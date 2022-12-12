The Real Reason the Female Narcissist Needs to Get Married

cold feet

adjective

apprehension or doubt strong enough to prevent a planned course of action

Cold feet is a term commonly used to label the doubts a person has before getting married.

However, “cold feet” is also used to gaslight people from listening to their intuition and the warning signals they’re picking up on, in order to convince them to get married,

Usually, to the wrong person.

Often, people are told they have “cold feet” as a means to wave off valid hesitations they’re having so that they can overcome their gut instinct by soldiering through, and making the wrong decision.

This is inherently dangerous because if you’re afraid to take the plunge it’s because it’s not the leap of faith you should be making.

Make no mistake, your whole life will be altered when you marry the wrong person. Especially if that person is a narcissist.

…

Darren’s Story

An old friend, Darren (29), was dating a woman named Alison (31)

Over the past four and a half years. It was Darren’s first relationship, and first real love. The relationship was immediately marked by,

abuse

lies

manipulation, and

infidelity

Alison cheated on him within two months of the relationship and made him promise not to tell anyone.

He was suffering in silence as she went on to spend the next four and half years being —

controlling

possessive, and

abuse tactics

Abuse tactics like separating him from his household, his female friends (including me), and his family. Isolating him to enhance the power of her overbearing influence.

She would also break up with him as a test to make him “prove” his love for her. The very first time she did this he did not chase her out of respect for her decision.

She had told him he wasn’t man enough for her so when she broke up with him he let her go to have a chance of finding the man she deserved.

Once she realized her plan backfired, she employed flying monkeys to question him about what went wrong and why he didn’t fight for her.

Once they were back in contact, she told him it was a “joke” and blamed him for taking her joke seriously.

When he told her he didn’t fight for her because he was giving her what she asked for (a breakup) she fired back,

“And you were okay with that?”

Framing his reaction as him not really loving her because he let her go so easily. Nevermind the fact that she was the one who kept leaving him.

From then on he knew he had to prove his love so “she wouldn’t feel that way”. This resulted in him constantly chasing her and both, condoning and enabling her abuse toward him (and sadly, many others).

Despite how bad this relationship was becoming, the worst was yet to come because it didn’t take long before she started pressuring him for marriage.

…

This Is How the Female Narcissist Applies Pressure

Alison knew Darren was a good man and didn’t want to lose him

But once she cheated on him she honestly couldn’t handle the fact that the ball was always in his court.

(Even though he didn’t see it this way.)

Because of her guilt, she played an endless amount of mind games with him to keep the upper hand. The problem was, as I mentioned before, she was dating a good man. Therefore, Darren wasn’t playing any games.

He simply loved her.

But it wasn’t enough and as time went on and he still hadn’t produced a ring, she began temporarily breaking up with him again, in order to —

punish him for “not being ready”, and

scare him into popping the question (by using the threat of “losing her”)

This was increasingly stressful for Darren and one day, after sensing something was very wrong with him, we started talking.

This is how and when I found out the details behind his abuse. This is also the night he caused Alison a narcissistic injury.

Apparently, they had attended the wedding of a mutual friend (a junior pastor of their church) last year and were asked when they were planning on tying the knot.

Things got awkward as neither one of them came up with an answer. Alison started looking at him expecting an answer, for them and for herself. Darren felt put on the spot and pressured and went quiet in response.

Upon leaving the venue, she began crying in the car and accusing him of stringing her along. I would find out, by Darren’s own admission, that there was some truth to this accusation.

…

He Admitted That He Didn’t Want to Marry Her

Darren had been having doubts for a very long time

At this point, the abuse had taken such a serious toll on him that he felt it would be a mistake but was too afraid to admit that, out loud or to himself (let alone, to Alison).

In this way, he was also very toxic because he made a comment that was equally as gross as her actions when he confessed he was just going to —

“Ride this relationship until the wheels fall off, without ever mentioning marriage again”

He didn’t want to lose her but the abuse was getting to be too much to consider marrying her, and he knew that was going to be her dealbreaker. So, he decided to change his mind because he wanted her to be “The One”.

With pressure from Alison,

Darren got a “real” job (she didn’t support his career as a musician and a junior pastor) so that he could save up for a ring and a wedding.

She told him these moves were the only way to prove he was a “real man” and he obliged everything she wanted as he waited for things to get better, as he chalked his true feelings up to “cold feet”.

The abuse continued until she broke up with him this past February. This time he didn’t take her back — nor did he chase her either (I had a major hand in this that I’ll discuss in a separate article).

He was now on the slow and steady road to healing ever since. His health started improving, he began repairing connections with those he’d neglected, and dedicated much more time to,

his band

his ministry, and

the people who really love him

He was getting his life back and expressed relief at not marrying her. He admitted it would have been one of the biggest mistakes of his entire life had he given in to the pressure.

He came to accept that he didn’t have “cold feet”, that feeling in his gut was actually his intuition telling him that not only did he not want to marry Alison — it would have been a major mistake if he did.

…

Female Narcissists Tend to Use Marriage as Leverage

Be aware of the following facts before you sign that contract

Many female narcissists, like Alison, believe marriage is the final step to solidifying the relationship. They actually think this makes everything “official”.

Many of them are often very insecure in the relationship until this issue is rectified with a ring and a set date because they think a marital vow is a true testament to their partner’s —

commitment

dedication, and

the real measure of their love

To them, this is how you prove your love to them. This is how you show just much they mean to you. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Realistically, getting married guarantees neither one of you anything conducive to the issues you’re already facing, and it isn’t progressing for the relationship either.

But in relationships with narcissists, beneath the surface of “love” is the desperate need for control. The female narcissist needs to know that you can’t just pick up and leave her, so she will push for the commitment of marriage.

…

Here’s How She Claims Control Through Marriage

There’s one major difference between dating and being married

The fact that you’ll be legally bound to her.

Essentially, she is looking to enforce permanence where there can only ever be temporary, by weaponizing marriage. Getting married to you is leverage she’s using to make sure you stay.

Here’s how she achieves this:

They get your last name — blending your identities and proving to the world they belong to you and that you belong to them (because you chose them) It changes your finances — making revenge easier if things go left simply because it’s no secret men value money. Narcissistic women will hit their men where it hurts once things end badly (that’s why many of them get extremely upset over the mention of prenuptial agreements). You sacrifice the legal rights to your freedom — you can’t just pick up and leave once you see the light. You have to separate and divorce. You have to have the government’s permission to leave your abuser.

This is all a win/win to the narcissist as now your freedom becomes a process that can take many years and a whole lot of money to reclaim. In this process, you lose the most valuable thing you really do have,

Time.

…

Marriage Will Never Cure Her Narcissism

You don’t reward abuse with a lifelong commitment

That’s how you enable it.

Let’s be real, most couples in narcissistic relationships should’ve broken up a long time ago — especially, the ones headed toward marriage right now.

Narcissistic relationships operate in consistent stages of similar abuse cycles. The loop of dysfunction never ends unless someone leaves or ends up dead (and possibly, in jail). I mention one such case,

In the following article:

Where I talk about the tragic suicide of a friend of mine who took her life to escape the abuse of her narcissistic long-term boyfriend.

Legally binding yourself to your abuser is never going to change this toxic dynamic, for the better. Yet, this tends to be exactly when you’ll find many female narcissists applying pressure to get engaged.

This is also when male narcissists may suddenly express the calculated desire to either “start a family” or “have another baby” with the women they’re abusing. I talk more about that in the following article:

When it comes to female narcissists,

Marriage is often used as a bargaining chip to keep the relationship afloat or a weapon to keep their partners under control;

Especially if they can sense them losing interest or getting fed up to the point of possibly leaving. Marriage cannot place a “forever” band-aid on an abusive connection.

You have to realize that love is not the motivating factor here

This is about pressure, control, and “keeping” you.

And maybe it’s even about you keeping them since many victims are afraid to lose the love and affection of their abusers and will do anything to maintain it.

This is why if you’re getting married to prove your love to a narcissist, you’re doing it in vain. Your narcissist will only be satiated for so long before they’ll want something else from you. In some cases,

(It will be a kid, after the marriage, because the marriage is leverage but the child is a permanent investment.)

If you’re popping the question to keep the relationship, or “make the relationship work” with a narcissist, it will never work because if you have to make it work, then it’s already stopped working.

That false sense of security is all smoke and mirrors because the reality is it takes much more effort, time, and energy to make a toxic relationship work. In fact, it takes more work when it’s not supposed to work.

…

There Is No Such Thing as “Cold Feet”

When you feel like something is wrong — you’re right

Having ‘cold feet’ is your intuition’s last-minute attempt at saving you from making a big mistake. It’s actually a gut instinct. The reality is that some part of them knows they shouldn’t be getting married.

If you think marrying the narcissist would be a mistake, it would be. If you feel like proposing isn’t the right thing to do, it isn’t. If you’ve been doubting they’re the ones, they’re not.

If the thought of being married to your partner is causing you anxiety and making you ill, believe your feelings because your intuition is not lying to you. Your body is physically responding to a threat.

Don’t ignore it just because it’s a threat you might not want to consciously perceive; since it involves the person you’re in love with. Stop gaslighting your intuition before you ruin your life.

This is your life.

Many people will encourage you, as the victim of abuse, to make a mistake that only you will have to deal with in the long term. Just because getting married might be what they want does not mean it’s what you need.

Nor is it likely to be the healthiest choice for you either if you’re feeling this unsure about it. Remember, your choice is yours to make. The better commitment you make will always be the one you make to yourself.

Trust what you feel because your feelings are leading you to everything in your best interest, even if it’s not your partner.

(If you asked for a sign, this is it.)

Choose wisely.

—

***