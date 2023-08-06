The Reasons Why You Keep Falling for Someone Who’s Bad for You — According to Expert

My grandma once told me, “It’s not that all men are trash, it’s you who keep attracting them and pushing away the ones that aren’t.

I think she has a point.

It’s so easy to blame it on the market. But not wanting to take responsibility would only mean you have a higher chance of repeating the same mistake.

I’m sure you don’t want that to happen.

Enough is enough.

No more falling for someone who’s bad for you.

Is it you? Or is it the dating market that sucks?

I remember the moment I decided,

“Alright, I’m done with dating — for now. I need to take a break.”

So for 2 years, I didn’t go on dates. I didn’t intentionally want to get close to anybody.

To my surprise, it worked like a charm. The dating hiatus helped me observe my own pattern in my past relationships.

We can say it’s always the other’s person fault but deep down you we knew it’s not true.

It’s hard to admit that we have flaws. It’s even harder to accept that those flaws are the ones that hold you back from finding the right person.

Talk about insecurities, jealousy, and attachment issues — most people have them.

You aren’t alone on this.

Does the current dating market play a role here? Sure. As a relationship expert, Aliyah Moore explains:

“In dating, both external factors like the “dating market” and personal traits shape our experiences. The “dating market” includes things like gender ratios in an area and cultural trends, which influence who we’re drawn to.”

She also adds how online dating has changed the dating landscape in general.

“The abundance of choices can lead to a paradox of choice situation, where having too many options makes it difficult to choose and commit to one.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, blaming it on the external factor only will lead you to more disappointment.

Think about it.

I mean, it’s like giving away your power to control your own narratives and letting people do that for you.

I know things change drastically after I came back from the dating hiatus. I felt more powerful and confident in my ability to choose what was right for me.

It’s hard to get clarity when you don’t even have the space to do it in the first place.

Why you can’t seem to stop attracting the wrong person?

Like, why?

You know it’s a bad habit.

You know it’s only going to make your heart broken (for the millionth time!!!).

You know it’s wrong the moment you said “yes” to a “sleepover”. You know it — but you still do it all the time.

I’ve been there.

In fact, at one point I was willing to take my ex back — knowing he’d cheat again. I was desperate for attention.

But repeated mistakes aren’t fun. They rob away your hopes to finally find someone who’s right.

So the first step in breaking the pattern is to understand why.

I talked to Moore on this too and she said some reasons such as comfort in familiarity, fear of loneliness, confusing intensity for intimacy and ignoring warning signs could be the case.

“People often choose the familiar, even if it’s harmful. For instance, someone might choose partners similar to a neglectful parent, replicating the dynamics they know.” — Aliyah Moore

And I couldn’t agree more.

I kept attracting the wrong guy because I had such a low standard of what a good partner means to me.

I didn’t aim for a healthy relationship. All I cared was to make someone stay longer in my life.

That’s not good.

What if someone stays in your life for years but only to make you suffer day in and day out? In that case, you’d better off alone.

Another important thing to add is how sometimes we overlook some red flags. Everyone can be a good match for you when you just met them.

That’s because it’s still so early in the dating stage that you wouldn’t find out their true colours just yet.

You might tell yourself the warning signs aren’t that big of a deal because this person has so much “potential”.

But is it the truth? I’m sure your gut is telling you otherwise.

So being more aware of the situation and what’s actually happening might help you avoid making the same mistake.

I’m not saying it’s easy but many people have done it (including me). So there’s no way you won’t be able to do the same.

Practical things you can do to avoid falling for the wrong person

If you aren’t compatible in the first place, don’t try to force it and make it work.

This is the biggest mistake I wish I didn’t keep repeating for so long.

In this society, somehow we prioritise chemistry more than compatibility. Sure it’s great if you have both.

But a relationship can’t last solely on great chemistry.

Because just like anything else, those feelings fade. At some point, you need to have something to talk about or do together in order to maintain your relationship.

Moore also added some other practical things you can do:

Feedback from friends: Ask close friends for their insights on your dating patterns. They may provide valuable perspectives and point out things you may not notice.

Emotional availability check: Be honest with yourself about your emotional availability. If you’re carrying emotional baggage from past relationships, consider working with a therapist before jumping into a new relationship.

Body language: Pay attention to your body language on dates. Maintain eye contact, lean in slightly when they’re talking, and use open body language to show that you’re engaged and interested.

Overall, I hope you’ll leave this article with a new perspective.

This is obviously not short-term work to get done. I don’t think there’s an exact destination to reach when it comes to relationships.

There’s always something you can do to improve it. But also understand that regardless of how shitty the current dating market is, you still have the power to find the right person.

It’s not all doomed.

…

If you resonate with my stories, stay in tune by becoming a Medium member here. Also, grab my e-book on how modern dating works here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: 𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔯𝔶 𝔭𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔱𝔞 on Unsplash