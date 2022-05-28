The Reason Narcissists Love Bomb You and How You Protect Yourself

“Men often text women fast to distract them from the fact that they deserve better.” — The Internet.

Has your date ever loved bombed you? Does your date give you excessive attention or affection? You might think it’s love. But the person has a manipulative motive.

It won’t always be as easy to spot as the Tinder Swindler. Your partner wants to make you dependent on him. When he asks you for a favor, your partner wants you to feel obligated to help.

Most men don’t show traditional romantic gestures. Thus, you think a love-bombing narcissist gives you the love you deserve. Unlike your ex, he sends you a bouquet. In the beginning, he will let you take the lead. He is also super affectionate. You can’t do anything wrong.

It is a false sense of pleasure.

After experiencing love bombing, you wonder why someone would do such an act. But psychologists say the practice is unconscious. Here is the underlying reason driving the behavior and how you can protect yourself.

…

Why does your date love bomb you?

Be your best self. Dating advice says to show someone your best self. If you are an abuser or narcissist, your original self isn’t great. It is too much work to heal your personality.

You can’t become a new person in one day or a few hours. So narcissists pretend. They also distract and earn themselves “I owe you” favors from their dates.

The over-generous and kind behavior is to gain your trust.

Once he has it, the man can now be himself. The man believes he has lowered the chances of you leaving him. He assumes you will:

Doubt your gut feelings.

Let him enter and leave your life at anytime.

Lie to your friends and family for him.

Do what he wants when he asks it of you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He wants to control you.

The extravagant showings of love are for you to remember the good times. So, you can hope things get back to the way they once were.

All those hopes mean your partner can keep being their toxic selves. He won’t have to visit therapy to heal, because you will make excuses for his actions.

…

Photo by Shutterstock.com

How can you protect yourself from loving-bombing narcissists?

Don’t let anyone rush your feelings.

That’s a challenge. Your mother wants grandbabies. You could be the only single one in your group of friends. Your partner’s affection syncs well with the encouragement you get from your circle.

While being single feels scary, use it as a time to discover what you want when in a relationship. If you aren’t sure, take breaks from whirlwind romances. It helps to know the relationship pace most comfortable for you. So, you can create boundaries and be unavailable.

Breaks give you the clarity to see through the pretenses of your date. They also test your date’s patience, causing them to reveal their nature.

…

Thank you for reading my article. I’m a relationship and side hustle writer, and I aim to provide content to help you achieve your love and money goals. If you’d like to join Medium and support me at no extra cost, please click here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***