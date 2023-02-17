The Power of These Three Words: I MISS YOU

The tasting, the telling of yesterday’s loss is what woke me from a deep sleep last night. Startled, I sat up in bed, seeing Dad’s face, hearing Dad’s lips shape:

“I miss you.”

This carefully whispered “I miss you” is not fanciful fiction from my subconscious slumber, nor a nod to my childhood, somnambulist self in 1960’s Detroit, rather a veiled apology that lands in my gut, even has the audacity to sit on my chest forcing me to gasp myself awake.

My father, Rosendo “Roy” Mauricio. (photo by Valentino Mauricio)

Dad’s been gone twelve years now and I’m a liar. Yes time is gracious in allowing me distance from feeling Dad’s absence in my life but I filled the space between then and now with all forms of denial. I thought I was so much farther away from my sadness. I thought I’d managed my grief well.

Chapter Two: Death Demands Clarity

Evening of December 18, 2010 , my wife, Sandra, and I , are in the car driving to a friend’s college graduation party. It’s only 6:30 pm and it’s already so dark outside. I’m looking at the snow as it flies up and hits the windsheild when the phone rings. My brother, Valentino, calling from Austin says : “Dad’s really sick. He’s on the way to Henry Ford right now.” Long pause. I say nothing. “It’s bad, Ruben,” he continues. It’s only been a few seconds , yet it feels like hours when I finally respond, “I’m on my way, Tino. I’ll call you when I get there,” and I hang up, turn the car around and head east to Detroit.

Visiting Dad’s grave on Father’s Day at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit (photo by author)

Upon arriving at the Acute Care Surgery Unit of Henry Ford Hospital, the attending physician approaches me and introduces himself. For the life of me, I can’t remember his name, but I remember the look on his face and the words that came out of his mouth. “Your father’s currently in a post-op septic episode that has a poor prognosis.” I knew exactly what Dad’s doctor meant. This was the very same hospital where Augustina and Santiago Mauricio, my father’s parents, received their medical care, having experienced multiple hospitalizations for their life-long struggles with diabetes. Grandma and Grandpa Mauricio and Uncle Laudie, Dad’s brother, and Aunt Kathy, Dad’s only sister, all had their amputations here.

I’m listening to the doctor say: “Your father arrived in a compromised medical state. We suspected he was hemorraging from his previous abdominal surgery site and went in to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, when we got in there, the damage done was extensive . We made the decision to stop our surgical intervention realizing sepsis , at this point , is not treatable. There’s nothing more we can do. They’re closing him up now and he’ll be in his room shortly.” Another long pause and the doctor waits patiently. He’s use to giving bad news ; but , what he doesn’t know: I’m use to receiving it. I thank the doctor for all his efforts and he leaves the room. His wife, Esther, breaks down and collapses onto the waiting room sofa , her daughters, Connie, Theresa and Cathy consoling her. I turn to leave and hear a “ding” and suddenly I’m in front of the elevator doors that are opening. It’s my youngest sister, Rachel, who sees my face and yells, “No !” , and hugs me so hard I can’t move. I’m saying nothing, just staring at the clock in front of me as my sister cries.

—

