The Real Untold Story of Cancer-Fighting Couples

The real story of two youngsters who loved each other and their love killed the fatal disease.

There was a day when Zainab and Ammar got enrolled in a university in some computer networking field. Same class, same batch but both unknown to each other. Their eyes were full of light and mind full of dreams to achieve something big in the future. Days passed on, but unaware of each other, unaware of the fact that they are going to be soulmates in the future. Zainab was a top achiever of her class, and Ammar was also a brilliant student.

Then in some 3rd or 4th semester, they came to know each other. They started talking to each other, sharing ideas, sharing plans, sharing smiles, and in that way, fell in love with each other and decided to share lives as well. Their love was heavenly, and they had a firm commitment.

After completing a degree, they started a job in the same company. But then after some time, the boy was hired to some different company. Then they decided to talk to their parents to marry them. Till then, they had a relationship of seven years. Parents agreed and started marriage arrangements and preparations. Both of them were very happy that their dreams are becoming real; they imagined their beautiful future life as a husband-wife, where they would be sharing laughs together, cooking food together, and countless hugs.

But they were unknown of the worst disease that was about to knock on their door.

Right before ten days of their marriage day, Zainab got ill: fever, vomiting, pain. When she was run through some tests, doctors told them that she has blood cancer. The type of cancer was ALL (acute lymphocytic leukemia). Doctors told them that she has only 6 to 7 days to live. Ammar was feeling like he was sitting in a boat In the middle of the storm. Zainab asked him, “See; I am ill, I cannot give you the happiness that you’ve always expected. If you want, you can leave me here and start a new life with someone else. You have your full life in front of you.” Ammar replied like this, “You are everything that I have. We will fight with this together.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Their families supported them, gave them courage, and they started her treatment in Pakistan. After ten days, they took leave from the hospital for 4 hours and married to each other as scheduled. Then they were told that the cure was in China, but the estimated cost was 7 million dollars. For that, they used their networking skill and started collecting funds and took off to China. During this whole process, Ammar has no regrets why he married to a cancer patient. He was doing it as it was a test of Almighty, and the same was the situation of girl. During her treatment, all she had was Ammar and hope. She never stopped hoping for the better days. In China, she was held in the same room for 1.5 months, where she wasn’t allowed to meet anyone, and she had sterilized food and everything. She fought with cancer for so many years but she never lost hope of spending a normal life with her husband, like any young couple.

Eventually, their love lived, and cancer died. Yes, she did fight with cancer so bravely that now she is cancer-free. She is on medicines right now that will continue for five years, and in between this time, they would have to go to China occasionally for medication and treatment. The couple is happy to have each other. Ammar takes care of Zainab even more, and her in-laws are also very loving to her.

In the end, I would like to mention that when you love someone, commit to him/her so strong that nothing can separate you. Ammar could have left Zainab because of her ailment, and ordinary people do this. But true love is when your love never changes for your loved ones, even in thunders or storms. When you love someone, you want them even if you have to lose everything, even your life. Such true love and strong commitment can even move mountains.

—

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: freepik