The Question That Left Me Penniless—And the Person Who Asked It

You would think I was a big spender. On account of having no money and all. But I wasn’t. As the child of a single mom, I did spend but never recklessly. In fact, looking back I wish I had spent more and saved less. Wild, right?!

It all started in my twenties.

It was a simple question. Followed a few years later by a second question. I mean how can you say no to the love of your life?! Your one and only. The guy you vowed to love for like forever.

“Will you stop working?” says my husband.

At first, it was to help build a business. And then it was to stay at home to raise our children. Was I conflicted? The first time, absolutely. I didn’t necessarily want to help him build a business.

I had my own dreams.

But he needed me.

At first, it was a struggle. I found it endlessly boring. I didn’t find the industry as exciting as he did. But as often happens, familiarity breeds interest. The more I delved into every day the more I began to find it interesting. I became as vested as he was.

I know, it surprised even me.

The next time my husband asked me about working my answer came more easily.

I was a mom! Certainly, I would stay home to raise our baby. After all, we had properly secured our financial future. We had been responsible. What could go wrong?

How could I know this simple question, asked not once but twice…

Would one day leave me penniless? I wasn’t a fortune teller. I was a dreamer. A believer in all things good. In all those I trusted. I didn’t know any bad people. I knew good people. I came from a deeply empathetic family of first responders who rescued strangers.

And who treated the ones they loved even better.

People who were givers not takers.

I didn’t evaluate the risks. Because in my family love wasn’t a liability. It was an asset. It kept producing exponentially. We didn’t lie, cheat, and steal. We weren’t self-preservationists. We were too busy celebrating one another.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But I neglected to realize one thing.

We were also people who didn’t ask much of each other. We wouldn’t expect someone to make a huge sacrifice for our benefit. And when we did ask for something we remained conscious of it.

It wasn’t taken for granted.

We cared about the ones we loved. Something that would never be entirely lost even in separation or estrangement. Because it’s a fundamental aspect of being human. Of being deeply empathetic and caring.

Conflict or not conflict. If the bottom fell out. We would answer the call.

Even if we hadn’t inflicted it we would feel a sense of responsibility.

Love is funny that way.

My husband asked me a question that left me penniless. He didn’t think he owed me anything. He thought the luxury of having no obligations except his profession was expected. He thought it was normal to ask someone to sacrifice any personal ambitions for his own.

Takers are funny that way.

If you would like to read more of my stories and support me as a writer, consider signing up to become a Medium member. For just $5 a month you will get unlimited access to Medium.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jacek Dylag on Unsplash