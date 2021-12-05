The Priceless Benefits of Not Caring of What Other People Think

Do you care what other people think of you? If so, then this blog post is for you. We all want to be liked by others and need approval from our peers in order to feel good about ourselves.

However, when we start caring too much about what others think of us, it can cause a lot of problems.

The benefits of not caring about what other people think can be hard to see. You might wonder how you would ever get anything done without the input and approval of others.

So, let’s take a moment and look at some ways this mindset will help you become successful:

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

— Steve Jobs, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Apple Inc.

***

1. You will not waste time trying to please everyone

You will not take on projects that you don’t enjoy just because someone else wants you to. You will not feel the need to be liked by everyone around you and act accordingly.

This means that your time is spent doing important, relevant, and beneficial things for both yourself and others involved in the project or situation. This can lead to tremendous success than trying to please people who aren’t even worth it!

Your true friends won’t love you any less if they know what kind of person you really are deep down inside; however, there might be some fake “friends” out there who won’t like it when they discover this about you (they weren’t genuine friends anyway).

The only way other people’s opinions matter is if you care about what they think. When you decide that nobody’s opinion matters, then other people will no longer have power over your feelings and decisions.

This can help lead to greater success in relationships with others because it gives you the freedom to be yourself around them without worrying if they approve of everything you do or say.

If someone is not treating you right or disrespecting your boundaries, then why would you want their approval anyway?

It might even make sense for some friendships to end when one person cares too much about what another thinks, therefore creating unnecessary drama in both parties’ lives.

2. You’ll feel less pressure when making decisions

Do you have a hard time making decisions because you don’t want to upset anyone? Do your actions always seem to cause problems for others, whether it’s on accident or not?

When everyone is happy with the decision that gets made, then going with the choice that makes most people happy can be very beneficial. However, there are definitely some situations where this strategy will backfire.

If one person doesn’t like your decision and they feel like their needs aren’t being considered in favor of someone else (even if they deserve such treatment), then this might lead them to retaliate against you in some way; perhaps even sabotaging whatever it was that caused you both grief in the first place.

It could also make sense for certain groups of people to be upset over certain decisions; therefore, trying too hard to please everyone might not be the best idea. It’s okay for some groups of people (or individuals) to get mad at you or dislike your decision because it was beneficial for others that they weren’t even considering.

The point is when nobody gets their way, and everybody is unhappy with whatever choice you make, then this could lead to so much drama in both parties’ lives.

On the other hand, if one person feels like they aren’t getting what they want no matter which decision you choose… then who cares? Sometimes, nobody wins, and where nothing can really be done about it without creating more problems solutions.

3. Your life will be more simplified

When you don’t care about what other people think, then your life will be much simpler.

There won’t be any need to try too hard in order to please everyone or make them like you; therefore, there is no pressure on yourself for this type of success.

This can lead to less stress and anxiety when it comes time to make crucial decisions because nobody’s opinion matters except for yours.

If someone gets upset with the decision that was made, even if they were irrational… so what? It doesn’t matter who is happy with a certain choice as long as YOU are happy with it.

There might even come the point where friends and family members stop caring too much about trying to please you all the time just because they want you to like them, therefore leading both parties in the right direction.

If someone doesn’t treat you with the respect you deserve, why should they get any kind of approval from your decisions? Sometimes their opinions don’t even matter because there are different rules for each relationship.

When nobody’s opinion matters, life is much simpler. You will feel less pressure when making choices, and this can lead towards tremendous success in relationships alike and might even solve all those annoying problems between friends.

If somebody treats you well but gets upset about certain things… who cares?! Everyone knows how hard it can be to please everyone at once, so try not to worry about others’ thoughts. Your happiness is most important after all.

4. You will become more self-confident

When you don’t care about what other people think, then this could actually lead to a much stronger sense of self.

When there’s nobody else around to make decisions for you and tell you how it should be done… why not do things your own way?

It might come as a surprise that when one person doesn’t allow themselves to get upset or offended by the opinions of others (and their actions), they could become far more confident in who they are and what they stand for.

This can cause them to respect themselves even more than if everyone was always telling them how great they were, therefore creating a compelling individual.

There is nothing better than feeling like we know ourselves so well that we can do whatever it is that makes us happy without caring too much about what others think.

In fact, many people get into toxic relationships or jobs just because they feel like if they don’t play the part of being “perfect” in the eyes of others… then nobody will love them.

The truth is, if there are people out there that will only love you when you’re perfect, then they don’t deserve to be in your life. Life has so many attractive opportunities for us, and we should never let other people’s opinions keep us from chasing our dreams.

“Care about people’s approval and you will always be their prisoner.”

— Lao Tzu, ancient Chinese philosopher, and writer

***

The Bottom Line

When you adopt the mindset of not caring, it will also free up a lot more mental energy for other things, such as improving yourself and making plans that can help improve your life even further.

The benefits of not caring what other people think are endless once one learns how to do this properly.

You will be happier because when we constantly try to please others in order to avoid conflict or feel good about ourselves, this can lead to feelings of guilt and resentment towards both ourselves and the people who weren’t worth pleasing in the first place.

When we stop trying so hard to make others like us, then these negative emotions dissipate. Your self-esteem is based on how much value you give yourself, which doesn’t rely upon knowing whether everyone likes you or not.

—

