The Problem Isn’t White People — It’s Whiteness, People

Amid the backlash to anti-racist teaching and activism — symbolized by the assault on Critical Race Theory — one claim stands out as the principal lamentation of aggrieved conservatives. Namely, the idea that anti-racist educators and activists believe white people are inherently racist and oppressive.

You’ll hear it time and again. Those challenging anti-racist curricula insist their children are suffering psychological harm because the materials teach white kids to hate themselves. One parent in Tennessee even has a Go Fund Me to pay for counseling she says her 7-year-old needs after being exposed to in-depth discussions of the Civil War and the misdeeds of white Americans.

That the parent is lying about what the child was taught is almost certain. Seven-year-olds are not exposed to such material in 1st grade anywhere, and especially not in Republican-dominated Williamson County. Plus, the particular curriculum she criticized includes no such graphic recounting of racist mistreatment or war. But that doesn’t stop such arguments from being amplified by right-wing media and finding purchase with millions of people who think Antifa is coming for their kids.

What’s most ironic about this claim — that anti-racist instruction teaches whites are inherently oppressive — is that anti-racist philosophy rejects the idea of racial groups as even existing in any organic sense. Biologically and genetically the concept of race is essentially meaningless. As such, there can be no inherent tendencies among white people (or any people for that matter), since there is no clearly identifiable thing as a racial group, per se.

What appears to have some people confused is the way anti-racists differentiate between white people, on the one hand, and whiteness as a social, political, and cultural idea, on the other.

Whiteness is inherently oppressive and racist because the history of the concept has been intrinsically bound up with creating and maintaining a racial hierarchy. It has no history separate and apart from oppression. But the people called white are not the problem. In fact, the anti-racist position is that whiteness was something done to so-called white people, which those of us so-called should reject.

Whiteness had never existed in Europe before we arrived in the so-called New World. In Europe, we were English, Irish, German, or whatever we were. And we had spent the better part of our histories killing and conquering one another. There was no Pan-European glue bonding us together under a common banner. Only after the colonial project in the Americas began did it become necessary and valuable for the landowning class to create a catch-all term that could smooth over old differences.

Faced with rebellions by European indentured servants and Africans who were either enslaved or indentured, the elite felt threatened by those beneath them. By creating the notion of whiteness in law — carving out a category that would elevate even the poorest European above all Black and indigenous persons — elites sought to give poor (but now also white) persons a stake in the system. It was intended to divide and conquer people who otherwise might have viewed their interests similarly.

Colonial elites, hoping to limit peasant uprisings across color lines, passed laws requiring plantation owners to employ a certain number of “whites” for every African they held in bondage, thereby yoking white employment to the institution of enslavement. Other laws required whites to serve on slave patrols to help control Blacks, thereby creating the perception among even the poor that they belonged to the same team as the rich.

It was a powerful tool of manipulation. After all, logic would suggest that poor whites were harmed by enslavement. If a plantation owner has to pay a white person to work but can force the Black person to do it for free because he owns them, the employment and wage base of white workers is bid downward. But by creating a racialized status for poor now-called white people, elites elevated them just enough to make the white peasantry trade class interests for racial ones.

This is what the founders did when they crafted the Naturalization Act of 1790 — the first law passed after the Constitution’s ratification. Therein, they made it clear that only free white persons could be citizens of the new nation. By linking whiteness to citizenship, they weaponized racial identity, allowing even poor whites and new European immigrants, no matter how destitute, to believe they were members of the club.

It was the elevation of whiteness that later convinced most white Southerners to support secession and the maintenance of slavery. Since most were too poor to be enslavers, Southern elites worried whether a breakaway government whose “cornerstone” was the slave system and white supremacy — as Confederate Vice-President Alexander Stephens put it — would appeal to the masses. To convince poor whites to risk death for a system that primarily benefitted the wealthy would take quite a trick, and whiteness was it.

Before secession, Southern lawmakers had offered tax breaks and financial incentives to their middling and lower-class peers to make ownership of Black people possible. As one Tennessee planter explained it: “The minute you put it out of the power of common farmers to purchase a Negro man or woman…you make him an abolitionist at once.”

By 1860, Southern elites were leveraging whiteness by suggesting that although most may have been too poor to own another person at the time, their ability to do so eventually would be forever foreclosed by the rise of Abraham Lincoln. Territories to the West were being opened, offering the potential for whites who didn’t own land to acquire some soon. But unless they would be allowed to carry enslaved persons into those new areas, what good was westward expansion?

Free soil — the cry of the Republicans — would limit the ability of enslavement to spread, meaning the ability of currently slaveless whites to join the ranks of the propertied. Convinced that “their way of life” was under attack — even though, for most, it wasn’t a way of life that paid many dividends — lower-income whites swelled the ranks of the Confederate Army, and those of the battlefield dead.

In the first half of the 20th century, the pernicious logic of whiteness continued to play out in Northern industrial centers, where capitalists looked to play white workers off against those of color. First, white union leaders, imbued with racial animus taught over multiple generations, expressed hostility to Black, Mexican and Asian labor. They warned that bringing workers of color into the unions would “degrade” the quality of their trades. In response, the elite used these Black and brown workers — whose desperation was fed by their exclusion from union jobs — to break strikes by whites. The white workers would then attack the workers of color, blaming them for “taking their jobs,” rather than concentrating on organizing those same Black and brown workers into labor contingencies that could challenge the bosses.

The sociologist, W.E.B. DuBois, wrote about the importance of working-class white racism in the early labor movement and how whiteness provided a “psychological wage” that offered a stake in the system to white workers, even as they suffered inadequate real wages and horrific working conditions. Sadly, by opting for the “property” of whiteness (as UCLA law professor Cheryl Harris has termed it), white workers undermined their class interests by limiting the ability of unions to elevate the labor struggle here to levels seen elsewhere.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In recent years, whiteness has fed racial resentment of Black and brown others and convinced most persons called white to oppose even policies from which we would benefit. For instance, although millions of white people need affordable, universal health care coverage, research has found that large percentages of whites oppose such safety net efforts as might provide it. And why? Because of a fear that Black people (and Latino immigrants) will abuse the programs. And so we, too, go without.

Ultimately, whiteness is only meaningful because of the way society has given it meaning. And if whiteness was constructed to justify the aggrandizing of power in the hands of elites — and it was — then whiteness is the thing that stands as inherently oppressive, not people called white.

If anything, those of us called white should recognize that we have been harmed by whiteness in absolute terms, even as it has elevated us, relatively speaking, above persons of color. Whiteness has stolen our genuine European cultural identities, elided our actual material and social interests, and tricked us into casting our lot with elites, most of whom couldn’t care less about us either.

Until we understand the difference between white people and whiteness, we’ll continue to hear the former scream whenever the latter is critiqued, even as the latter has disempowered most of us and stifled the solidarity with Black and brown folks needed to build a different and better society for everyone.

All of which means that the words of James Baldwin, aimed at those of European descent, are as valid today as they were when he wrote them. To wit:

“As long as you think you’re white, there is no hope for you.”

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***