One of the themes that I notice over and over again with most guys: when guys break up, they go, “Sweet, I’m free!” And then usually it takes two to three weeks for the reality to hit. And then they try to resist it, and go on sex binges, or drink it away, or suppress it, and it goes on for way too long.

Or they unconsciously decide that the pain is too tough, and go back to continue the illusion. That illusion comes from this imagined future of how things could have been, that never will be. And I think that’s one of the hardest things about breakups, at least from my experience.

It isn’t grieving what was. It’s grieving what will never be.

It’s in those moments that we get insights that we wouldn’t have otherwise got. If we go back to what was, we’re deprived of those important experiences, to discover ourselves, and what the relationship was really about.

To do the healing, we sit with the experience.

1. Don’t go back and try to talk it out with your ex. Your healing is infinitely harder in the face of what created the pain. And when you’re going through a relationship breakup, it’s not your ex’s responsibility to give you the healing.

2. Put in a rule. For example, mine was clear: I said, “With respect, I don’t want to have any contact with you for the next three months.” And it wasn’t malicious. It was just: I need to do my healing and work through it all. And so I said, “I’m going to block you, because I don’t want the distractions. In three months, I’d love to catch up and debrief.”

3. Turn it up. The more we want the pain to go away, the less it passes. The more we lean into the emotions to really feel them, the quicker they release. Whatever it is that you’re feeling, sadness, ten out of ten. Go for more, turn it up.

4. Get support. I reached out to other coaches in my network to help me through, did NLP, emotional healing, and anything that I could to help me really lean into it. Because I wanted to prove to myself that I could, and I wanted to practise everything that I’d learned.

5. Then debrief. After three months, you have a much clearer perspective on what was good, what wasn’t good, and how it went. Only then did I go and have that conversation with my ex.