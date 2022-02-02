The Real Reasons Why Women Have Trust Issues

“Dude, women are crazy” — That’s what most men would say when his friends are talking about how frustrated he is with his partner at home.

I bet these men don’t care enough to see why women behave such ways.

It’s not about being crazy; no one wants to be like that. It’s just that some women aren’t good at expressing their feelings in a “proper” way. In a way that doesn’t make her partner annoyed/uneasy.

But of course, it’s impossible to do it all the time. Some days we just lose it, especially when the issue has repeatedly happened.

Women are often seen as this highly sensitive creature with lots of past traumatic experiences. Many try to solve the problem, and the rest aren’t aware that it’s a real problem.

When it comes to their love lives, nothing is ever simple. I’ve witnessed my mom being screamed at by my dad because she pointed out his affair. “You just have too many trust issues,” he said.

While it’s clear that he indeed cheated on her, but somehow it’s still her fault that he was unfaithful.

You probably have heard these phrases coming out from men:

“I don’t cheat on you; stop being so insecure.”

“If you could be more secure with yourself, then our relationship would still be stable and healthy.”

“You are just too jealous.”

It doesn’t matter how “properly” women try to tell their partner about how they actually feel; the man still can’t truly listen to her. It becomes normal that women are left feeling unheard.

Let’s talk about why women end up having so many trust issues in their life. It’s important to point out not many cares enough to even think about it.

***

The Childhood Trauma

Having unresolved problems from your childhood can greatly impact your dating experience.

From having trust issues, feeling anxious that your partner might cheat on you to something bigger like you don’t see any good man out there who can love you enough.

And the trust issue is the most common one that came from childhood traumas. This happens a lot, especially to those who grew up without a father. Though this isn’t surprising, what they do with their trust issue next is usually what determines whether they’re in a healthy relationship or not.

Some can be overly jealous and protective, which results in their partner starting to feel “trapped.” Fairly, it’s not nice to be with someone who is always ready to accuse you of something you clearly don’t intend to do. It’s mentally draining.

***

Being Played/Ghosted in Online Dating

The dark side of online dating can also be the reason why women have trust issues with men.

The other day my colleague said she got catfished by someone from the dating app. He literally looked completely different from the picture he posted on his profile. Things like this are upsetting and even can be traumatic for some.

We all know women tend to get invested early on, at least on the emotional part, once they like someone, and being played is a no-fun experience to have.

Another common thing that happens through online dating is, women are being ghosted after a one-night stand. There are many men out there who just don’t care enough to explain their real intentions.

When you have a bad experience over and over again, it’s hard to believe there’s a real relationship out there.

***

The Untreated Insecurities

Everyone has insecurities, but women in general? They have a lot more.

Jealousy is the main one.

Many women have such a chronicle of jealousy because she doesn’t trust themselves enough that she deserves a happy, secure relationship with a man. That’s why she always wants to be in “control” and let their jealousy get in the way sometimes.

The real problem isn’t with the man she’s dating. It’s always with her who has untreated insecurities deep down. The more she neglects it, the bigger it becomes.

I’ve been there where I was so insecure with myself that I didn’t trust my partner enough. I was always anxious and felt like someone was going to take him away from me. It’s silly.

But that’s what happens when you push down your insecurities rather than work on them.

***

The Takeaway

My main goal in writing this article is to help men become more aware of why women have trust issues in the first place. It’s not always black and white. And it’s definitely something you can’t just “change” — it takes time.

I want men to stop calling them crazy. It never hurts to be a little kind with your words. It doesn’t take much energy, I promise.

But also, on the other hand, women need to start working on themselves more because nothing’s going to change if they don’t do anything with it.

At the end of the day, it takes two to build a solid, healthy relationship.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels