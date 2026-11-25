My therapist asked me once, after a silence that had gone on longer than usual: “What are you actually afraid of?”

I’d been describing the pull-away — not in those terms, but in the language I had available, which was the language of distance and needing space and feeling overwhelmed in a way I couldn’t fully account for. She knew what I meant.

I was with someone good. I knew he was good. I had the specific, uncomfortable knowledge of someone who has been with enough wrong people to recognize, clearly, when something is right. He was attentive without being consuming. Honest without being brutal. He showed up in the precise ways I’d said, for years, that I wanted someone to show up.

And I was pulling away.

Not dramatically. In the incremental, deniable way — the way you pull away when you’re not sure you’re allowed to. Slightly harder to reach than I’d been the week before. Slightly more critical of things that had seemed fine. Finding friction in places that had been smooth. Creating distance through the gaps in my behavior rather than any explicit act.

She asked: “What are you afraid of?”

I said: “Losing him.”

She waited.

“I’ve been completely certain before,” I said. “About something that turned out to be wrong. And now that I’m certain again — now that this feels real — I can’t trust the feeling. Because this is exactly what the wrong feeling felt like.”

She nodded slowly. “So the pull-away isn’t about him.”

“No.”

“It’s about whether you trust yourself.”

When a woman pulls away from something that’s going well — something she can’t point to as wrong — the explanations are usually these:

She has walls. She’s been hurt before and hasn’t healed.

She’s afraid of vulnerability.

She’s not ready. She’s afraid of commitment.

…

These are all real phenomena. People carry unhealed things. Fear of commitment exists. Walls are built for reasons.

But they are diagnoses, not mechanisms. They describe what the problem looks like from the outside without explaining what is actually happening on the inside — in the specific, private moment when she starts creating distance from something she knows is good.

What’s happening on the inside is almost always something more precise than “she’s scared.”

Here is the mechanism:

She is not afraid of commitment.

She is afraid of her own certainty about him.

Because she has felt certain before. She has felt “this is real” and “this is different” and “I know this one” — and she was wrong. The certainty was a feeling, not a fact. And the consequence of being wrong when you were that certain is not only grief. It’s the specific, interior revelation that your own sense of what is real cannot be trusted.

And now it’s happening again.

The same quality of feeling. The same sense of inevitability. The same inner voice saying: this one is real.

And her nervous system, which learned the last time that “inevitable” doesn’t always mean what it feels like it means, fires a warning she cannot reason her way around: you’ve felt this before. You were completely certain before. You were wrong before.

She doesn’t pull away because she doesn’t want him. She pulls away because she wants him enough that being wrong about him — now, with this much invested — would be the worst version yet of a pain she already knows intimately.

She’s not running from him. She’s running from her own history of being certain — because certain is exactly what she was the last time things ended badly.

…

The pull-away has a specific texture. It accumulates rather than announces itself.

She finds things to criticize that she didn’t notice before. They are real flaws — they were always there — but they suddenly carry more weight than they did last week. She files them as evidence. Evidence of what, exactly, she couldn’t say.

She becomes slightly harder to reach. Not obviously. The response times lengthen. The availability narrows. The version of her that was moving toward him starts moving sideways.

She picks arguments that are about something else. The irritation underneath is real, but the conversation is not about the irritation. It is about creating a record of friction — something that might make the pull-away feel justified to herself later.

She tests. Not consciously, but in a recognizable pattern: she withdraws slightly and watches whether he notices, whether he reaches back, whether he does the thing that might prove he’s going to leave anyway — or prove he isn’t. Neither answer is quite enough. The tests aren’t designed to pass. They’re designed to produce data before she commits any further to trusting the feeling.

The tests aren’t designed to pass. They’re designed to produce information — to find out, before she invests any further, whether this certainty is something she can afford to trust.

Here is the paradox she would never say out loud:

She is more likely to stay in something mediocre than something genuinely good.

Not because she can’t tell the difference. She can tell the difference exactly. But something mediocre — something she’s half-aware isn’t right, something she’s settling for — doesn’t require her to trust herself at full height. She can be in that relationship with partial commitment. She can leave it without the specific devastation of having been completely wrong about something she was completely sure of.

Something genuinely good demands full investment. Full investment requires trusting her own certainty. And her certainty has a record she cannot ignore.

The better the relationship, the more it asks of her internal sense of reality. The more it asks of her internal sense of reality, the more exposed she is to the specific pain of discovering — again — that what felt structurally certain was not.

She’s not afraid of commitment. She’s afraid of being completely wrong, again, about something she was completely sure of.

Being left doesn’t just hurt. It teaches something.

If the relationship that ended was one where reality was consistently revised — where what she experienced was contradicted, explained away, made smaller than she knew it was — then the lesson her nervous system absorbed is precise: your sense of what is real is unreliable.

But even without explicit gaslighting. Even in ordinary endings. Even in relationships that simply didn’t work out the way she was certain they would: the lesson can still arrive. The lesson that the internal certainty she felt — the “I know this” feeling, the sense of something structurally sound — was not an accurate measure of the relationship’s actual solidity.

And here is what that does:

It makes the feeling of certainty itself a warning signal.

Because the last time she felt this certain, she was wrong. So now, when the feeling arrives strong — when it says “this is real, this is different” with that particular unmistakable quality — the strength of the feeling is not reassuring.

It is alarming.

He cannot fix this by being more consistent, more present, or more demonstrably reliable. He can do all of those things and still not address the actual problem — because the problem is not his reliability. It is her relationship with her own perception. That work belongs to her, not to him. His presence can create the conditions for it. It cannot substitute for it.

Not him.

Not the relationship.

Her own certainty about both.

She is pulling away from the feeling — the specific, convincing, “I know this” feeling — because the last time that feeling arrived at full strength, it cost her more than the loss of the relationship. It cost her the ability to trust her own reading of things. And she has been navigating, ever since, with an internal compass she no longer fully believes in.

She cannot solve this by choosing more reliable people. A more reliable person will produce an even stronger certainty. And stronger certainty is not the answer when certainty is the thing she has learned to distrust.

The pull-away is not a relationship problem. It is a self-knowledge problem. Specifically: a trust-in-self problem. And it will follow her from relationship to relationship, through genuinely good men and mediocre ones alike, until she finds a way to address what the last wrong certainty actually broke.