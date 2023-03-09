Women! We love ya’ll! Grateful for all the best and brightest of you out there! You all make the world a better place.

It’s international woman’s month, and as this is the first of the month, I figured I’d pander, kiss some ass in this article and show some love!

The reasons why I’m happy and grateful for all the wonderful women of this world are countless. I really do appreciate and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions that women have made throughout history and continue to make today.

From science to literature, from politics to entertainment, women have consistently proven themselves to be intelligent, capable, and innovative. Whether it’s Marie Curie’s groundbreaking work in radioactivity, Toni Morrison’s powerful storytelling, Kamala Harris’ historic election as Vice President of the United States, or Beyoncé’s cultural impact and artistic prowess, women have demonstrated time and again that they are an essential force in shaping our world.

Don’t hate, appreciate. But let me share with you some of my favorites!

Marie Curie — Marie Curie was a physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. In 1903, she became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and in 1911, she won a second Nobel Prize in chemistry. Her research on radioactivity paved the way for advancements in nuclear energy, medicine, and scientific research. In 1903! I can only imagine the pushback she received back then. Thank you for still following your dreams!

Rosa Parks — (I know it’s a cliche. But I had to. I’m black) What a brilliant civil rights activist who is widely known for her refusal to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. Her feet were tired, damn it! Her act of defiance sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which ultimately led to the desegregation of public transportation in Montgomery and served as a catalyst for the civil rights movement in the United States.

Malala Yousafzai — A Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. In 2012, she was shot by the Taliban for advocating for girls’ education, but she survived and continued her advocacy. She founded the Malala Fund, which works to ensure that all girls have access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances. 2012. Let that sink in! Only 11 years ago. We have our issues in the western world, sure. But a lot of countries have much further to go. Glad she survived and lived to make a HUGE difference.

Ada Lovelace — Ada Lovelace was a mathematician and writer who is widely considered to be the world’s first computer programmer. In the 19th century, she worked closely with Charles Babbage, who designed a general-purpose mechanical computer called the Analytical Engine. Lovelace wrote what is now considered to be the first algorithm intended to be processed by a machine, making her a pioneer in the field of computer programming. I dated a computer programmer who told me this in 2018. To this day blows my mind how she was able to do that. Let’s go Ada! Let’s go.

Buffy, the vampire slayer — Buffy summers was an empowered woman before it became a buzzword. She was kicking ass, embracing her divine feminine, and saving the world all at the same time. To this day, one of my favorite heroines!

Sara Blakely is famous for being the founder of Spanx, a popular shapewear brand that specializes in undergarments designed to smooth out curves and create a slimming effect. Blakely founded Spanx in 2000 after cutting the feet off a pair of pantyhose and realizing the need for comfortable and effective shapewear. She built the company from the ground up, starting with just $5,000 in savings, and eventually turned it into a billion-dollar enterprise. Blakely is widely recognized as a successful female entrepreneur and has been featured on numerous lists of influential people and successful businesswomen. I follow her on IG. She’s really cool. Her story is fascinating. She drove to North Carolina, the location of most of America’s hosiery mills, to present her idea. She was turned away by every representative; these companies were used to dealing with established companies and men and did not see the value of her idea. Two weeks after arriving home from her North Carolina trip, Blakely received a call from a mill operator based in Asheboro, North Carolina, who offered to support Blakely’s concept, as he had received strong encouragement from his three daughters. Wow.

My mum — My mum is a kind, funny, intelligent, and very giving woman. She taught me about perseverance, working hard, and treating others with the utmost kindest and respect. I was a shithead teenager, so thanks for putting up with me all those years and stopping dad from kicking me out 😉

My partner — She’s everything I could ever want in a partner. I’m incredibly lucky and will do whatever it takes to never take her for granted.

These women and countless others have made immeasurable contributions to society and their fields of work, breaking barriers and inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams and fight for a more just and equitable world. We owe them our gratitude and recognition for the amazing work they have done and continue to do. Let’s keep this up and make sure every woman knows how much we love and appreciate them!

But it’s not just the famous women that deserve recognition. It’s the millions of unsung heroines who have worked tirelessly in their communities, families, and workplaces, often without recognition or appreciation. It’s the mothers who raise their children with love and care, the teachers who inspire their students, the healthcare workers who save lives, the lady who is the only female executive in the office, and the activists who fight for justice and equality.

Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods. Some women continue to face discrimination, violence, and oppression in many forms, and it’s essential to acknowledge and address these issues. But at the same time, it’s equally important to celebrate and uplift the incredible achievements and contributions of women everywhere. There is a world where we can have both!

So, to all the wonderful women of this world, I say thank you. Thank you for your intelligence, creativity, resilience, and strength. Thank you for your love, care, and compassion. Thank you for your leadership, activism, and advocacy. Thank you for making our world a better place.

“I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, writer

