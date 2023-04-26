The Power of Ritual: Creating Lasting Love in Everyday Life

It’s often said that life needs some sense of ritual, which can make ordinary life special through thoughtfulness. But what kind of sense of ritual does life really need? Is it Valentine’s Day gifts? Rewarding oneself with an expensive meal?

The longest-lasting and most enduring sense of ritual in love may not need to be placed on any item or form. Instead, remembering every little happiness in life is the sense of ritual between you and your loved one. The key to feeling loved and cherished lies in the intention behind it.

Money and heart are probably the standards for measuring love in modern times. However, can care for your partner be measured by money? With the money you can buy Chanel bags and Rolex watches, and for those who cannot afford them, perhaps some small things that their partner loves will make them smile with joy. For example, drive her to work with a coffee, or have breakfast together and then work separately. The key to feeling loved and cherished lies in the intention behind it.

For me, loving someone means being willing to put in more effort to make every day a little different. Some people say that the sense of ritual is about spending time and money, but this is a misunderstanding of the sense of ritual. It is not always about spending a lot of money to show off. It can be cooking a meal to reward him for working hard, making a cup of hot milk to help her sleep with happiness, or even just buying a cake on the way home and sharing it after dinner.

Without being overly beautified, these little things that others consider trivial are already the best sense of ritual in themselves.

People who are willing to create a sense of ritual are the ones who care about you. Some say ritual is what makes one day different from the other days, and one moment different from the other moments. The person who is willing to create a sense of ritual for you is the one who cares about you because only with love and respect will they want to put effort into making your life more colorful.

Here are some more examples that we can show daily rituals in relationships:

Give small gifts

Small gifts like a favorite snack or a book they’ve been wanting to read can show your partner you’re thinking of them. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just something that shows you care.

Writing love notes

Little love notes tucked into a purse or left on a pillow can make a big difference in how your partner feels about you. A simple “I love you” or “You’re beautiful” can make their day.

Creating moments

Creating traditions like having breakfast in bed every Sunday or taking a weekend trip every year can make your relationship feel more special. These little rituals can create a sense of stability and help you both look forward to something together!

The longest-lasting sense of ritual in love is not about the grand gestures, expensive gifts, or special occasions, but the little things we do every day that shows our love and care. It’s about the intention behind our actions and the effort we put into making every moment special.

Creating a sense of ritual in our relationship is not just about adding spice to our daily lives, but also about strengthening our bond and deepening our understanding of each other. By taking the time to create meaningful moments, we show our partners that they are loved and cherished.

So let’s embrace the power of ritual in our love life and make every day a little different and special! Because in the end, it’s not the things we do, but the love we share that truly matters.

Are there any amazing little things between your loved ones? Share in the comments!

Photo credit: Danie Franco on Unsplash