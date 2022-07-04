The Pros and Cons of Online Therapy: Is It Worth It?

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

It’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of online counseling before making a decision about whether or not it’s right for you.

People are reluctant to use online counseling, despite its growing popularity throughout the pandemic. Also, it’s reasonable to wonder if internet treatment is as successful as face-to-face counseling in treating mental health issues.

In the end, a successful therapy outcome hinges on the rapport between the client and the therapist. Is it possible to form a healthy relationship with a therapist via video chat or texting? Continue reading below to get a thorough look at the pros and cons of online therapy to decide whether this cutting edge option is right for you.

Pros Of Online Therapy

Many people prefer online counseling to in-person therapy for a variety of reasons. Listed below are some of the most significant benefits of online counseling.

Online Therapy May Be Just As Effective

Online counseling has been shown in studies to be equally beneficial as in-person treatment in treating a variety of mental health issues. When it comes to treating mild depression, online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) appears to be no less successful than traditional CBT. For panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder, remote CBT was found to be just as effective as face-to-face counseling, according to another review. Even in the case of compulsive gambling, online therapy has been found to be successful.

Accessibility For Those With Physical Disabilities

As a result of the accessibility of online therapy, people who are disabled or cannot leave their homes are able to receive treatment. There are many barriers to getting mental health care, including mobility. For example, a therapist working from home may not have the resources necessary to serve people of all abilities.

As a result of physical or mental disease, some people may benefit from online counseling as an alternative to in-person psychotherapy sessions.

Affordability And Ease Of Use

As a rule, online counseling is reasonably priced and easy to access. Online therapy sessions provide for flexible scheduling, as you can attend at a time and place that works best for your schedule.

Many states now require insurance companies to cover online treatment in the same way as they would traditional counseling sessions. To learn more about whether or not e-therapy sessions are covered by your policy, speak with your provider.

If you’re a therapist who doesn’t need to rent an office space, you’ll likely save money in the long run. For those who don’t have health insurance, online therapists can often provide reasonable therapy options.

Cons Of Online Therapy

When compared to traditional methods of psychotherapy, internet therapy has various advantages and downsides that should be taken into consideration.

A Breach Of Privacy Is Possible

In psychotherapy, confidentiality is a fundamental concern, but online treatment provides an extra layer of intricacy. Online counseling requires the same level of confidentiality as in-person sessions.

Because so much data is now being sent over the internet, privacy breaches and hackers are becoming increasingly common. Accessing care when you need it is made more difficult by technological issues.

There Is A Lack Of Response To Crises

It can be challenging for internet therapists to respond promptly and effectively to crises since they are so far away from the client.

Therapists may be unable to help a suicidal or traumatized client unless they are trained to recognize and respond to these situations.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you are having suicide thoughts and need help from a certified counselor. Call 911 if you or someone you care about is in urgent danger.

Not Recommended For Patients With Serious Psychiatric Conditions

Although online counseling can be effective in a wide range of situations, in-person treatment or intervention is required for those who need it the most.

For example, internet counseling may not be advised unless other in-person treatments are also included in your strategy if you have a major addiction or have more significant or complex symptoms of a psychological condition. Online treatment has a finite range of applications, therefore it may not be suitable for treating more complicated issues.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock