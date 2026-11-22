Adapted from group sessions and voice notes I recorded. AI helped me edit my spoken words into this piece.
I remember sitting on my villa floor in a lake of tears. This was back in 2021, during Covid in Bali, and everything sucked. It just hurt so much.
All I could know in that moment was that the tie between us, the relationship that we had, was cut. It was severed. And I just felt so alone. I was in so much pain. It was coming out and I couldn’t hold it back, I couldn’t push it down.
I fell in love for the very first time at the ripe age of 31, and then eleven months later I experienced heartbreak for the very first time. True, real heartbreak. It was embarrassing. I felt ashamed. This is what most people experience in their teenage years, or learn from in their early twenties. This is what they sing sappy breakup songs about, and what I’d judged people for half my life.
The breakup was so hard, because we had a great relationship. It was amazing. Everything was just the way I wanted it. Apart from one thing: we were going into year number two, and she wanted to keep the year-number-one style of relationship. I wanted to intentionally grow into our second year together.
And she just wanted to be a surfer girl in Bali. I don’t even like surfing. There was nothing wrong with the relationship, but the trajectory wasn’t a match.
So I kind of forced her into a tough position: to stand up for what she wanted. And to my surprise, it was fundamentally different to what I wanted. And so we had to part ways.
My entire life I was trying to feel better. I was trying to feel happy. I was trying to feel all the light, fun emotions.
I was about 18 months into my coaching education, and one of the things we were taught is that you must feel emotions to allow them to be released. And one of the ways to feel them even more is to breathe into them. I thought, well, this is the path I chose, this is my training ground.
So I breathed into the sadness, ten out of ten. I breathed into the anger, ten out of ten. I breathed into the sense of betrayal. That was a hard one. Ten out of ten. And it was really, really hard. But what I began to notice is the more I experienced the emotions, the more they passed.
This wasn’t a one-hit wonder. It was a practice, over days, weeks, months. I don’t know whether it got easier, maybe a bit more familiar. And as I released them, I noticed space started to be created inside of me. I started feeling emotions I’d never experienced before.
I discovered a sense of pride in myself. Contentment for where I was at. Appreciation for the journey I was on, and excitement for where I was going. I remember walking along the beach in Bali, seeing the sunrise, and later the sunset, with tears of gratitude running down my face. Never had that happen before.
And what this experience taught me is that life is not about trying to feel better. Life is about feeling more.
One of the themes that I notice over and over again with most guys: when guys break up, they go, “Sweet, I’m free!” And then usually it takes two to three weeks for the reality to hit. And then they try to resist it, and go on sex binges, or drink it away, or suppress it, and it goes on for way too long.
Or they unconsciously decide that the pain is too tough, and go back to continue the illusion. That illusion comes from this imagined future of how things could have been, that never will be. And I think that’s one of the hardest things about breakups, at least from my experience.
It isn’t grieving what was. It’s grieving what will never be.
It’s in those moments that we get insights that we wouldn’t have otherwise got. If we go back to what was, we’re deprived of those important experiences, to discover ourselves, and what the relationship was really about.
To do the healing, we sit with the experience.
1. Don’t go back and try to talk it out with your ex. Your healing is infinitely harder in the face of what created the pain. And when you’re going through a relationship breakup, it’s not your ex’s responsibility to give you the healing.
2. Put in a rule. For example, mine was clear: I said, “With respect, I don’t want to have any contact with you for the next three months.” And it wasn’t malicious. It was just: I need to do my healing and work through it all. And so I said, “I’m going to block you, because I don’t want the distractions. In three months, I’d love to catch up and debrief.”
3. Turn it up. The more we want the pain to go away, the less it passes. The more we lean into the emotions to really feel them, the quicker they release. Whatever it is that you’re feeling, sadness, ten out of ten. Go for more, turn it up.
4. Get support. I reached out to other coaches in my network to help me through, did NLP, emotional healing, and anything that I could to help me really lean into it. Because I wanted to prove to myself that I could, and I wanted to practise everything that I’d learned.
5. Then debrief. After three months, you have a much clearer perspective on what was good, what wasn’t good, and how it went. Only then did I go and have that conversation with my ex.
Directly after the breakup, while learning to feel again, I just started showing up for me. I think that is what the healing process gave me.
I started to prioritise myself for the first time in a long time. This is where life became really awesome. And I attracted some really amazing people. I didn’t want anything from anyone. I was just doing me.
I didn’t want a relationship. But then I found Luiza, and when we came together I realised what it is that I really wanted. The time between breaking up and getting together with Luiza was only four months. And that was not because I rushed into it, but rather because I went through the process with real intentionality. We see people go through heartbreak and stay single for years. They don’t want to get back into anything, which I think is normal as well.
Sometimes I feel sorry for the people that have gone through their whole life and never had a breakup. I’m a bit sceptical that you can find one person, never go through a breakup, be with them for the rest of your life, and at the same time reach the fullest potential and truth in who it is that you are.
When I was going through my toughest times, I heard something that I hated at the time, but it’s true: “You have to let go of this one to open your doors to even more and better than what you can currently imagine.”
If there’s a part of you that can accept that, it gives you hope and trust, and you’re open to receiving what’s coming next, because it’s going to be even better. Provided you keep showing up for it.
So much of our life, we spend trying to feel better. Chasing more of the high notes. Doing the things that make us feel good. But what if life was a lot more about feeling more? Creating space for it all, the high notes and the low notes, so we can experience the full song of life.
In order to find love, you’ve got to be prepared to be heartbroken.
I’m Daniel Lawson, a relationship coach. I run The Reconnected Man and The Reconnected Woman, where we have these conversations together.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Pongsawat Pasom On Unsplash