion, and specifically, the Principles and Protocols page in our Relationship Journal template.

If you’d like download a copy of our template, you can purchase it from our shop. If you’re new or unfamiliar with Notion, you can download it here.

Defining Relationship Principles

Many might argue that relationships should flow naturally without the need for explicit rules or guidelines. However, our experience has shown that identifying and agreeing upon a set of relationship principles can be instrumental in understanding each other better, managing expectations, and maintaining the relationship.

Our relationship principles revolve around crucial areas like communication, empathy, love, loyalty, compromise, decision-making, quality time, honesty, forgiveness, mutual respect, and personal space. Having these principles documented and accessible has helped us navigate through the challenges and disagreements that inevitably arise in any relationship.

A well-documented set of principles doesn’t burden the relationship; on the contrary, it provides an easy reference point in times of disagreement or conflict. For instance, one of our principles is to strive for an equal number of compromises in the relationship. We’ve found that documenting and acknowledging the compromises made by each partner helps prevent feelings of imbalance or unrecognized sacrifice.

The Role of Notion in Organizing Relationship Principles

Notion, with its sophisticated yet user-friendly interface, offers an excellent platform for documenting and organizing these principles. It’s not just about having these principles documented somewhere, but rather, it’s about having them organized, searchable, and accessible. In our case, we’ve taken advantage of the features Notion provides, creating subpages like “Keeping Track of Compromises,” where we document major life decisions and compromises.

We’ve also found that Notion is a great platform for defining and keeping track of protocols — a set of agreed-upon steps for resolving conflicts, dealing with emergency situations, and spending quality time. Notion’s flexibility has allowed us to establish these protocols early on in our relationship, which has proven invaluable when navigating disagreements or potential crises.

One protocol that we’ve found particularly beneficial is our approach to “quality time.” Quality time can be perceived differently by each individual in the relationship. For some, it might be engaging in shared activities; for others, it might be deep and meaningful conversations. By discussing and documenting our individual perceptions of quality time, we can better understand and fulfill each other’s needs.

Why Notion is an Excellent Tool for Couples

Notion’s Relationship Journal provides a unique platform for couples to work on their relationship proactively. It allows couples to maintain ‘do’ and ‘don’t do’ lists that serve as boundaries for each other’s personal space and help clarify what actions are valued by each partner. The template also allows prioritizing these lists based on their severity, ensuring that high-priority items are given the attention they deserve.

In conclusion, Notion has been an invaluable tool in shaping our relationship. It offers an ideal platform to document, organize, and refer back to the essential aspects of our relationship, ensuring we remain aligned and in sync.

Using Notion as a relationship tool is not about adding bureaucracy to love; it’s about fostering understanding, respect, and communication. It’s about ensuring that your relationship is not left to chance but is instead nurtured with thoughtfulness and care. By defining relationship principles and protocols, you and your partner can create a strong foundation for a lasting, fulfilling partnership.

MD Meets Techie is a brand that creates digital products and experiences for couples. Follow us on our Instagram for more similar content.

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash