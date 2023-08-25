The Real Problem With the Song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

First, the viral country hit by Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men, North of Richmond,” isn’t as bad as some believe.

Musically, it’s simple — a positive feature in today’s world of over-produced country tunes — Anthony’s voice is strong, and in theory, a song taking swipes at elites in Washington DC (thus, the title) for ignoring the plight of the working class, could have been a progressive anthem as easily as it has become a MAGA one.

No, the title is not — as some have insisted — a nod to the old Confederacy (of which Richmond was the capital). It’s just clever wordplay, which is a common feature of many good country songs.

So too, when Anthony says he wishes politicians “would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere,” it reads as less an endorsement of QAnon’s Jeffrey Epstein obsession than another example of wordplay: contrasting miners with minors, and suggesting we should be as concerned about the former as the latter.

And although right-wingers might view the plight of miners (with an ‘e’) as the fault of environmentalists, who they blame for the shift away from, as Trump puts it, “beautiful, clean coal,” one could also read the line as a broadside aimed at coal company executives who endanger miners while politicians refuse to adequately regulate their activities or hold them accountable for the health effects of mining.

But that is where my ecumenism about Anthony’s hit must end.

Because the key line in the song — the one that so many on the right seem to love most — isn’t about rich men at all, let alone the ones who offer “bullshit pay” for overtime hours.

Instead, it’s a gratuitous swipe at the poor, especially those receiving public assistance — a line as ignorant as the previously mentioned wordplay was clever.

To wit, after mentioning “the obese milkin’ welfare,” Anthony sings:

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

It’s that line which, if Anthony were singing it to a packed crowd at an arena (which he may be soon), would almost certainly generate the biggest shouts of approval. One can practically hear the “Damn rights” and “Whoo-Hoos” now.

And yet, the line, like the right-wing eargasms provoked by it, is marinated in ignorant stereotypes: about people on public assistance, their presumed profligacy, and the extent to which the money they receive (and ostensibly squander) can explain the high taxes Anthony laments in the song.

It’s a common belief, of course, as oft-heard as the apocryphal tales of people using food stamps (which don’t even exist anymore) to buy filet mignon or king crab legs while we regular folk make do with ground chuck or porridge.

Because for conservatives, if the poor eat cheap sweets or expensive cuts of meat, or seafood, they are to be shamed for it.

One almost wonders if the right thinks poor people should be able to eat or live at all.