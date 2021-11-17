The Reason Behind the Silence of Men

The girl eventually realizes that she is always the one who initiates communication with her boyfriend and that if she remains quiet, the other person would likewise go.

On one occasion, the two got into an argument, and as was customary, no matter what the female said, the boyfriend didn’t say anything at all. Why are boys quiet? Let us find out in this article what the psychology of boys is when they are silent!

A Boy’s Mindset When He Is Quiet During an Argument

Why do females frequently find it hard to manage their emotions in arguments, constantly attempt to put numerous questions or to utter haughty words, complicated phrases, and so on, while most of the time guys are quiet?

When a boy remains quiet during an argument, what is his state of mind?

1. Arguing Simply Does Greater Harm to Both Individuals

Not many women know how essential she is to their partners (good men). When there is a dispute, they view and think about the wrong side of others without putting themselves in their situation and telling the other harmful words.

Meanwhile, the boy’s mindset is quiet to avoid uttering things that harm his lady more. He doesn’t want things to go too far, and he may lose his girlfriend.

2. Feeling Unable To Speak or Can’t Win.

Many men say that they believe they cannot win over their wives or girlfriends if they fight.

When the guys remain quiet, the mindset is because they think whatever they say would bring them more problems. The vocal resistance will make it easier for the other person to blame and repress them. So they’re all silent.

3. The Nature of Men Is Such That They Behave in This Way

The mindset of boys while silent may stem from previous experiences when they realize that a particular dispute can be harmful. They opted to withdraw instead of fighting to defend themselves and eventually transformed it into a strategy.

4. If You’re Not Silent, Men Go to a Violence

The silent guy attitude is understandable in many instances since they know that if they start fighting, they will get enraged. Fury is a protective reaction for males when attacked, criticized, despised, wounded, lonely, or disturbed. It usually takes them a while to understand what makes them furious, but quiet is always the safest choice until then.

A Boy’s Mindset When He Is Quiet Without Any Argument

Boys did not use to speak as much as females did when they were born. Guys prefer acting over talking because they believe that talking without acting makes them seem weak and cliché. When a guy falls in love with someone, he will gladly start writing since he enjoys chatting with the one he loves.

But suddenly, he stopped being as active as he had been and could only speak for some minutes a day or send two brief messages.

When he remains quiet with the person he loves, what kind of mindset does a guy have?

1. He No Longer Loves You but Is Scared To Admit It

When a boy stays quiet, it’s because he’s lost interest in you. This is his mindset. His feelings for you have faded, and he no longer sees you as anything special.

For some reason, he may not want to speak about it, but since it hurts you, it stays silent in the hopes that the gap between you will grow and you’ll realize that it’s time to ask for help.

2. Feeling Anxious When the Other Person Exerts Control Over Him regularly

Love makes many women obsessively curious about their partners, constantly wanting to know what they’re doing to and with whom. They may even hint at envy or resentment when their partner leaves them with Another female.

Controlling his money, time, friendships, and other aspects of his life will make him sad because he thinks he has lost his independence and is exhausted. or Possibly because you’ve lost his attention, whined excessively, asked the same questions again, and so on. This is an indication that he’s becoming bored with you since he’s uncomfortable talking to you.

Boredom is a byproduct of females’ drama. Sometimes the overabundance of female attention makes him feel suffocated as if he has no time to relax.

When a boy becomes quiet, he realizes that he can no longer maintain the relationship.

3. Maybe He Got Another Girl

Silence in a guy may also indicate that he has someone else who makes him happy, that he is no longer interested in you, and that he begins responding to the other person’s messages before reading yours…

You will no longer be in his heart, especially if the other lady has a sense of humor and is the perfect kind that he secretly fantasizes about.

The sense of distance, his daily facial expression are indicators that the other person has changed, and you no longer feel the same affection as you did at first; the two of you are progressively drifting apart.

