The Real Problem With the Song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

First, the viral country hit by Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men, North of Richmond,” isn’t as bad as some believe.
Musically, it’s simple — a positive feature in today’s world of over-produced country tunes — Anthony’s voice is strong, and in theory, a song taking swipes at elites in Washington DC (thus, the title) for ignoring the plight of the working class, could have been a progressive anthem as easily as it has become a MAGA one.
No, the title is not — as some have insisted — a nod to the old Confederacy (of which Richmond was the capital). It’s just clever wordplay, which is a common feature of many good country songs.
So too, when Anthony says he wishes politicians “would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere,” it reads as less an endorsement of QAnon’s Jeffrey Epstein obsession than another example of wordplay: contrasting miners with minors, and suggesting we should be as concerned about the former as the latter.
And although right-wingers might view the plight of miners (with an ‘e’) as the fault of environmentalists, who they blame for the shift away from, as Trump puts it, “beautiful, clean coal,” one could also read the line as a broadside aimed at coal company executives who endanger miners while politicians refuse to adequately regulate their activities or hold them accountable for the health effects of mining.
But that is where my ecumenism about Anthony’s hit must end.
Because the key line in the song — the one that so many on the right seem to love most — isn’t about rich men at all, let alone the ones who offer “bullshit pay” for overtime hours.
Instead, it’s a gratuitous swipe at the poor, especially those receiving public assistance — a line as ignorant as the previously mentioned wordplay was clever.
To wit, after mentioning “the obese milkin’ welfare,” Anthony sings:
Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
It’s that line which, if Anthony were singing it to a packed crowd at an arena (which he may be soon), would almost certainly generate the biggest shouts of approval. One can practically hear the “Damn rights” and “Whoo-Hoos” now.
And yet, the line, like the right-wing eargasms provoked by it, is marinated in ignorant stereotypes: about people on public assistance, their presumed profligacy, and the extent to which the money they receive (and ostensibly squander) can explain the high taxes Anthony laments in the song.
It’s a common belief, of course, as oft-heard as the apocryphal tales of people using food stamps (which don’t even exist anymore) to buy filet mignon or king crab legs while we regular folk make do with ground chuck or porridge.
Because for conservatives, if the poor eat cheap sweets or expensive cuts of meat, or seafood, they are to be shamed for it.
One almost wonders if the right thinks poor people should be able to eat or live at all.
So what are the facts?
Look, far be it from me to deny that there are people who are poor, receiving some form of public assistance, and who eat fudge rounds, or candy bars, or whatever. But is this a big enough problem to make the pivotal trope of a song? To blame for your annual tax bill?
Of course not.
According to 2022 data, at any given time, there are only around 465,000 adult recipients of cash “welfare” in the entire country — a country of about 261 million adults in all — let alone those who weigh 300 pounds and about whom Anthony seems so upset. Most families receiving cash aid receive it only for the child or children in the home (the number of which averages two, by the way, not the 5 or 6 of popular mythology).
Furthermore, on average, families receiving assistance get about $500 a month, and far less in many states.
In no state do benefits come close to bringing a family above the poverty line, let alone allow for an extravagant lifestyle.
Simply put, “welfare” is not why taxes are too high.
Total expenditures on cash aid are a minuscule fraction of the national budget.
And even if we throw in SNAP benefits (nutrition assistance, or what once was called food stamps), recipients only get an average of around $2 per meal per day — a number set to fall by the time the government calculates the averages again, seeing as how a bump in benefits during the height of COVID has now expired.
Again, this is not the reason for high taxes.
Oh, and most able-bodied, non-elderly SNAP recipients — especially those who aren’t at home caring for small children — are already in the workforce and have paid income, albeit not enough to bring them above the eligibility threshold for benefits.
So the idea that folks are just sitting around eating fudge rounds on the sofa, thanks to your hard-earned tax dollars, is an entirely phony trope.
Although the song doesn’t mention race, the racial stereotype of welfare recipients is well-known and broadly accepted according to several decades of research. As such, it seems worth noting that according to the most recent data from 2021, fewer than 145,000 Black adults in the United States are receiving cash assistance from the government.
That’s 145,000 out of about 30 million Black adults in all.
I don’t play guitar like Anthony, but I can play my calculator well enough to name that tune: that’s less than one-half of one percent of all Black adults receiving cash “welfare” in the entire nation. That’s a number that hardly anyone — and especially the types of people who have made Oliver Anthony their MAGA Woody Guthrie — would guess correctly if quizzed about it.
Indeed if we held a gun to most folks’ heads and asked them what share of the Black population gets cash aid from the government and then told them we would shoot them if they didn’t get it right within a factor of 50, there wouldn’t have been enough people left for Oliver Anthony’s song to go viral at all.
I know it’s a lot to ask songwriters to be social scientists. Songs, of whatever genre, are not known for their deep commitment to established facts. They’re about emoting and tapping into something less objective than government data tables and charts. And that’s as it should be.
But when a songwriter plays fast and loose with their imagery, they risk unnecessarily adding to the sum total of hostility and rancor in an already profoundly rancorous polity. And that’s not OK.
Oliver Anthony could have written a song about how elites injure the working class and poor with lousy pay, inadequate services, and unsafe workplaces. That’s the kind of populist tune that would have defied quick and easy political classification and perhaps even spurred healthy discussion about the nation’s economic system and who benefits from it.
But by dipping into the well of class and, indirectly, racial resentment, Anthony has proved himself to be just another huckster looking for quick admiration in an influencer culture ruled by clickbait titles, snarky lyrics, and in-your-face white male grievance.
His desire to stir up this old and tired imagery of welfare recipients — which feels incredibly 1981 for its lack of timeliness — seemingly trumped (pun intended) his willingness to pen a song most all could get behind.
It’s his choice, of course. He can write what he likes.
But when his words are based on lies, it’s only right for the rest of us to point that out.
—
Thankfully, Billy Bragg is here to help this poor misguided soul who came close to a helpful message of solidarity but lost his way.
—
Previously Published on Medium
ORDER DISPATCHES FROM THE RACE WAR HERE