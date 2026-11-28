My therapist asked me something once, in the middle of what I thought was a productive session about Lukas.

She’d been listening to me — the plant on the windowsill behind her, the afternoon light coming in at the usual angle — while I analyzed him. His patterns. His signals. What I thought was happening and what I thought I should do about it. About twenty minutes of this, maybe more.

Then she set down her pen and asked, quite simply: “What have you been thinking about lately that has nothing to do with Lukas?”

I opened my mouth.

Nothing came.

Not nothing like I was suppressing something. Nothing like I had genuinely stopped generating interior content that wasn’t about him. My work, my friendships, my opinions about things I was reading — all of it had migrated to the background. The foreground of my interior life was entirely occupied by the project of understanding what was happening with Lukas and what I should do about it.

“I can’t think of anything,” I finally said.

She nodded. “That’s what we need to talk about,” she said. “Not him.”

Ask what makes men lose interest and you’ll hear the same answers:

She was too available. She texted too much.

She became too emotional. She moved too fast.

She stopped making an effort with how she looked.

She wasn’t independent enough. She became too easy.

…

These answers share one assumption: that the problem is an excess. Too much of something. And so the prescribed fix is to become less — less available, less emotional, less communicative, less of whatever the theory says is too much.

This logic is not wrong exactly. But it is arriving at the right destination by pointing at the wrong map.

Men don’t lose interest in women who are too much.

They lose interest in women who have become too little.

Here is the single behavioral shift. Stated precisely:

She stopped generating. She started waiting.

She stopped being a person moving through her own life — and started being a person organized around his.

In the early stages, she was in motion. She had opinions that might conflict with his. She had plans that might not include him. She was curious about things he’d have to learn about to follow. She was specific, particular, sometimes inconvenient — not always available, not always agreeable, not shaped around his comfort.

He was attracted to that. Not despite its friction — because of it. The friction was evidence of a distinct person. And distinct people are the only kind you can actually be attracted to.

At some point — often precisely when she started to care most — something shifted.

She started editing.

She made herself more available. She softened the opinions that might create friction. She stopped saying the thing she actually thought and started saying the version that would land better. She organized her calendar around his. She made her mood adjacent to his.

She thought she was becoming easier to love.

She was becoming harder to see.

She didn’t make herself more lovable. She made herself less locatable. And you cannot be attracted to something you can no longer find.

It doesn’t arrive all at once. It accumulates in the smallest places.

She cancels the plan she’d made before he offered a last-minute one. Once. Then it becomes the default.

She gives the slightly less direct version of her opinion — the one that leaves space for him to disagree without friction. Once. Then the softened version becomes her version.

She checks in on how he’s feeling with the specific frequency of someone whose own emotional state is contingent on the answer.

She stops making plans he doesn’t know about — not because he asked, but because she doesn’t want to be unavailable if he reaches out.

She notices she’s stopped talking about the things she’s thinking about, the things she cares about that are hers and not the relationship. Not because he’s uninterested. Because she’s stopped having them in the foreground of herself.

…

None of these are dramatic. Each one is reasonable in isolation. Together, they are the behavioral architecture of a person who has quietly moved out of her own life and into the waiting room of his.

Women are told, from many directions, that the problem is being too much.

Too intense. Too emotional. Too needy. Too demanding. So a woman who cares about someone and is afraid of losing him often responds in the most rational way available: she makes herself less. She edits out the too-much. She becomes more manageable, more consistent, less likely to create difficulty.

The logic is sound. The application is backwards.

Psychologist Murray Bowen spent decades studying what he called the differentiation of self — the degree to which a person maintains their own values, thinking, and emotional steadiness within close relationships, rather than fusing their identity with the other person’s. His research found consistently that highly fused relationships — where one or both partners has organized their sense of self around the other — are more anxious, less stable, and paradoxically less intimate than relationships where both people maintain distinct selves.

In simpler terms: becoming less yourself to protect a relationship does not protect the relationship. It removes the thing the relationship was built on.

A woman with no edges — no opinions that might conflict, no life that doesn’t include him, no self that exists independently of his reaction — is not easier to love. She’s impossible to find.

He is not losing interest in her.

He is losing the ability to locate her.

The version of her he was attracted to was in motion. It had specific qualities that were hers and not modulated for his comfort. When she talked about what she cared about, she talked as if it mattered to her regardless of how he received it. When she disagreed, she stayed in the disagreement long enough for it to be real. She was moving through her own life, and being near her meant being near someone with direction.

At some point that motion slowed. Not dramatically. Just — the current that had been pulling him toward her was no longer coming from her own direction. It was coming from wherever he happened to be going.

He doesn’t notice this consciously. He cannot name it. He just notices, gradually, that something has changed in the texture of his interest. That he is less curious about her than he was. That the conversations feel slightly different — not bad, just flatter. That what had felt like pursuing someone has started to feel like something else.

He calls it losing interest.

What happened: she lost herself first.

He is not responding to what you did or said in any specific moment. He’s responding to the disappearance of a particular quality in how you move through the world — the quality of being in motion toward your own things. That quality cannot be performed back. It can only be recovered by actually returning to your own life.

The behaviors that feel most like protecting the relationship are often the ones that undermine it.

Making yourself available seems like investment — but availability without selectivity signals that your time, including to yourself, has no particular value.

Softening your opinions seems like accommodation — but softened opinions eventually mean he’s not encountering you, only a version of you shaped around his comfort.

Orienting your emotional state toward his seems like closeness — but when she has no mood of her own, he is alone in the relationship in a specific, quiet way he can feel but not name.

The thing she was trying to protect — his interest, his engagement, his choice to keep showing up — was dependent on the exact thing she was giving away in order to protect it.

She was interesting to him because she was moving toward her own things. She stopped moving toward her own things to keep him interested. And in doing so, she removed the very quality that made her interesting.