The Reality Flag: Basic Freedoms Are Missing in 29 States for LGBTQ+ Americans [Video]

Why Do We Need The Equality Act?

Seven years after marriage equality became a reality nationwide, over half of U.S. states could still deny LGBTQ+ Americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are. The Equality Act will change that, ensuring basic freedoms and protections for every American in every state.

0:00

this flag has 29 stars removed to

0:02

reflect the reality that lgbtq plus

0:05

people are missing basic freedoms in 29

0:07

states but a lot of people don’t realize

0:10

that in fact 60 percent of americans

0:13

aren’t aware that over half of the

0:14

united states could still deny lgbtq

0:17

plus americans basic freedoms like the

0:20

right to rent a home or the ability to

0:22

receive public goods and services simply

0:25

because of who they love or who they are

0:28

nearly two-thirds of lgbtq plus people

0:30

have reported experiencing

0:31

discrimination in their personal lives

0:34

and it’s not surprising when you realize

0:35

that lgbtq plus people lack so many

0:38

basic freedoms in a majority of states

0:41

29 to be exact

0:43

that’s the reality for millions of lgbtq

0:45

plus americans the equality act will

0:48

change that ensuring basic freedoms and

0:50

protections for every american in every

0:53

state

0:54

help hrc pass the equality act at

0:57

realityflag.com

0:59

[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

