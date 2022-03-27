The Power of the Corporate Equality Index

It’s a great feeling to have a company that would advocate on your behalf”.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index was founded in 2002 and has had an outsize impact on the U.S. workforce. Here’s one example.

growing up i struggled with my sexuality

and

just accepting myself i was taught that

being gay was a sin it was wrong and it

really did take me a while to get to the

place that i am today but i’m definitely

glad that i have a great company that

has

grown with me and that has supported me

along my journey as well the hrc

corporate quality index is basically a

index that basically holds our

corporations accountable for progression

in lgbtq rights it allows corporations

to basically see how they are doing with

their associates within the spaces of

benefits and inclusion and belonging so

one of my first memories where i started

to see the actual change was with the

start of the lgbtq network for dallas

fort worth associates so there were

about 11 of us

you know though we were small in number

it was a great opportunity to meet and

network with other lgbtq associates in a

comfortable and safe space shortly after

i saw the network really

slowly grow in size and we started to

become a lot more visible you know one

of our first events that the network

participated in was our local pride

parade by the three of us were proud

representing capital one and throwing

bees into the crowd so as our visibility

increased that led to our network

increasing and our associates started

seeing our networking capital one as a

place where they could actually belong

and it evolved into what we know today

as our business resource group so not

only were we visible but we were present

across the entire capital one footprint

these changes empowered our associates

and brought comfort knowing like their

company was taking an interest in them

and the

lgbtq plus community

i actually met my spouse at capital one

i met him at a pride parade i was coming

from the auto finance side and he was

actually coming for retail bank and it

was kind of like one of those things

where

you know you’re on a pride float and you

just have to look over and it’s like

he’s really cute fast forward to where

we are now we’re without married i want

to say that’s probably was one of my

favorite memories because i’m that’s

where i met my life partner

capital one has had a score of a hundred

on the corporate equality index for many

many years and has definitely advocated

for lgbtq rights

with the changes that has happened over

the years i definitely feel supported to

bring my authentic self to work and just

being able to have open and honest

conversations with them has been a

complete burden lifted off my shoulders

it’s one thing about working for a

company that supports you

but then it’s another great feeling to

have

a company that will advocate on your

behalf you can just be you just having

the opportunity just to

to share

and and be received and just be treated

as a human being

[Music]

is just amazing

[Music]

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

