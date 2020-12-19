The Purpose of Life Is To Be Useful, Not Happy

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” Ralph Waldo Emerson, an essayist, a lecturer and a philosopher said that. He was right.

Happiness is the wrong pursuit. Usefulness is a better goal if you want to find meaning in life. This powerful mindset has changed how I work and pursue success in all areas of my life. It can not only change your career, but it can also change your life if you consistently apply it.

Creating value is one of the secrets to a happy life. I don’t know about you, but I am happiest when I am stuck in the “flow” of creating and sharing value.

When you focus on what brings out the best in you, you can use it in a way that can help others and still help you find meaning and fulfillment in life — that’s probably a better approach to finding meaning in life.

If you aim to offer value instead of taking value, people will be naturally drawn to you. You will attract more people if you provide them with an immense amount of value.

Most things we do in life are just activities and experiences that focus mainly on ourselves— holidays, shopping, buying a car or a house and even planning for expected emergencies.

They are not necessarily bad, but they don’t guarantee satisfaction. We pursue them to survive or thrive as a human race. Seeking purpose, meaning or fulfillment goes beyond what we consume, what we want or most things we need.

Albert Einstein was right when he said, “Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.”



. . .

You make a life by what you give

Giving or providing value for others gives you purpose. And guess what when you have a purpose-driven life, you become happier. Scientific research, “provides compelling data to support the anecdotal evidence that giving is a powerful pathway to personal growth and lasting happiness.”

“We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give,” says Winston Churchill

Adam Grant agrees. In his book, Give and Take: A Revolutionary Approach to Success, he wrote, “The more I help out, the more successful I become. But I measure success in what it has done for the people around me. That is the real accolade.”

Providing value or pursuing usefulness is one of the most important parts of living a high-quality life.

Become a creator — it’s one of the most satisfying things you can do to find real satisfaction. Brett and Kate McKay of The Art of Manliness explain, “when you create instead of consume, your capacity for pleasure increases, as opposed to your need for it. Being a creator gives you far more lasting and deeply satisfying happiness than consuming ever will.”

There is a Chinese saying that goes: “If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.”

Finding real success and satisfaction in life about giving your best self without holding back. Doing the best you can to change someone’s life, pursuing activities that make you come alive and showing gratitude.

It’s also about inspiring others, motivating people, creating something of value for someone else no matter how small, sharing things you find useful and becoming a better human to the people you care about.

The good news is, you don’t have to change the world or do something huge to make it count. You don’t even have to overthink what you have to do. Just make things a little bit better for someone.

Grant writes, “This is what I find most magnetic about successful givers: they get to the top without cutting others down, finding ways of expanding the pie that benefit themselves and the people around them. Whereas success is zero-sum in a group of takers, in groups of givers, it may be true that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”

To become useful or provide real value for others, ask yourself these important questions:

What am I great at that others can benefit from?, What are my strengths?, Where have I added value in the past? and What problems do I have solutions for?

These questions can help you find opportunities to provide value for others without overthinking it. And when you find them, share abundantly.

. . .

The more you can do, give, care or provide value for others, the more you stand to gain purpose, meaning and happiness— all of the things that we all look for in life but are so hard to find.

Meaning is an experience. Life provides a platform for gathering rich experiences. You can discover meaning in being a person of value. Becoming a person of value is one of the best ways to increase the quality of your life. Learn this skill or adopt this mindset and your life will never be the same.

Creating and offering value has a trifold return. And it doesn’t end there; it’s also one of the best ways to improve and motivate yourself.

—

