In a society that places so much value on stoicism, healing, and inner peace, we often forget that hurt is an inevitability of human connection. This realization has particularly stuck out to me over the past few weeks. Perhaps it’s because of age, recent experiences, or all of the above. Yet, no matter how much I (or one) try to avoid hurt, it finds its way back to me.

This is not a call for sympathy or an op-ed filled with whining. Rather, I find it hauntingly beautiful and devastatingly human that the price we pay for some of life’s marvelous wonders — call it love, family, connection, joy — is hurt. We run the risk of getting our feelings hurt with nearly every encounter we have. The question always remains, is it worth it?

Yes.

I’ve gone back and forth with this a few times. At times, I can safely say it depends on the day, my emotional state, how many drinks I’ve had. You get the message. Though, this is the answer I always land on. Wholeheartedly, yes. I think about the life I’ve created for myself. The friends that may as well be blood, more than. The failed romantic encounters that hurt, that bruise my ego undoubtedly, but ultimately highlight my own cracks, places where I should give myself more grace. My family, to whom I dedicate most of my time and almost all of- my emotional effort to, despite knowing that at the very end of everything, our time is merely borrowed.

All of these relationships are destined to end. It’s an inevitability. And the end is almost certain to be painful, if you’ve given any part of yourself.

In truth, it’s scary. It’s terrifying to think that this unimaginable, larger-than-life hurt is your tax for love, showing up in various forms. Perhaps the drop in your stomach when you receive a text from a potential love interest, telling you they can’t meet your emotional needs. It could creep up on you, a little slower, when you enter the mall you’d go to in high school and realize you haven’t seen those friends in almost a decade. It’s looking into your grandma’s eyes after months in the hospital, seeing the glimmer of the woman you knew as unshakable. It’s realizing it’s your turn to brush her hair, the same way she put your hair in pigtails before school.

How do we know if our best moments with these people justifies the hurt we will feel when they eventually leave us? It’s sad to think about really, and in a way, when I lay it all out like this, we can foresee the hurt. It’s very human to try and save ourselves the heartache. It’s also very human to jump into the belly of the exact same heartache. If we know how it will end up, why do we do it?

Because, I think it’s those moments that define us. They show us how to experience love — how we love. They show us how we can be better as people and how we can show more kindness, assertion, what have you. And most of all, they’re part of the reason why we want to go on living. Ultimately, hurt is something we can recover from — humans are nothing if not resilient creatures. But a loveless, bleak life where we are too afraid to get close is no life to live at all. The pain of the breakup is temporary but the regret of never trying is much more permanent, a question will haunt you for years to come.

So, stoicism. Individualism. Where does it come in? I believe that the problem we face today is our unwillingness to simply be human. There’s constant talk of boundaries, of maintaining standards, and I do think that all of those things are healthy and necessary to maintain your own wellbeing. Yet, it remains a double-edged sword. We protect ourselves while pushing away so many of these beautiful experiences. Share too little, avoid being vulnerable, shying away from uncomfortable conversation simply out of fear of hurt.

But to be hurt is to be human — perhaps, we would benefit from being more accepting of that. Admittedly, some hurt is avoidable, and underserved. Healthy boundaries give us room to grow while protecting us. Yet I fear that too much of this self-protection and self-reliance hinders our most treasured experience; other fellow people. There is something magical in voicing when someone has caused us pain, asking for another chance to work things out, and telling your parents you love them. No matter how much society changes, nothing is more powerful than expressing your vulnerabilities in an effort to sustain human connection.

We simply cannot shy away from the inevitability of hurt. Knowing this, a life full of love, beauty, and intimacy is one that makes it worth it.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Casey Horner on Unsplash